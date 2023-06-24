Ezra Bernhard
Champaign Central junior
➜ Why he made the first team: Our Player of the Year posted the area’s best finish in the Class 1A state tournament, landing in fifth place in the singles draw. Bernhard finished with a 26-2 singles record and a 15-1 doubles record in helping the Maroons place third as a team at state.
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... Kendrick Lamar.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... a PB&J sandwich.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... be an architect.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... physics.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Jaylen Brown.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “WCIA 3 News.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Coco Gauff, William Shakespeare and Bill Russell.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... hiking the Appalachian Trail, attending the French Open and composing a crossword puzzle for the New York Times.
Elliot Gulley
Champaign Central junior
➜ Why he made the first team: Gulley’s last season with the Maroons — he’s moving to Wisconsin to focus on playing hockey — was a highly successful one. He qualified for the Class 1A state doubles draw and ended with a 21-9 record in doubles, also boasting a 21-0 mark in singles action.
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... Coldplay.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... Skittles.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... play in the NHL.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... physics.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... David Goggins.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “The Office.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Kevin Hart, Paul Bissonnette and Charles Barkley.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... play Division I hockey, beat Ezra Bernhard in a singles match and visit Abel Vines in Spain.
Hunter Madigan
St. Thomas More freshman
➜ Why he made the first team: The lone freshman on our All-Area first team also was the Sabers’ only Class 1A state competitor this season, advancing in the singles bracket. Madigan wrapped up his ninth-grade campaign with a 16-7 singles record and also executed a 11-8 mark in doubles.
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... Imagine Dragons.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... a bagel and a banana.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... coach tennis.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... math.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Zeke Clark.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “Friends.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Zeke Clark, the Crocodile Hunter and Ronald Reagan.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... go to Switzerland, visit the Australia zoo and win state.
Aryan Sachdev
Uni High junior
➜ Why he made the first team: Like Madigan, Sachdev was the Illineks only representative in the Class 1A state tournament. He made it that far as a singles player and capped the season with a 13-5 cumulative record. He also fostered a 8-1 doubles record for Uni High.
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... Drake.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... two eggs and toast.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... be a food critic.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... computer science.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Nick Kyrgios.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “The Grand Tour.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Roger Federer, Hasan Minhaj and Metro Boomin.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... skydiving, attending a music festival and going to Wimbledon.
Wade Schacht
Champaign Central senior
➜ Why he made the first team: Schacht didn’t rest on his laurels after a third consecutive All-Area boys’ Golfer of the Year honor in the fall, rising to the caliber of Class 1A state doubles draw qualifier for Maroons boys’ tennis. He finished with a 21-9 doubles record plus a 15-1 singles record.
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... Kali Uchis and Kendrick Lamar.
➜ Before he competes, he drinks ... a Liquid I.V., courtesy the Bernhards.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... be on Broadway.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... journalism.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Magic Johnson.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “Ted Lasso.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Ezra Bernhard, Abel Vines and Elliot Gulley.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... visit southeast Asia, skydive and bungee jump.
Abel Vines
Champaign Central sophomore
➜ Why he made the first team: The native of Spain put together a productive first season of high school tennis, advancing to the Class 1A state singles draw for the Maroons. Vines pocketed a 20-6 record in overall singles action and a 15-1 in doubles play for the Class 1A’s third-place team.
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... Quevedo.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... pasta salad.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... win 27 Grand Slams and have a No. 1 ranking.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... physical education.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Lionel Messi.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “Break Point.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Lionel Messi, Rafael Nadal and Ibai Llanos.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... go to the Davis Cup representing Spain, go kitesurfing and have a racket sponsorship.