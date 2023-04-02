➜ Why she’s Coach of the Year: The former Gibson City High School girls’ basketball player got to return to CEFCU Arena for an IHSA state tournament — this time in her second season coaching the Sabers. Quarnstrom led STM to a 27-8 record that included the Sabers rattling off five consecutive wins to start the playoffs, after dropping their regular-season finale by two points. STM wound up taking home the Class 1A fourth-place state trophy, giving the school its first such hardware since the 2013-14 Sabers girls’ basketball team won the Class 2A title.
Quarnstrom dropped by The News-Gazette with her daughter, St. Thomas More junior girls’ basketball player Ruari Quarnstrom, and husband, Andy Quarnstrom, for the trio to reminisce a bit about the 2022-23 Sabers girls’ basketball season that was:
➜ Erin: “It’s phenomenal (to have my family’s support). Andy previously tried talking me into applying for the varsity job at STM years ago, and I said, ‘I’m not qualified.’ And when this opportunity came up he said, ‘You’ve got to do it.’ So Andy’s always been my biggest cheerleader in that realm. But Ruari was a little bit tricky, worrying about what that was going to look like with her entering into a new high school and just getting the feel for high school in general. But she never blinked. It’s been great.
“And Patrick (her son and a 2022 STM graduate) is pretty funny. When he came to see us play in a couple of games, he was so complimentary. Like, ‘Wow, you guys did great.’ And he said, ‘Mom, you’re a good coach,’ and I nearly passed out. So I think that might be my pinnacle right there, to get a compliment from my 19-year-old son. I made it.”
➜ Andy: “We’re a basketball family, so it just made sense (for Erin to coach the team). We were going to be at the games anyway (for Ruari), and for me, selfishly, it’s great because I’m able to watch Ruari play, watch Erin coach and you get so much satisfaction out of both of those.
“For me, it’s been just an extension of how much we love sports because I get to watch (Erin) do all the things she’s doing. It’s been just a lot of pride, watching them compete, watching Erin make those decisions, Ruari make those plays. It’s been a lot of fun for us.”
➜ Ruari: “It’s a lot easier for me to be a better leader and a lot more lighthearted with her as my coach. Being able to make it to the state tournament and all those emotions, and being able to share it with my mom and my whole family, as well as my team, was just crazy.”
➜ Andy: “The sectional win, for me, was probably the most significant, because that took us to the level that we weren’t at last year. In my mind, you’re always 1 percent better, and so winning that sectional was that 1 percent better. And I felt like, at that point, we had the super-sectional in the bag. So that sectional win, for me, watching them was probably the most satisfying.”
➜ Ruari: “(The dynamic between she and her mother on the basketball court) depends on the mood. Generally, I think I’m decently coachable to her. I have my moments, but I feel like generally it’s a usual coach-player dynamic. But I have a little less seriousness about me when I’m talking to her.”
➜ Erin: “I’ve had people ask me about (reflecting on the state tournament). I still haven’t gone back. I don’t think I’ve even fully taken the time to go through it. I purposefully made our end-of-the-season banquet the end of April, so that I could take a little time off, breathe a little bit. It’s going to be a little bit gut-wrenching to kind of really wrap up. The team is special, and a lot of great memories were made.”
➜ Ruari: “Definitely her previous experience as a high school basketball player (helped this team). She knows the boat that we’re in. But I’d also say her leadership. Her leadership, if she had zero knowledge of the game she probably still could’ve led us to where we were, because she has insanely good leadership. She knows how to handle all different types of personalities and all different cliques on a team, and she just really helped shape us as players and as young women.”