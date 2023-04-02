TUSCOLA — Ella Boyer needed a little prodding to play basketball in her senior year at Tuscola High School.
She wasn’t loving the sport as much in her sophomore and junior seasons with the Warriors, the former of which was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
And Boyer felt she needed to focus more on softball, as she was and still is preparing for her college career with Illinois State’s softball program.
But her dad, Dale, had a convincing plan. It would allow Ella to play another season with her younger sister, Ava, a sophomore at Tuscola.
“I’m not going to get that many games with her,” Ella said.
Just because Ella Boyer initially was on the fence about suiting up for coach Tim Kohlbecker’s Tuscola girls’ basketball team didn’t mean she was going to coast through her final competitive hoops campaign.
Exactly the opposite, in fact. Because Boyer is ruthlessly competitive when it comes to any athletic venture.
“I knew whenever I was on the court that no one was going to out-hustle me, no one was going to out-communicate me,” Boyer said. “That I was going to be way more competitive than them. Because, in my mind, I’m probably one of the most competitive people out there.
“Even though (opponents) might be more talented than me, I think I had more heart whenever I played out there.”
That approach helped Boyer become the face of a dominant 2022-23 Warriors squad. Which, in turn, garnered her the latest News-Gazette All-Area girls’ basketball Player of the Year award.
The 5-foot-5 shooting guard averaged 13.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.9 steals for 33-2 Tuscola, which won a Class 1A regional championship and set a program record for most wins in a season.
She’ll graduate as the team’s all-time single-season leader in three-point shots made with 78 as a senior. And she also rated second among the Warriors in charges taken on defense this winter.
“From a small town, small school, just competing in everything you can is the best choice,” Boyer said. “I’m glad that I came out this year. I made my most favorite high school memories from this season.”
Putting it all on the line
Both Kohlbecker and Warriors softball coach Lenny Sementi use “competitive” as one of their first descriptors for Boyer as an athlete.
Kohlbecker didn’t need to wait very long to find out exactly what Boyer’s competitive streak might look like in a basketball atmosphere.
Boyer estimates she missed the final eight to 10 games of her freshman season with a broken right thumb, suffered in practice. But she wasn’t ready for her first high school basketball run to end immediately after this significant injury.
Staying with her grandparents while her parents were on a work trip, Boyer took matters into her own hands.
“I’ve broken like six fingers before, just from softball, so I knew the remedies. So I went home and iced it. Still swollen, still purple,” Boyer said. “My parents were still gone, but I had a game that day and I didn’t want to go to the doctor.
“So I ended up playing against St. Teresa one of the days I had a broken thumb. We just taped it.”
How’d that work out?
“Coach K knew something was wrong whenever I was dribbling the ball up the court with only my left hand,” Boyer said. “I shot a three, and I airballed it and it kind of hurt. I ended up shooting another three, and I made it with my broken thumb. But it hurt super bad.”
Boyer’s pain threshold perhaps is a bit larger than those of some of her sports contemporaries.
Diving for a loose basketball or a ground ball up the middle of the softball diamond is something Boyer is extremely accustomed to doing.
Both Boyer and Kohlbecker fondly recall one such moment in December’s Monticello Holiday Hoopla championship game against Clinton, which the Warriors won 55-44 despite trailing 20-8 midway through the second quarter.
Boyer terms it a “Superman” play.
“She dove headfirst, belly on the ground for a ball. Saved it, got it to somebody and we got a layup,” Kohlbecker said. “The momentum changed right then.
“I do think it helped our entire team. The younger kids, even in JV games, those kids were diving on loose balls. She definitely helped elevate it.”
Kohlbecker keeps a charges-taken chart within Tuscola’s home locker room. He didn’t necessarily expect Boyer to be a contender for the list’s championship slot by season’s end.
“Guess who were the top two?” Kohlbecker asked. It was the Boyer sisters, with 5-foot point guard Ava notching “one or two” more charges taken than Ella.
“That wasn’t Ella in the previous three years,” Kohlbecker continued. “She decided she was going to be that player this year.”
Ella Boyer found herself determined to keep the Warriors’ identity rooted in great defense and physical play. In her mind, there was no better way to preserve that than by embodying it completely.
“What really from Christmas helped our team move forward was seeing people that were willing to sacrifice their bodies,” Boyer said. “Whenever you’re trying to be a leader, you always want to lead by example. And showing people that I’m willing to give it up all for them, it kind of trickled down to them saying, ‘Oh, if she’s willing to do that, then I can, too.’”
Finding her niche with the Warriors
Boyer’s basketball identity has evolved a few times in her young life.
She doesn’t recall shooting the ball very much in junior high and entering high school. Boyer was more focused upon defense, with her relative lack of height not nearly as much of an issue since other girls around her still hadn’t hit their growth spurts.
But she also knew she could be called upon to knock down an open three-pointer if the moment arrived.
“Whenever softball got frustrating, I would go to basketball,” Boyer said. “Going into the gym and getting up shots was therapeutic. ... Coach K, he’s like family to me, so it was very easy to give him one quick text and he would instantly come into the gym whenever I wanted to.”
With 2021 Tuscola graduate Brynn Tabeling in the fold during Boyer’s freshman and sophomore basketball seasons, Boyer could operate more as a shooting guard.
That changed once Tabeling graduated. Kohlbecker turned to Boyer for point guard duties in her junior season of 2021-22.
Boyer knew how to run an offense from this spot. But it wasn’t exactly her bread and butter. Boyer feels she’s better at getting into certain positions to be fed the ball for offensive attempts, rather than trying to create offense.
“After the eighth, 10th game, I started thinking, ‘This isn’t working out the way we had hoped.’ And I think she was struggling with it,” Kohlbecker said. “She needed to shoot, and it’s hard to always run plays for your point guard to get a three.”
Kohlbecker began utilizing then-senior Sophie Kremitzki more often in the point guard role. Ava Boyer was seeing minutes off the bench as a freshman that season, but she didn’t become Tuscola’s full-time point guard until this school year as a sophomore.
“The way we read each other is what separates us from a lot of other teammates in general,” Ella Boyer said of she and her sister. “We’re with each other 24-7, from when we wake up, share a bathroom, to whenever we come back home to eat dinner.
“We know each other’s strengths and weaknesses, and so I feel like we can really play off each other’s strengths very well.”
Boyer cites her biggest weakness this season as “getting to the lane.” Luckily, the Warriors deployed athletes like Ava Boyer, seniors Harley Woodard and Izzy Wilcox and junior Sydney Moss to handle that responsibility.
Ava Boyer could send the ball down low with a pass or drive into the paint herself. All the while, Ella Boyer would get herself open elsewhere on the floor.
Kohlbecker doesn’t seem to fully buy the idea of the elder Boyer being a liability getting in the lane, either.
“Last year she would drive and some of the refs would go, ‘Hey, she needs to stay on her feet better.’ She was trying to draw calls by throwing herself at defenders,” Kohlbecker said. “She’d come in and play with the (Tuscola) boys during the fall, and then in the season she got better at getting in the lane and actually finishing.
“She also got better at one- or two-dribble pull-ups — mid-range game. ... We had to focus on that a lot because people were in her face all the time.”
Student spectators were in Boyer’s ears as well. They knew basketball isn’t Boyer’s primary sport. And they reminded her of it whenever she wasn’t at her absolute best.
“Student sections joke, ‘Stick to softball’ and stuff like that,” Boyer said. “I just feel like that really pushed me hard to ... be a better leader, to help my teammates.”
Kohlbecker feels one of Boyer’s underhyped positive qualities as an athlete ties into her response to negative external forces.
“I never saw her get frustrated,” Kohlbecker said. “That’s part of her wisdom — don’t show the other team anything.”
Learning to love her secondary sport
Boyer’s last high school basketball season started in an interesting fashion.
She and her younger sister didn’t play in the first quarter of Tuscola’s opening game, a nonconference bout at Marshall. Ella Boyer said this was the result of Kohlbecker needing to be consistent with team rules.
The Boyers missed a required basketball practice for a travel softball tournament. So they’d have to lose some basketball playing time.
Ella Boyer still managed to produce 10 points, tying for the team lead, as the Warriors held off the Lions 45-41.
“Our teammates really had to pick themselves up,” Boyer said. “Going into it knowing, ‘Hey, you can take away your top two guards, take them out and you can still perform well,’ it was something nice to see.”
Kohlbecker’s 2022-23 roster was flush with multi-sport athletes. Boyer believes this is something that aided the group’s chemistry.
“We didn’t really have an AAU basketball player or anyone that was just focused on basketball,” Boyer said. “Knowing we can compete with those teams that have players like that, I think, was really what drove us to be more competitive — play with more heart, play for each other rather than playing for ourselves.”
Kohlbecker is fully supportive of the Boyers needing to miss basketball practice opportunities in order to improve their collective stock in softball. Ella Boyer estimates she attended two of the Warriors’ open-gym sessions leading up to her senior season.
“She could pick up any sport she plays in, and in a short amount of time figure out how it needs to be played — even the little intricacies of it all,” Kohlbecker said. “She’s just that good of an athlete, and she’s that much of a competitor.”
Being away from basketball on a more frequent basis, however, made Boyer’s heart grow fonder for her secondary sport.
And being completely finished with competitive hoops dealt an extra blow to Boyer when she and her teammates recently had to turn in their Tuscola basketball gear.
“After turning my stuff in, I just went to the gym and just took it all in, shot a couple baskets,” Boyer said. “It’ll be something that I will miss, and I’ll probably do it for fun here and there.
“But definitely having to turn in all my stuff for the last time was a surreal moment after the career I had here, and the season we had this season.”