Braelyn Alexander
Champaign Central senior
Sprints/jumps
➜ Why she made the first team: Alexander jumped into the Maroons’ 400-meter relay tandem midseason and helped it place second in the Class 2A state meet (47.92 seconds). She also starred individually, placing ninth in long jump (17 feet, 4 3/4 inches) and 11th in triple jump at state.
➜ She needs concert tickets to see ... SZA.
➜ Before she competes, she eats ... Sarku Japan.
➜ In her dream career, she would ... create a construction business to travel around the country, and renovate anything of clients’ liking or build small projects.
➜ Her favorite subject to study in school is ... photography.
➜ Her favorite TV show is ... “Law and Order.”
➜ If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... Bob Marley, J. Cole and Zendaya.
➜ Three items on her bucket list are ... get Apple Airpods Max, scuba dive between two continents and get Jordan 4s.
Payton Carter
St. Joseph-Ogden junior
Pole vault/sprints
➜ Why she made the first team: Carter collected the area’s best state finish in pole vault, snaring third place in the Class 1A competition by clearing 12 feet even. She also qualified for state in the 100-meter dash, helping the Spartans place second in their 1A sectional as a team.
➜ She needs concert tickets to see ... Dominic Fike.
➜ Before she competes, she eats ... something small, like a granola bar.
➜ In her dream career, she would ... be a music producer while reselling shoes on the side.
➜ Her favorite subject to study in school is ... English.
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Marcus Griffin.
➜ Her favorite TV show is ... “The Office.”
➜ If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... my Grandma June, Billie Eilish and Michael Jackson.
➜ Three items on her bucket list are ... visit every country in the world, play lead guitarist at least one time in front of a crowd and see the Northern Lights.
Brianna Dixon
Rantoul senior
Sprints/hurdles/high jump
➜ Why she made the first team: Dixon departs Rantoul as a three-time All-Area first-teamer after acquiring three more Class 2A state medals this spring. She placed second in the 100-meter hurdles (13.71 seconds) and high jump (5 feet, 5 1/4 inches), also ranking seventh in the 200 (25.19).
➜ She needs concert tickets to see ... Tamela Mann.
➜ Before she competes, she eats ... a banana.
➜ In her dream career, she would ... be a pilot.
➜ Her favorite subject to study in school is ... textiles.
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Kevin Durant.
➜ Her favorite TV show is ... “Jessie.”
➜ If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... Jesus, Adam and Eve.
➜ Three items on her bucket list are ... snowboarding, outdoor skydiving and traveling to another country.
Kate Foltz
Tuscola freshman
Long distance
➜ Why she made the first team: Foltz’s strong first high school cross-country season transitioned to stout distance performances in track and field. She landed in runner-up position in the Class 1A state 3,200-meter run (10 minutes, 53.32 seconds) and placed 10th in the 1,600.
➜ She needs concert tickets to see ... Alec Benjamin.
➜ Before she competes, she eats ... something light that will give me enough fuel to run my best race.
➜ In her dream career, she would ... need to speak many foreign languages to help people.
➜ Her favorite subject to study in school is ... Spanish.
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Eliud Kipchoge.
➜ Her favorite TV show is ... “Switched at Birth.”
➜ If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... Mother Teresa, Rosa Parks and Anne Frank.
➜ Three items on her bucket list are ... learning many foreign languages, traveling and bungee jumping.
Trixie Johnson
Paxton-Buckley-Loda senior
Middle distance
➜ Why she made the first team: The future Illinois State women’s track and field athlete improved her Class 1A 800-meter run state standing by one spot from last year, taking third this season in 2 minutes, 17.91 seconds. Johnson also qualified for state in the 400.
➜ She needs concert tickets to see ... SZA and Rod Wave.
➜ Before she competes, she eats ... a plain bagel with butter plus a strawberry Activia yogurt, and drinks tons of Pedialyte.
➜ In her dream career, she would ... be a sports announcer, traveling to different major sporting events.
➜ Her favorite subject to study in school is ... foods.
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Tyler Rubarts and Brian Johnson from the Buckley-Loda Rockets.
➜ Her favorite movies are ... “Shark Tale,” “The Princess and the Frog” and “Mamma Mia!”
➜ If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... Sydney Porter, Joe Burrow and my uncle, Blaine Schwartz.
➜ Three items on her bucket list are ... be on the TV show “Say Yes to the Dress,” travel to Italy and try the best pasta, and announce at the Super Bowl.
Addison Lucht
Milford/Cissna Park freshman
Sprints/jumps
➜ Why she made the first team: Lucht balanced playing softball and competing in track and field with aplomb, notching third place in the Class 1A long jump (17 feet, 2 3/4 inches) plus fifth in the 400-meter dash (58.64 seconds). The Cissna Park student also ran on two state-qualifying relays.
➜ She needs concert tickets to see ... Morgan Wallen.
➜ Before she competes, she eats ... Kraft mac ’n cheese.
➜ In her dream career, she would ... coach a sport at the college level.
➜ Her favorite subject to study in school is ... Spanish.
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Michael Jordan.
➜ Her favorite TV show is ... “SportsCenter.”
➜ If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... Kobe Bryant, Paige Bueckers and my Papa Dave.
➜ Three items on her bucket list are ... attend an Olympic Games, run a marathon and visit Alaska.
Madalyn Marx
Mahomet-Seymour freshman
Sprints
➜ Why she made the first team: Marx nearly became a Class 2A state champion in her first high school track and field campaign, ultimately slotting into second place in the 400-meter dash (57.18 seconds). She also ran in the Class 2A 200 state preliminaries.
➜ She needs concert tickets to see ... Morgan Wallen.
➜ Before she competes, she eats ... Goldfish.
➜ In her dream career, she would ... be a nurse or professional athlete.
➜ Her favorite subject to study in school is ... math.
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone.
➜ Her favorite TV show is ... “Stranger Things.”
➜ If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Usain Bolt and Allyson Felix.
➜ Three items on her bucket list are ... travel internationally, run in Eugene, Ore., and be able to watch the Olympics in person.
Kayla Nelson
Unity senior
Sprints
➜ Why she made the first team: Nelson returns to the All-Area first team after advancing to the Class 2A state meet in three events and placing sixth in one of them, the 800-meter relay (1 minute, 45.13 seconds). She also participated in the 200 dash and 400 relay preliminaries.
➜ She needs concert tickets to see ... SZA.
➜ Before she competes, she eats ... trail mix.
➜ In her dream career, she would ... be an OB/GYN.
➜ Her favorite subject to study in school is ... science.
➜ Her favorite athlete is ...Tim Gateley.
➜ Her favorite TV show is ... “Grey’s Anatomy.”
➜ If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... Walt Disney, Marilyn Monroe and Sha’Carri Richardson.
➜ Three items on her bucket list are ... vacation in Costa Rica, visit all Disney parks around the world and make it to the NCAA finals.
Lia Patterson
Tuscola sophomore
Sprints/hurdles
➜ Why she made the first team: Our Athlete of the Year ran front and center as the Warriors took the Class 1A third-place team trophy. She won state titles in the 200-meter dash (24.96 seconds) and 300 hurdles (43.67), also placing second in the 100 hurdles (14.79) and third in the 100 dash (12.42).
➜ Before she competes, she eats ... tuna or a banana.
➜ In her dream career, she would ... be a therapist.
➜ Her favorite subject to study in school is ... history because I’ve always liked learning about the past and seeing where we came from.
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Alyssa Williams. She always has been a huge inspiration for me, and I like learning from her any chance I get.
➜ Her favorite TV show is ... “Stranger Things.”
➜ If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... God, Martin Luther King Jr. and my birth mom.
➜ Three items on her bucket list are ... go to Paris to see the Eiffel Tower, go to Hawaii and go bungee jumping.
Kennedy Ramshaw
Champaign Central senior
Sprints
➜ Why she made the first team: Ramshaw was the ideal anchor for the Maroons’ sprint-relay tandems, performing in that capacity for a Class 2A state runner-up 400-meter relay (47.92 seconds) on top of claiming fifth place in the 400 dash (57.71).
➜ She needs concert tickets to see ... SZA.
➜ Before she competes, she eats ... Jimmy John’s.
➜ In her dream career, she would ... be a social media influencer and model.
➜ Her favorite subject to study in school is ... history.
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Allyson Felix.
➜ Her favorite TV show is ... “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.”
➜ If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez and Kevin Hart.
➜ Three items on her bucket list are ... travel to Greece, attend the Met Gala and go on a mission trip.
Izzy Roundtree
Champaign Central freshman
Sprints
➜ Why she made the first team: While Ramshaw ended Central’s sprint relays, Roundtree led them off. She did so for runner-up foursomes in the Class 2A 400-meter relay (47.92 seconds) and 800 relay (1 minute, 43.63 seconds), also qualifying for state in the 100 and 200.
➜ She needs concert tickets to see ... Brent Faiyaz.
➜ Before she competes, she eats ... nothing. I feel like it’s bad luck if I do.
➜ In her dream career, she would ... be a pediatrician.
➜ Her favorite subject to study in school is ... English.
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone.
➜ Her favorite TV show is ... “All American.”
➜ If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... Michelle Obama, SZA and Noelle Hunt.
➜ Three items on her bucket list are ... win a national championship for track, go to Paris and go see a penguin in the wild.
Nickiya Shields
Danville sophomore
Hurdles/jumps
➜ Why she made the first team: Shields is another repeat All-Area first-team choice, and she bagged twice as many Class 3A state medals this year as last season by placing eighth in the 100-meter hurdles (15.77 seconds) and ninth in the 300 hurdles (47.00). She also tied for 13th in triple jump.
➜ She needs concert tickets to see ... Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour.
➜ Before she competes, she eats ... granola bars, fruit snacks and Popsicles.
➜ In her dream career, she would ... be a USA gymnast.
➜ Her favorite subject to study in school is ... math.
➜ Her favorite athletes are ... Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Masai Russell and Jasmine Moore.
➜ Her favorite TV show is ... “Grey’s Anatomy.”
➜ If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... my uncle, Jackie Joyner-Kersee and Tom Holland.
➜ Three items on her bucket list are ... go bungee jumping, watch the Olympic Trials in person and be on “America’s Got Talent.”
Rose Talbert
Monticello senior
Sprints/middle distance
➜ Why she made the first team: Talbert capped her prep career with a third consecutive medal in the Class 2A 400-meter dash, pocketing her second fourth-place award at 57.59 seconds. She also narrowly missed advancement from the state preliminaries in the 200 dash.
➜ She needs concert tickets to see ... MARINA.
➜ Before she competes, she eats ... fruit snacks.
➜ In her dream career, she would ... always have fun and enjoy working.
➜ Her favorite subject to study in school is ... math.
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Kayla Wilson.
➜ Her favorite TV show is ... “Justice League.”
➜ If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... Coretta Scott King, Elizabeth Hamilton and Michelle Obama.
➜ Three items on her bucket list are ... visit Egypt, buy a house and write a book.
Erica Woodard
Unity junior
Long distance
➜ Why she made the first team: Woodard helped Rockets girls’ cross-country win its second consecutive Class 1A team title in the fall, then garnered sixth place in the Class 2A 3,200-meter run with a time of 11 minutes, 2.50 seconds. She also rated 11th at the state meet in the 1,600.
➜ She needs concert tickets to see ... for KING & COUNTRY.
➜ Before she competes, she eats ... an Uncrustable and tortilla chips.
➜ In her dream career, she would ... love going to work every day.
➜ Her favorite subject to study in school is ... psychology.
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Des Linden.
➜ Her favorite TV show is ... “The Chosen.”
➜ If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... Jesus, Des Linden and Jonathan Roumie.
➜ Three items on her bucket list are ... see the Northern Lights, go to Australia and run the Boston Marathon.