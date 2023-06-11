In his sixth season leading the Sages, David McDaniel helped the program acquire its most-ever wins with 14 behind a potent offense and stingy defense.
➜ Why he’s Coach of the Year: McDaniel’s sixth season leading the Sages was one of the most successful in program history. Monticello set a new record for single-season wins amid its 14-7-3 overall record. McDaniel’s program also established new top marks for goals scored in a season (73; previous best was 56) and goals given up in a season (30; previous best was 39). The Sages collected 13 shutouts and had 11 different players score at least one goal apiece, which are two other new program records. Monticello’s 14 wins this spring allowed the Sages to lead the area in that category.
McDaniel dropped by The News-Gazette’s Champaign office with his parents, Mickey and Jim McDaniel, and the trio reminisced a bit about the 2023 Monticello girls’ soccer season that was — and about how David McDaniel got into coaching in the first place:
➜ Mickey: “He helped Jim because Jim was in the YMCA (league, coaching in Decatur). He volunteer coached both of our kids. Then (David) quit soccer for a short time, and Jim was coaching Katie’s team, our daughter. And David helped him, and he watched a lot of what Jim did and then continued and helped for several years after that. So he’s good with kids, and he never yells. He really doesn’t.”
➜ David: “We made an Excel sheet, and it had everyone’s name on it with the kitchen timer on top of the clipboard. And we tried to do equal time as well as we could. That was kind of my job, to let him know, ‘Hey, it’s time for Player X and Y to get in, and Player A and B to come out.’”
➜ Jim: “He just had a real interest in helping coach with the kids. He was there all the time. Back then I had a bum knee, so I couldn’t kick the ball around much. He was the one that got to kick the ball around.”
➜ Mickey: “(David) would show the kids (how to do things) and help the kids. And then he continued into the Y (by himself), and he coached at the Y for a long time — until he got Coach of the Year from the YMCA.”
➜ David: “I started in 2012, after college, and until about 2018 is when I started at Monticello and stopped at the Y. I think it was 2017 I was Coach of the Year.”
➜ Jim: “And at the Y for two or three years, he was coaching two teams at the same time.”
➜ David: “There were times where we had four games a day. It was your whole day.”
➜ Mickey: “I watched the kids, and then the kids graduated. And now I watch my son (coach), which is great to sit along the sidelines and nobody really knows who I am. ... I’ve been at soccer games in snowmobile suits. I’ve been to soccer games with umbrellas and soaking wet. Both ends of the gamut, we’ve always been there for it.”
➜ Jim: “And then a couple years he had her as the game filmer, so she was up there with the school camera filming.”
➜ David: “I’ve also sent her to other schools to film their stuff — put her on the payroll. And they watch my dog for me because we’re from Decatur and I work there, too. Arlo gets watched by them quite a bit, so that’s a big part.”
➜ Mickey: “We have all the paraphernalia, the (Monticello) purple and all that stuff. ... I think (David’s coaching success is) awesome because nobody knows how hard he works. That’s the thing. Right after Christmas, we have a wall in our dining room — the house that he lives in is my family home, and he rents that — and in the dining room he has one whole wall with painter’s tape covered in plays and notes.”
➜ David: “It comes down and it goes back up about February.”
➜ Mickey: “He is so dedicated, and when it’s soccer time and practice time, that’s all he does. He’s so dedicated to it. I don’t think people (understand). Obviously, we do. He spends a lot of time at it and works at it and watches film and watches other films and reads books. It’s amazing. I’m so happy for this because he’s worked so hard for it.”
➜ Jim: “When we heard that he got the Coach of the Year, we were really happy.”
➜ Mickey: “We were texting (people) more than he was.”
➜ David: “I get asked a lot, ‘Why are you coaching in Monticello?’ Just started year seven — on Monday we had our first workout. You say you enjoy it. How I got into helping (Jim) was I had a knee injury. I had to take a year or two off and got to help. I feel like it’s always had a place (with me).
“Thinking back to my grandparents, they’d always come to games and we built a good rapport there. Saturday morning was always something I looked forward to (playing), and then as a youth coach it’s your job to make it worthwhile to the players. I’ve always enjoyed that, and I hope to pass that along a little bit. Four games a day there was a lot for a while, but it also includes we had four practices a week. So that comes down to youth soccer, where you don’t make a dime, that’s four nights and a Saturday for the fall that you’re doing something you like. So you have to enjoy it, and it’s been a big part of my life. Hopefully it’s becoming a big part of our players’ lives.
“Something that’s interesting, I work at ADM (Archer Daniels Midland) as one of the managers in our transportation, and last Tuesday our interns started. One of them in our group was Katie Krahn, who was on our team three years ago. Talked to her and talked about the turf (at Monticello’s facility). We talked quite a bit about (how) she missed soccer and all the experiences. You know you did a good job when a few years later they’re still telling you all those stories and they light up when they see you. It makes it worthwhile.”