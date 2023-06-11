URBANA — Celia Barkley has gotten to visit some of the United States’ more picturesque locations through her family’s love of backpacking.
She lists Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park, the Rocky Mountains and the Smoky Mountains as some of her favorite spots to hike with her parents James and Traci, plus older brother Noah.
“It’s something I was born into,” Celia said. “Going on seven-mile hikes through the mountains when you’re carrying 40 pounds on your back, it’s not necessarily an easy task. But you have to, while you’re walking and sweating and struggling, be mindful and take in your surroundings. Because that’s what you’re there for.”
This is a mindset the Urbana junior applies to playing soccer as well.
At least on the soccer pitch, however, Celia doesn’t need to worry about losing sight of a trail.
Such as what happened several years ago at North Manitou Island, an unpopulated land mass within Lake Michigan and about 12 miles northwest of Michigan.
Celia estimates she was 8 or 9 years old. James recalls her being 10. Both daughter and father agree about most of the excursion’s other details.
“We set up our camp, and then we went on a day hike — it was supposed to be a day hike,” Celia said. “And then we got lost.
“We’re in this forest we’ve never been to before, and it just started thunderstorming. We’re trying to find our way back and we’re bushwhacking, and eventually we go out to the beach. There’s lightning, so you’re not supposed to be on the beach, so we go back into the forest.”
This ultimately resulted in a hike somewhere between 10 and 13 miles in length.
“That was definitely hard,” Celia said, “but I slept well that night.”
“We’ve definitely had thoughts about that,” James added, “not wittingly, necessarily, putting our kids through a bit of a boot camp in the outdoors.”
Sure makes the trials and tribulations of soccer seem much easier to handle by comparison.
Adding Celia’s skill and work ethic into the mix creates an ideal combination for her to become the 2023 News-Gazette All-Area girls’ soccer Player of the Year.
Celia generated 13 goals and 13 assists from the Tigers’ center back and center midfielder positions — two roles that include critical defensive responsibilities — as Urbana (12-12-1) finished with at least a .500 record for the first time in 12 years.
Celia was one of two local athletes selected to the 2023 Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association all-state team, as well as one of two area individuals chosen for the All-Big 12 Conference first team this year.
“Seeing a girl like her that isn’t afraid to get physical, has two strong feet, isn’t afraid of contact, isn’t afraid to step up,” Tigers coach Miki Kowalski said, “it’s just kind of everything you look for in a captain.”
Away from the pitch
Celia and junior Beatrice Ebel were co-captains of the 2023 Urbana girls’ soccer team.
But Celia doesn’t consider herself captain of the Barkley family backpacking party, which now includes three News-Gazette All-Area soccer honorees.
Noah was the fall 2021 boys’ Player of the Year and a multi-time first-team selection before graduating from Urbana in 2022. James was the fall 2021 boys’ Coach of the Year at Urbana, guiding a team Kowalski now coaches.
“I would say my dad (leads). My mom definitely is the map reader,” Celia said. “Now Noah’s probably first (in line hiking) because he’s more in shape than the rest of us. My parents definitely pay more attention to the route we’re taking, whereas Noah, he goes for it.”
Celia began playing soccer earlier than she started backpacking, but not by much time. She’s always been told her time as a soccer player began as soon as she could walk.
“Once she could stand up, we already had a very small goal and we had a little boy (Noah) that wanted to score goals,” James said. “Then we had a little girl that took great delight in stopping that boy from scoring goals. It was all with her feet because she was too little to have the dexterity to bend over.”
Backpacking and hiking had to wait a little longer. And Celia was fortunate that her parents made her first experiences with the activity a little less cumbersome.
“I did really like it,” Celia said. “As a little kid, you don’t have to carry that much. You’re not carrying most of the weight. You’re kind of just enjoying the view.”
What all is required on the equipment front for safe and fun backpacking?
“You’ll need a tent. Sleeping bags. Sleeping pads, so you’re not just on the ground. Maybe a travel pillow,” Celia begins. “You would need food. It’s usually going to be dry, so you can just boil water and pour it in so it’s not as heavy.
“Candles, lanterns, something like that. A flashlight. A lighter. Probably some fuel for the fire. Utensils. You’ll need some dishes. ... A pot to boil water, and we bring a travel stove. Clothes, extra clothes. You don’t want to bring that many (though). You’ll end up wearing the same thing for multiple days.”
Among Celia’s backpacking clothes is a pair of light-brown hiking boots. They’re well worn merely from walking in them, but they’ve more recently become speckled with white paint as well.
That’s because she wore them during a weeklong trip to Mississippi with Urbana High’s Habitat Club last February. She and 10 to 15 classmates went south to build a house for the less fortunate.
“That was really incredible,” Celia said. “It was very rewarding, especially because the people who were going to get that house came and stopped by, and we talked to them.”
If it’s beginning to sound like Celia is always outside, she’d agree with you.
“A lot of my life (I am). Maybe like 80 percent, if not more,” Celia said. “My parents encouraged it when I was little, which made me come to love it because they’ve taken me to all these beautiful places and done everything.”
“Especially when she was younger, she was always outside and ready to go and excited about anything to do with getting in the car to go somewhere,” James added. “When the kids were young, the door was open. They were in and out all day long.”
Finding her fit on the field
That includes, of course, playing soccer.
Celia finds it important to take lessons learned from backpacking and make use of them when she’s on the pitch.
“It’s helped me be in the moment,” Celia said. “I know this is hard, especially putting in the work at practice every day ... but this is going to pay off.
“After the (backpacking) trips I’m like, ‘Oh, that was a beautiful trip.’ And I’m really glad I enjoyed it and (wasn’t) just focused on how out of breath I was or my feet hurting. The good results are worth it.”
Celia fondly remembers playing youth soccer through Urbana’s Sharkey’s and pee-wee programs. She joined Illinois Futbol Club when she was 8 years old and also has played for the FC Central Illinois program.
“There are a lot of talented players, but with different skill sets,” James said. “I’ve always recognized her prowess and decision-making on the defensive third of the ball, and moving forward from that position.
“I probably noticed that when she was playing club ball during U12s. That’s maybe when she started to really identify with the sport more than just something that she’s always done.”
Celia didn’t need to become familiar with the center back or center midfielder positions when she arrived at Urbana High School. She’s been playing them throughout her soccer career.
“I’ve played center back since I was pretty little. When I first started at IFC they were like, ‘Here you go,’ so I learned the position,” Celia said. “Then my (U12) coach was like, ‘Why don’t you try center mid,’ because I think he thought I had more (field) vision than I needed at center back.
“So he tried me at center mid, and I was like, ‘This is a lot of running.’”
Celia also briefly had a stint at forward last year with her IFC team. Kowalski can understand why.
“I think she prefers center mid, but doesn’t want to admit it,” Kowalski said. “She’ll play wherever I tell her and do it to the best of her ability. I’d trust her at every position except goalie.”
Kowalski sometimes would unleash Celia onto opposing defenses as a primary ball-handler this spring, instructing her to make runs from center back in an effort to create offense.
“It’s just a trust in her, her soccer IQ, her mentality in general,” Kowalski said. “She could easily take on five, six, seven people, and she’s done it on occasion against teams.”
Kowalski highlights two games in particular during Celia’s junior season as containing standout performances from her.
First was Urbana’s 2-1 win against Champaign Central at Demirjian Park on the University of Illinois campus on April 13. Celia didn’t wind up on the score sheet, but she helped to facilitate attacking opportunities along with teammates like junior Sammi Christman and freshman Chloe Sikora.
Second was the Tigers’ 5-4 victory versus Charleston to close the regular season, on May 6. Celia scored Urbana’s last two goals and assisted on another by Christman.
“She scored the game-winner with her left foot from four yards outside the box after taking on three people,” Kowalski said. “Off the crossbar and in. It was a nice way to celebrate my college graduation because I graduated that day, too.”
James serves as Kowalski’s assistant coach, so he gets to watch up close as his daughter operated on the pitch.
“She’s very adaptable,” James said. “She was able to play with her teammates together in a way that (they) complemented each other, for the most part. That’s really important, and I think that’s one of her biggest strengths is her ability to connect and communicate with her teammates.”
A path forward
Celia appreciates Kowalski’s willingness to utilize her skill set in ways that sometimes exceed the typical confines of the center back or center midfielder positions.
“It’s kind of crazy when you’re playing center back and then your coach is just like, ‘Go,’” Celia said. “Multiple times I had to just make my way up the entire field, and at that point it’s like you either score a goal or you are out of position, you’re out of breath. And so you have to take it all the way.”
Being out of breath points to something Celia would like to work on in her game moving forward.
While she’s pleased with growth she’s seen in her dribbling and off-ball movement while in high school, Celia wants to improve on her foot speed. Both to help her team at Urbana and to bolster her profile for college coaches.
“It’ll be little things like accelerations or just straight sprints with the ball or without the ball,” Celia said. “Outside of soccer, it’d be like going on runs to improve your endurance so you can get faster.”
Kowalski has discussed the speed factor with Celia.
“If she can develop her speed a little more, the sky’s the limit for her,” Kowalski said. “I’ve been in contact with plenty of coaches at plenty of different levels. I know they’re looking at her. If she can develop that speed (that will boost her stock).”
James realizes that as well. But he comes up with a different response about what Celia could do to take her soccer game to the next level.
“She’s a naturally kind person, and sometimes to be a defender requires a little less friendliness,” James said. “She’s excellent at the level she’s at, and I think the next level is going to require a little more assertiveness.”
Assertive and decisive tendencies also have their place in backpacking as well. As James sees it, “there’s no support network around you, and so it forces you to be present.”
Celia said she hasn’t brought up the idea of backpacking as a possible team-building exercise for Urbana girls’ soccer. But she can envision benefits for her fellow Tigers should such an event ever occur.
“For the people that haven’t backpacked already, it would be a huge eye-opener,” Celia said. “It would definitely bring us all closer together. Through shared sweat, probably blood, probably tears, we definitely would be bonded more.”