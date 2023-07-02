In his ninth season coaching the Panthers, Doug Hageman guided the program to its first-ever IHSA state tournament appearance. It ended with a third-place finish.
Why he’s Coach of the Year: Hageman’s ninth season running the show in McLean County was the most fruitful in Le Roy softball history. The Panthers qualified for the IHSA Class 1A state tournament for the first time in program history, setting a new single-season record for victories along the way with 33. Le Roy won a regional championship for the second consecutive year, followed by first-ever sectional and super-sectional plaques prior to finishing third at the 1A state tournament. And the Panthers did all this without a single senior on their roster.
Hageman and his family were attending a softball tournament outside the state in recent days, so he and wife Jessica spoke over the phone with News-Gazette preps coordinator Colin Likas for this feature. The Hagemans discussed the 2023 Le Roy softball season that was and what effect it had on their family:
Doug: “One of the things we’ve done every year since I’ve coached softball here is we have the girls over to our house, and my wife makes lasagna. It’s an opportunity for them to maybe see me as dad with my kids. And my kids are around quite a bit, whether at practice or games, but it’s an opportunity for (players) to see that. And I think that’s important, but more importantly how much (the players) care about my kids — and not just my kids, but my assistants have young kids as well — just seeing how they make them part of things (is great). Greg (Conn) and Chip (Warlow) and I, we all have girls that are going to be freshmen next year and all three will play softball. We took them to the banquet dinner on Friday night. I think at first they were maybe a little bit uncomfortable. They sat down at the table with our (players), and our girls included them. It definitely feels like a big family.
“I miss a lot of my kids’ stuff — T-ball games and different things late in the year — and there’s times some of the team shows up to their games, and that’s pretty cool. (My kids) see the time away, and it’s important to them, too. That makes it easier to do as well.”
Jessica: “Luckily we’re kind of all used to having busy, crazy schedules. I grew up as an athlete, a multiple-sport athlete, so I had to balance having a crazy life. Just going with the flow, moving here and there, and our kids ever since they were little babies — as soon as they were able, we’d take them to games and events, and they’re just used to being around athletics. That’s where they want to be. They want to be where their dad is. They want to be where their friends are.
“Luckily Greg’s wife, Kelly, they have four kids and they are our kids’ age. Whenever Kelly and I get to a game and have eight kids with us, everybody around also helps. When our kids were really young and we needed help with the strollers and setting up blankets, the other team moms were always willing to help because it is a family atmosphere. We always believe our kids are part of everything that we do, and they’re always there to support and be a part of the atmosphere.
“To have those three girls (the incoming freshmen daughters) be part of the program since they were walking all the way up to now as freshmen, and then with all their other younger siblings following along, it is truly a family atmosphere — not just with the coaches and our families, but with the players’ parents always there to reach out and help also.”
Doug: “One of the things I have said yearly at our end-of-the-year get-togethers is that my wife is far and away one of the hardest-working and most selfless people I know. She shoulders so much of the load. I coach football in the fall. As a junior high AD, I’m the only one that supervises events, so if there’s a home event at Le Roy Junior High (I’m at it). So I’m gone in the fall a lot, I’m gone in the winter and of course I’m gone in the spring. She never complains. She never uses that in an argument of wanting to do something or go somewhere. She just does all that, and same thing with my children.
“I can remember having (sons) Ryne and Robbie in the gym watching (daughter) Jacey play basketball ... and they’ve just kind of grown up in the gym and on the field, and they’re incredibly supportive of allowing me to do what I do. Some of my favorite moments from this last spring and the success that we had was the five of them, my wife included, were as excited if not more excited than I was at times. It’s pretty cool. It makes it easier to miss and sacrifice some of the things that, as coaches, we’re required to sacrifice because you know they care about it as much as you do.”
Jessica: “It was pretty amazing (how this season went). We’ve had some really good teams in the past. They’ve fallen short, and they just haven’t had that play, that hit go their way. ... (There are) just little things the girls have done. And not only the little things that luckily went our way, but just the little things they’ve been taught this season and the previous seasons that have finally started to click and mesh together, to where when they’re in a situation, they don’t have to think about what to do. They just did it, those little things they’ve been taught by the coaching staff that have catapulted them into winning this season.
“With them all being underclassmen and all coming back next year, it’s great and it’s exciting, but there’s also going to be that added pressure to the group. With the group that is coming back and the group that’s coming up, they’re all so dedicated and the hard work and the grit that they show, it’s just going to be another challenge for them.”
Doug: “You can tell she’s a coach’s wife. I’ve had a lot of people talk about everybody coming back, and I’m like, ‘Listen, that just makes it that much harder.’ It was funny for me sitting there and listen to her (saying) that because that’s exactly what I would’ve (said).
“There were times this year I felt like we put ourselves in a position as a program, I think there’s some respect given to what we’ve accomplished. I feel like there’s times that teams beat us and it’s a big deal. That’s incredibly humbling, and I’m appreciative of the fact that I do feel like we get teams’ best effort. I do feel like people associate us with being competitive and having a pretty good softball program, and that’s only going to amplify (after this spring). People are going to want to beat the team that got third in state and has everybody back, and we understand going in that that’s going to be a big deal. For this team as much as any that I’ve been around, I think they kind of enjoy a challenge. I’m excited to get started. It’s like 248 days away, I think.
“(I appreciated) giving a medal to my mother as a thank you for showing me what true selflessness looks like, and what being a great teammate means — the biggest thing we talk about in the program. (I’m thankful for) my father, who taught me what leadership is and what it looks like. And (I’m thankful for) my wife. I simply wouldn’t be in a position to coach without her.”