CHAMPAIGN — Ezra Bernhard found several sports he enjoyed participating in while growing up.
His parents, Jen and Bill, tell their son he seemed especially drawn to those that involved a ball. Basketball, soccer and tennis, in particular.
There’s no requirement that Bernhard needed to like one of these sports more than the other two. But he ultimately wound up with a favorite — tennis.
“What made it kind of stick a little bit more was the solo aspect of it,” Bernhard said. “I do love being on teams. But something about, you’re the only one on the court, you can control your fate, that really kind of resonated.”
Bernhard managed his tennis fate in wonderful ways during his junior season with the Champaign Central boys’ tennis program.
The 2023 News-Gazette All-Area boys’ tennis Player of the Year paced a Maroons roster filled with talent, including four of this year’s six All-Area first-teamers and six total IHSA state qualifiers.
Bernhard rolled to fifth place in the Class 1A state singles draw, with his performance allowing coach Scott Davis’ Central squad to capture the third-place team trophy. Bernhard finished the campaign with a 26-2 singles record and a 15-1 doubles record, playing alongside sophomore and Maroons newcomer Abel Vines in the latter venture.
“I remember my sophomore year at state, after I lost (in the Class 1A singles consolation quarterfinals), watching the matches that would feed into the fifth-place match or the seventh- and eighth-place match,” Bernhard said. “I really wanted to be there. It did kind of stick in my mind a little bit — I have to get there.
“You get a sense of accomplishment when you can say you made it further than last year. It’s a great feeling.”
Becoming a standout performer
Living near Champaign’s Clark Park allowed a younger Bernhard free access to public tennis courts. He’d frequent the space to become more accustomed with the game.
Bernhard’s parents don’t possess a distinct tennis background — Jen played golf in high school, and Bill played basketball. But Bernhard took lessons with coaches like Joe BierFauble and two-time former News-Gazette Player of the Year Chad Simpson to bolster his burgeoning abilities.
Bernhard said he recalls first wanting to get better in tennis at age 6.
“I would always focus on having a great time,” Bernhard said. “With the tennis courts being so near to my house, it clicked one day.”
Bernhard relished drills in which a much younger, less powerful version of himself could trade connecting with a target on a tennis shot for the chance to smack a ball at his coach afterward.
Sometimes, the roles were reversed.
“There used to be (a drill) where the instructors would throw balls at you if you missed a shot, and you had to dodge them,” Bernhard said with a laugh.
Bernhard appreciated that he could influence a tennis ball’s movement by afflicting it with different spins, or by hitting a different sort of shot.
“I would hit under spin, top spin, and it’s something I’ve liked since a young age,” Bernhard said. “Changing the way the opponent plays ... it was really just interesting to me.”
Davis, who has been part of Champaign’s tennis community for decades both as a coach and as a still-active player, remembers first seeing Bernhard on the courts around age 9 or 10.
“But I had forgotten about him,” Davis said, “and his freshman year he comes out (for Central’s team), and I didn’t realize who it was immediately. ... This is the young guy that used to be at the (Atkins) Tennis Center.”
Bernhard had grown in physical size, as well as in tennis prowess. Davis said the one thing he knew about Bernhard prior to the youngster’s freshman season was “he was a good player.”
Bernhard played No. 2 singles for the Maroons as a ninth-grader. He cracked The News-Gazette All-Area boys’ tennis first team — his first of three appearances so far — along with Central’s No. 1 singles player, senior Brayden Helfer.
“I thought as the season progressed I could have a challenge match (between the two for the No. 1 singles spot), but it worked out,” Davis said. “The two of them played doubles and went to state anyway. (Bernhard) was undefeated his freshman year at number two singles.”
Bernhard by that point was working independently with Ross Smith, a former Western Illinois men’s tennis athlete who now is head professional at Illinois’ Atkins Tennis Center and director of tennis at Urbana Country Club. Smith also coaches the Uni High girls’ tennis team and assists the Illineks’ boys.
“I’ve been working with him ... a little over five years,” Smith said. “His athleticism, for sure, sticks out. He’s not the typical tennis player. He’s got a lot of slice (shooting), a lot of defense, gets to every ball. It might not look pretty, but it gets the job done.”
Bernhard said Smith helped put him on the track to his current tennis acumen.
“He knows what I tend to do, how I tend to think, what my game is like,” Bernhard said. “(I can ask) what do you think about incorporating this in my game? What do you think about maybe playing more aggressive?”
Davis and Smith both recognize Bernhard can cover seemingly every square inch of a court.
Bernhard said he prides both himself and his fellow Maroons for being able to display a “gritty” tenacity toward rarely, if ever, surrendering points.
Davis and Smith also both view Bernhard as down-to-Earth.
“Some of the kids over the years, the team is a little bit secondary. With Ezra, that’s just the furthest thing from the truth,” Davis said. “There’s a quiet confidence. He’s not a boastful guy, not a braggart. ... When he got that number one (singles) spot as a sophomore, I think he relished it and saw it as a challenge, and of course, he lived up to it.”
“You see a lot of kids pout and celebrate a lot and make a big show out of it,” Smith added. “But Ezra’s really humble on the court, and I admire his athleticism and attitude.”
Bernhard chuckles when asked about his emotional approach toward tennis, especially when placed within the context of the overall enthusiasm exerted by Central’s lineup this spring.
Davis refers to his top six as the “Vamos crew,” for the Spanish word — translating to “let’s go” — his athletes often shouted during matches to fire up themselves and each other.
“I do tend to be more reserved when I play, and that’s a lot more due to ... the mental aspect of my game,” Bernhard said. “But on the inside, I’m going crazy. It’s definitely great to have a team that, whenever they want to support you, they make that known.”
Continuing to climb
Bernhard enjoyed each of his first two seasons with Central. He felt an “atmosphere” was being built that this year’s Maroons ultimately unleashed upon all around them.
Davis’ crew didn’t do a whole lot of losing this spring. That especially applied to Bernhard, whose only singles defeat leading into the Class 1A Danville Sectional came against Peoria Notre Dame’s Scott Anderson in the Big 12 tournament’s singles championship match.
Bernhard and Anderson ran into one another again in the Class 1A state singles draw, during the consolation semifinals. Bernhard secured a 7-5, 6-3 win that preceded his 6-2, 6-4 win over Normal U-High’s Abhay Hiredesai in the fifth-place contest.
Bernhard’s only other loss on the spring came to the eventual state champion, Rock Island Alleman’s Nicholas Patrick, during the championship quarterfinals.
“I would love to say I didn’t think about (my record). I thought about it a little bit, but you can’t let that affect you,” Bernhard said. “When you get to that match, you’ve just got to win that match.”
Bernhard garnered a 5-8 seed prior to the Class 1A state tournament. It’s something he was thankful for, but not something he rested upon.
“The seeding sometimes doesn’t really match up,” Bernhard said. “Getting a seed was great, to see that I’m kind of getting a little more recognition — but not to the point where I can forget about everything else.”
Bernhard’s junior season indicates to Davis exactly what sort of player Bernhard is.
“It was becoming more and more apparent how special he is,” Davis said. “When you taste it or are as close to tasting that success (as he was) ... it can make a huge difference.”
Smith said the two are working this summer on enhancing Bernhard’s serve, maintaining confidence in Bernhard’s forehand and bettering Bernhard’s overall fitness.
Smith added that Bernhard’s continuing multi-sport athleticism — he plays soccer at Central in the fall — is assisting his tennis repertoire.
“That’s where the power comes from,” Smith said. “His legs have gotten so much stronger, and he’s not just faster. He’s so good at anticipating, so good at putting himself in positions to attack.”
Smith also accompanies Bernhard to United States Tennis Association events this time of year, and Smith recently connected Bernhard with local fitness trainer Travis Davis.
“He’s seen last weekend some of the top players from Wisconsin and Ohio, and seen some of the top players from Chicago,” Smith said. “It’s a wake-up call, for sure, as he moves up into the rankings and wants to play college tennis. He’s definitely capable of sticking with those guys.”
Bernhard said he desires to play college tennis, though he adds that his first priority for next-level schooling is the academic side.
Plus, he’s got one more tennis season as a Maroon to contend with.
“I’m definitely motivated to get a higher spot,” Bernhard said, “and make a bigger name for this area’s tennis.”