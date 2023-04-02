Josie Armstrong
Tri-County junior guard
Why she made the first team: Armstrong paced the Titans to a 25-7 record that included a Class 1A regional championship. The coaches association Class 1A all-state honorable-mention pick averaged 16.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 4.4 steals per game for Tri-County.
She needs concert tickets to see ... George Strait.
Before she competes, she eats ... whatever Coach Childress gives me.
In her dream career, she would ... like to work in the science field, with wildlife.
Her favorite subject to study in school is ... science.
Her favorite athlete is ... Michael Jordan.
Her favorite TV show is ... "That 70s Show."
If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... my Grandma Betty, my Grandpa Geof and Robin Williams.
Three items on her bucket list are ... travel to another country, explore a rain forest and see a coral reef.
Ella Boyer
Tuscola senior guard
Why she made the first team: Our Player of the Year will play college softball at Illinois State but also impresses on the basketball court, averaging 13.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.9 steals for a 33-2 Class 1A regional champion and setting a new program record with 78 three-pointers.
She needs concert tickets to see ... Drake.
Before she competes, she eats ... a Clif Bar.
In her dream career, she would ... do something in law.
Her favorite subject to study in school is ... math.
Her favorite athlete is ... Ava Boyer.
Her favorite TV show is ... "Outer Banks."
If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... my grandparents and Kobe Bryant.
Three items on her bucket list are ... travel to Hawaii, go to a country concert series and go to a Women's College World Series game.
Alexa Jamison
Salt Fork sophomore guard
Why she made the first team: Already a two-time All-Area first-team pick in basketball, the Storm star was a coaches association Class 1A all-state second-teamer by averaging 21.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 5.0 steals for a 20-8 club that won conference and county championships.
She needs concert tickets to see ... The Weeknd.
Before she competes, she eats ... nothing.
In her dream career, she would ... be a lawyer.
Her favorite subject to study in school is ... honors English.
Her favorite athlete is ... Jackson Dudley.
Her favorite TV show is ... "Dance Moms."
If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... Papa (my great-grandpa), Michael Jordan and Sabrina Ionescu.
Three items on her bucket list are ... play a college sport, visit Hawaii and attend a March Madness game.
Addison Lucht
Cissna Park freshman guard
Why she made the first team: After excelling in the IESA ranks, Lucht quickly took to the IHSA game and helped the 27-6 Timberwolves to a Class 1A regional title. She averaged 14.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 3.5 steals en route to coaches association all-state third-team status.
She needs concert tickets to see ... Morgan Wallen.
Before she competes, she eats ... Kraft mac ’n cheese.
In her dream career, she would ... coach a college basketball, softball or volleyball team.
Her favorite subject to study in school is ... Spanish.
Her favorite athlete is ... Michael Jordan.
Her favorite TV show is ... "SportsCenter."
If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... Kobe Bryant, Paige Bueckers and Jackie Robinson.
Three items on her bucket list are ... attend the Olympic Games, run a marathon and visit Alaska.
Addy McLeod
Champaign Central senior guard
Why she made the first team: The Winthrop women's basketball signee played for a team that went through an up-and-down campaign on its way to a 14-16 record, but she averaged 12.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 steals for a squad that qualified for a Class 3A regional final.
She needs concert tickets to see ... Frank Ocean.
Before she competes, she eats ... pizza.
In her dream career, she would ... have my own clothing label.
Her favorite subject to study in school is ... history.
Her favorite athlete is ... Steph Curry.
Her favorite TV show is ... "The Walking Dead."
If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... Steph Curry, Tyler, the Creator and Dawn Staley.
Three items on her bucket list are ... go to Bali, skydive and go to a Warriors game.
Savannah Orgeron
Mahomet-Seymour senior forward
Why she made the first team: The two-time All-Area first-teamer and Illinois Central women's basketball signee averaged 17.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocked shots for the 24-10, Class 3A regional-champion Bulldogs, garnering coaches association all-state third-team recognition.
She needs concert tickets to see ... Morgan Wallen.
Before she competes, she eats ... a banana.
In her dream career, she would ... coach basketball.
Her favorite subject to study in school is ... P.E.
Her favorite athlete is ... Durbin Thomas.
Her favorite TV show is ... "Last Chance U."
If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... Michael Jordan, Diamond Miller and Sydney Parrish.
Three items on her bucket list are ... skydiving, parasailing and traveling the world.
Claire Seal
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond junior forward
Why she made the first team: Repeating as an All-Area first-team choice and recovering nicely from a major knee injury suffered late last season, Seal averaged 15.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.0 steals for a 20-10 Class 2A regional finalist, racking up 17 double-doubles.
She needs concert tickets to see ... The Weeknd.
Before she competes, she eats ... a Subway foot-long.
In her dream career, she would ... be a princess.
Her favorite subject to study in school is ... history.
Her favorite athlete is ... Paige Bueckers.
Her favorite TV show is ... "Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir."
If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... Cristiano Ronaldo, Chet Holmgren and Zendaya.
Three items on her bucket list are ... visit the Taj Mahal, own a Rolls Royce Phantom and visit the Louvre.
Chloe Sisco
Prairie Central senior guard
Why she made the first team: Another two-time All-Area first-teamer, Sisco is the Hawks' single-season three-pointers record holder who averaged 17.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 2.9 steals for a 20-8 Illini Prairie Conference champion, snagging coaches association all-state third-team status.
She needs concert tickets to see ... SZA.
Before she competes, she eats ... an egg sandwich on a bagel with cream cheese.
In her dream career, she would ... be a traveling nurse.
Her favorite subject to study in school is ... science; specifically anatomy and physiology.
Her favorite athlete is ... Caitlin Clark.
Her favorite TV show is ... "The Good Doctor."
If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and my Nana.
Three items on her bucket list are ... skydiving, travel the world and swim with dolphins.
Raegen Stringer
Unity junior guard
Why she made the first team: Stringer is making big jumps in her game, as evidenced by the coaches association Class 2A honorable-mention nod she received as well as her averaging 14.8 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 18.8 steals for an 18-11 Rockets crew.
She needs concert tickets to see ... Chris Brown.
Before she competes, she eats ... Skittles.
In her dream career, she would ... be an FBI criminal investigator.
Her favorite subjects to study in school are ... math and criminal justice.
Her favorite athlete is ... Michael Jordan.
Her favorite TV show is ... "Criminal Minds."
If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... Michael Jordan, Kyrie Irving and Shemar Moore.
Three items on her bucket list are ... go skydiving, meet Michael Jordan in person and play in a WNBA game.
Maddy Swisher
St. Thomas More senior forward
Why she made the first team: Swisher's improvement in the post played a large role in the Sabers piling up a 27-8 record that included a Class 1A fourth-place state trophy. The former tennis standout averaged 14.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 0.8 assists and 2.1 steals for the season.
She needs concert tickets to see ... Beyonce.
Before she competes, she eats ... Nature Valley sweet and salty bars.
In her dream career, she would ... be an emergency room physician assistant.
Her favorite subject to study in school is ... science.
Her favorite athlete is ... Michael Jordan.
Her favorite TV show is ... "New Amsterdam."
If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... Michael Jordan, Queen Elizabeth II and Serena Williams.
Three items on her bucket list are ... diving with sharks, skydiving and bungee jumping.