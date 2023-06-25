Winner of this award each of the last two seasons and in three of the last four, Phil Surprenant guided the Storm to another Class 1A team state championship.
Why he’s Coach of the Year: Surprenant earns the All-Area boys’ track and field Coach of the Year honor for the second consecutive year, as well as the third time in the last four seasons, after helping the Storm capture yet-another Class 1A team state championship. The man affectionately known as “Supes” by his athletes has guided Salt Fork to three state crowns and four state trophies over the previous four campaigns. This time around, Surprenant managed a sprinting and hurdling roster beleaguered by injuries all season long, keeping the group in position to score plenty of points in the Class 1A state meet. Storm athletes — including seniors Garrett Taylor, Nathan Kirby, Ethan McLain, Ben Jessup, Ethan Davis and Jacob DePratt and junior Brysen Vasquez — lifted Salt Fork to a team victory.
Surprenant stopped by The News-Gazette’s Champaign office with his wife, Marcee, and the couple’s children — sons Landry and Duke and daughter Fallon — to share some thoughts about the 2023 Salt Fork boys’ track and field season that was, on top of exploring nearby Mattis Park:
➜ Phil: “It’s really special. I always say the track family and our family is kind of mixed together. (My family is) at everything. They’re at our practices. They’re with us in the summer a lot. They come to the winter stuff a lot when we’re doing speed training. And now little one Fallon here, she loves being around (it). (Wednesday) night, we had our track awards party, and she was super excited to be hanging out with all of our track boys, and (my) boys were excited to be playing kickball with them afterward. It’s really special. It means a lot that everybody’s really tight-knit and close with the team. It means a lot that they care about it as much as I do.”
➜ Marcee: “It’s very stressful, but I try to remember it’s definitely the team is part of our family. The boys and Fallon love being around them. We had the track party, and the response you get — it’s not just about track, it’s not just about winning. Winning and the state title is an extra bonus, but what they take away from it is life lessons and just the sense of team. It’s been a rough season (with) a lot of injuries, and they come together and it’s just a big family. The senior group, it’s been really emotional and it’s going to be tough. It’s stressful throughout the season, but I always try to keep in mind the big picture — that it’s more than the stressful part.
“I cried one last time (at the party) when he was talking about the seniors. You always think that the senior group going out is like, it’ll be the toughest goodbye. But this group is special.”
➜ Phil: “Marcee does a great job of always keeping my head on straight with a lot of things. She puts me in perspective on a lot of things. She gives me advice on a lot of things — track, life, all kinds of different things to kind of keep things in perspective, and I always appreciate that. She’s our organizer. She’s our planner. She’s our captain for our family, and she’s always on top of everything, keeps everything straight with where everybody’s supposed to be. We couldn’t do it without her.”
➜ Marcee: “I would say knowing that we won state (was my favorite moment of the season). It’s kind of what the season leads up to, and at that moment it’s like, you can take a deep breath. It’s kind of over, but it’s not over yet. And the excitement and stress of all season, it’s like, it paid off. That was the dream, that’s the goal. Knowing that we won state and being able to be there — last year, I couldn’t be there because (Fallon) had pneumonia and a double ear infection, so that was tough. Actually being there, that was probably the best memory from the season. We kind of followed (Phil) around, actually, and he runs from place to place.”
➜ Phil: “I’m excited (for the future). As the kids get older, as our kids get older, it adds new challenges with a lot more things. Landry’s going to be in seventh grade this year, and he ran track for the first time this year as a sixth-grader and (was) playing basketball. (Landry and Duke are) both playing baseball right now, so it adds a lot of extra stuff to be at, which we love to do. We love to watch them.
“And as far as our track family, it’s going to have its own new challenges going forward. We’re going to have new kids that are going to have to step up, and I’m really excited for those challenges — something different, something new. I think the expectations will be a little bit different going forward next year. I had somebody tell me something the other day, what we’ve kind of accomplished in the last five, six years doesn’t happen. It was really rare. And so to turn our attention to some of these younger guys that need to step up, I’m excited to work with them and have new challenges, and have them get better and evolve and be the new faces of the program.”