Preps coordinator Colin Likas offers his rankings of the area's nine girls' soccer programs at the conclusion of the 2023 campaign.
1. Mahomet-Seymour
➜ Record: 13-6-3
Janel Straub and the Bulldogs were the only local program to win a regional championship this season, and the team produced nine shutouts across the spring.
2. Monticello
➜ Record: 14-7-3
Ellie Tanner and the Sages set a program record for wins in a season, leading the area with their total as well. Twelve of their victories came against nonconference opponents.
3. Urbana
➜ Record: 12-12-1
Noam Kramer and the Tigers finished with a non-losing record for the first time in 12 years, and there will be plenty of returnees from a crew that logged a 4-4-1 record in Big 12 play.
4. St. Thomas More
➜ Record: 11-8-2
Ava Dickerson and the Sabers garnered some strong local victories this year — against Urbana, Centennial and Champaign Central, each occurring by a one-goal margin.
5. Centennial
➜ Record: 7-7-4
Jodi Domingo and the Chargers played closely in nearly all of their matches this spring, including three consecutive 1-1 draws in April. Much of their roster returns for the 2024 campaign.
6. Champaign Central
➜ Record: 6-10-3
Erin Cowan and the Maroons struggled with injury issues but still battled into a Class 2A regional final, beginning to show their true potential when healthier later in the spring.
7. Arthur Christian
➜ Record: 10-9-1
Liana Kauffman and the Conquering Riders ended their season on a winning note, by dispatching Westlake to finish 2-1 in the Association of Christian Schools International tournament.
8. Danville
➜ Record: 6-12
Ava Towne and the Vikings wound up generating two more wins this season than they did last year, including a pair of victories in the St. Teresa tournament in mid-March.
9. Uni High
➜ Record: 3-10-2
Miriam Arend and the Illineks couldn’t quite make up for the injury loss of star senior Mikayla Blanke before the season even began, though they did draw with rival Arthur Christian.