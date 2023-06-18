Drew Sterkel repeats as the recipient of this award after the Warriors captured their second consecutive Class 1A state team trophy, this one a third-place honor.
➜ Why he’s Coach of the Year: Sterkel repeats as our All-Area girls’ track and field Coach of the Year after guiding the Warriors to their second consecutive Class 1A state team trophy. Following last year’s state championship, Tuscola earned the third-place spot. Sterkel helped the Warriors overcome the graduation of sprinting and long jumping star Alyssa Williams in order to retain a position among the state’s top small-school girls’ programs. Tuscola boasted nine state entries this season — two in individual sprints, two in long distance, two in hurdles, one in a relay and two in throwing — and generated 43 state-final points via the combination of sophomore Lia Patterson and freshman Kate Foltz.
Preps coordinator Colin Likas met up with Sterkel and his immediate family — wife Ashleigh, son Paxson and daughter Joelle — after the four completed Tuscola’s Pound the Pavement for Pride 5K on June 10. Drew and Ashleigh shared their thoughts on the 2023 Warriors girls’ track and field season that was:
➜ Drew: “(Trying to start and raise a family while coaching) is a major challenge. Fortunately I have my wife, who basically schedules everything for us. (Coaching is) kind of is a year-round thing, but it’s something that we’re passionate about, something that we love to do, and it doesn’t really feel like a job. Especially (because) our community allows our kids to be so involved in it. Both of my kids came to practice every single day. They would run part of the workouts with (the athletes). We’re able to balance it out a little bit that way, and obviously (it helps) with my wife being as awesome as she is and keeping everybody where they need to be.
“I have missed quite a few things. I’ve missed quite a few of my daughter’s dance recitals, and I’ve missed a few baseball games for (my son). I know they probably don’t quite understand it right now, but when they get to that age hopefully they’ll be able to understand it a little bit more. All three of them are very supportive of it, especially track season’s my big one where it’s January to May. Basically as soon as track starts I say, ‘I’ll see you at that end of May,’ and that’s essentially how it turns out to be. There has been quite a few things, unfortunately, we’ve had to miss, but that’s the sacrifice it takes to do that.”
➜ Ashleigh: “The schedule is important — keeping a calendar and trying to stay on top of that — but also being flexible with knowing games are going to be canceled because of weather and things like that. Being flexible is important, too, and kids get sick. Along the years, I’ve learned to go with the flow and just know that in the end there are sacrifices that come with it. Our kids are benefiting by seeing the dedication that Drew has to the high school kids, and that other kids are benefiting from what he’s pouring into the high school kids.
“Especially seeing now that (our) kids are a little bit older, the bonds and the relationships that some of the kids have been forming with some of the track girls and football players (through Drew’s work as a football assistant coach). That has been really fun, and even getting some added bonuses with some babysitters in there, that’s been interesting. Even getting the kids at the practices and the events. But probably the coolest moment was having them included in the ceremony last year, when we won state, and having Pax win the medal, too. That was really cool because having our family being included in those types of things is really important, too. Because it does take all of us. That was pretty cool.
“We were actually seeing my cousin in Sullivan, we were at one of his baseball tournament games, and I kind of was keeping tabs and looking online at (state) track. And I’m like, ‘Drew, I think we’re going to take the kids and come up to the meet.’ And he’s like, ‘I don’t know. Maybe wait.’ I (refreshed the tab), and we had jumped from 11th to fourth, and I’m like, ‘All right, let’s go visit Daddy.’ We went from Sullivan to Charleston and went to go and visit Daddy at Eastern again for the second year in a row. Just to go and try to stay out of way, but also be there to support him and be there to see all the girls run their events. To see it through their eyes, too, that was really cool, and to see them get all their awards for the second year in a row.”
➜ Drew: “I don’t think I could do it without them. There’s multiple times where I have my weekly panic attack — did I make the right decision, did I not. And fortunately (Ashleigh’s) always there to talk me off the ledge and be able to always be supportive of me. It’s one of the biggest things. Having them a part of this has made it so much more special. When I was up north (at Kaneland) our track team was third place one year, and they weren’t necessarily a part of that. It was still very special, but just having them be a part of it, that’s why we moved back to Tuscola. We love the community atmosphere and everything there is with this.
“We’ve got a lot of really, really good athletes, and fortunately I have a lot of support from the administration. And the parents I have are fantastic. That goes a long way.”