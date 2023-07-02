Lindy Bates
Unity sophomore
Second baseman/pitcher
➜ Why she made the first team: Bates is part of a younger crop of athletes keeping the Rockets strong, helping them to another Class 2A regional title. She contributed five home runs, 22 RBI and 25 walks as a batter and pitched her way to 13 wins, a 1.95 earned run average and 122 strikeouts.
➜ She needs concert tickets to see ... Morgan Wallen.
➜ Before she competes, she eats ... Cheez-Its.
➜ In her dream career, she would ... be a sports psychologist for a college softball team.
➜ Her favorite subject to study in school is ... science.
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Tiare Jennings.
➜ Her favorite TV show is ... “Grey’s Anatomy.”
➜ If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... Adam Levine, Taylor Swift and my grandma.
➜ Three items on her bucket list are ... swim with pigs in the Bahamas, visit the United Kingdom and see the Northern Lights.
Ka’Leah Bellik
Danville sophomore
Shortstop
➜ Why she made the first team: The Vikings went through a challenging season from a win-loss perspective, but Bellik performed strongly enough to win Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year honors. She hit .592 with six home runs and 31 RBI, being named second-team All-State in Class 3A.
➜ She needs concert tickets to see ... SZA.
➜ Before she competes, she eats ... Jimmy John’s.
➜ In her dream career, she would ... be a pediatrician.
➜ Her favorite subject to study in school is ... history.
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Haley Cruse.
➜ Her favorite TV show is ... “Criminal Minds.”
➜ If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... my Grandma Pam, Grandma Neenie and Grandma Mary.
➜ Three items on her bucket list are ... parasailing, traveling the world and meeting SZA.
Ella Boyer
Tuscola senior
Shortstop
➜ Why she made the first team: Boyer repeats on the All-Area first team following another stellar campaign with the 21-win Warriors. The future Illinois State softball player hit .516 with 11 home runs, 48 RBI and 50 runs scored. Boyer produced 12 doubles, 20 walks and 27 stolen bases, too.
➜ She needs concert tickets to see ... Morgan Wallen.
➜ Before she competes, she eats ... a brownie Clif bar.
➜ In her dream career, she would ... do something in law.
➜ Her favorite subject to study in school is ... speech.
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Kobe Bryant.
➜ Her favorite TV show is ... “Scandal.”
➜ If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... my grandparents and Paul Walker.
➜ Three items on her bucket list are ... go to the Women’s College World Series, go to the NBA Finals and travel internationally.
Maci Clodfelder
Villa Grove senior
Third baseman/first baseman
➜ Why she made the first team: On a Blue Devils roster filled with underclassmen, Clodfelder gave a Class 1A regional championship team some strong veteran leadership. She hit .481 with seven home runs and a program single-season record 57 RBI for a 21-win outfit.
➜ She needs concert tickets to see ... Chris Stapleton.
➜ Before she competes, she eats ... an apple and granola.
➜ In her dream career, she would ... either minister high school-aged kids or do photography.
➜ Her favorite subject to study in school is ... English.
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Heather VonLanken.
➜ Her favorite TV show is ... “The Office.”
➜ If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... Jesus, Sadie Robertson Huff and Patty Gasso.
➜ Three items on her bucket list are ... own a coffee shop, attend the LO Conference in Louisiana and travel to all 50 states (especially Utah).
Kendyl Hurt
Salt Fork senior
Pitcher/first baseman
➜ Why she made the first team: Hurt proved integral to the Storm winning its first IHSA regional championship since 2019. She threw 133 2/3 innings, during which she posted a 2.62 earned run average and 184 strikeouts. She also hit .523 with four home runs, 46 RBI, 41 runs scored and 12 steals.
➜ She needs concert tickets to see ... Morgan Wallen.
➜ Before she competes, she eats ... fruit snacks.
➜ In her dream career, she would ... be a police officer.
➜ Her favorite subject to study in school is ... math.
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Mack Leonard.
➜ Her favorite TV show is ... “Criminal Minds.”
➜ If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... Grandpa and Grandma Bolton and Zac Efron.
➜ Three items on her bucket list are ... go to Hawaii, get a dog and go to a Morgan Wallen concert.
Shayne Immke
St. Joseph-Ogden senior
Second baseman
➜ Why she made the first team: Our Player of the Year established a IHSA record for single-season home runs, smashing 25 of them to go with 64 RBI. Immke also clubbed 16 doubles and a school-record 13 triples, tacking on 17 walks for a squad that collected 25 wins.
➜ She needs concert tickets to see ... Zach Bryan.
➜ Before she competes, she eats ... a Snickers.
➜ In her dream career, she would ... be a sports broadcaster.
➜ Her favorite subject to study in school is ... math.
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Travis Kelce.
➜ Her favorite TV show is ... “One Tree Hill.”
➜ If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... my grandpa, mom and grandma.
➜ Three items on her bucket list are ... go to Paris, swim with dolphins and visit the “Vampire Diaries” set in Mystic Falls.
Bridget Lee
Champaign Central senior
First baseman/pitcher
➜ Why she made the first team: Lee bashed 26 doubles this season, tying her for 10th place all-time in the IHSA history book. She hit .562 with three home runs and 64 RBI for a Class 3A regional finalist, earning second-team All-State status in that class, and she also went 5-2 with a 3.59 ERA over 41 innings of work.
➜ She needs concert tickets to see ... One Direction.
➜ Before she competes, she eats ... Jimmy John’s.
➜ In her dream career, she would ... work on a cruise ship.
➜ Her favorite subject to study in school is ... math.
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Kelly Kretschman.
➜ Her favorite TV show is ... “Glee.”
➜ If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... my Grandma Sandy, my Grandpa Greg and my sister.
➜ Three items on her bucket list are ... ride an elephant, go bungee jumping and eat 100 Popsicles in one day.
Lilly Long
Le Roy sophomore
Pitcher
➜ Why she made the first team: Long battled through a midseason health scare to aid the Panthers in their run to the Class 1A third-place state trophy. She threw 128 1/3 innings, in which she put up 18 pitching victories, a 2.01 earned run average and 191 strikeouts. Long also drove in 16 runs.
➜ She needs concert tickets to see ... Taylor Swift.
➜ Before she competes, she eats ... pickles.
➜ In her dream career, she would ... be a physical therapist.
➜ Her favorite subject to study in school is ... science.
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Montana Fouts.
➜ Her favorite TV show is ... “Grey’s Anatomy.”
➜ If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... my Papa, Morgan Wallen and Taylor Swift.
➜ Three items on her bucket list are ... go to Hawaii, skydiving and go to a Taylor Swift concert.
Addison Lucht
Milford/Cissna Park freshman
Shortstop
➜ Why she made the first team: Lucht follows an All-Area girls’ track and field first-team nod with this softball honor, after a dominant offensive campaign in which she hit .652 with six home runs, 35 RBI and 47 runs scored. She also notched eight doubles and six triples for a 17-6 team.
➜ She needs concert tickets to see ... Morgan Wallen.
➜ Before she competes, she eats ... Kraft mac ’n cheese.
➜ In her dream career, she would ... coach a sport at the college level.
➜ Her favorite subject to study in school is ... Spanish.
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Michael Jordan.
➜ Her favorite TV show is ... “SportsCenter.”
➜ If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... Kobe Bryant, Paige Bueckers and my Papa Dave.
➜ Three items on her bucket list are ... attend an Olympic Games, run a marathon and visit Alaska.
Emily Mennenga
Le Roy sophomore
Outfielder
➜ Why she made the first team: Mennenga gave the Panthers a boost both hitting and fielding on their run to the Class 1A third-place state trophy. She hit .508 with 24 RBI and 37 stolen bases, including a walk-off home run in Le Roy’s sectional semifinal. She also had 36 defensive putouts with two assists.
➜ She needs concert tickets to see ... Taylor Swift.
➜ Before she competes, she eats ... a sandwich that my mom makes, on the bus or during eighth hour.
➜ In her dream career, she would ... be a CEO of a large company.
➜ Her favorite subject to study in school is ... economics.
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Jayda Coleman.
➜ Her favorite TV show is ... “Modern Family” or “NCIS.”
➜ If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... Taylor Swift, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Simone Biles.
➜ Three items on her bucket list are ... scuba diving, riding in a hot air balloon and winning a state title.
Abby Sabalaskey
Westville junior
Pitcher/first baseman
➜ Why she made the first team: Now a three-time All-Area first-team selection, Sabalaskey again was one of the area’s and state’s best pitchers. She compiled a 20-2 record with a 0.71 earned run average, 299 strikeouts and eight no-hitters. She also batted .468 with 15 doubles, 15 RBI, 37 walks and 36 runs scored.
➜ She needs tickets to see ... the Women’s College World Series.
➜ Before she competes, she eats ... a sandwich.
➜ In her dream career, she would ... be a photographer.
➜ Her favorite subject to study in school is ... psychology.
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Monica Abbott.
➜ Her favorite TV show is ... “Friends.”
➜ If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... God and both of my grandparents.
➜ Three items on her bucket list are ... play in the Women’s College World Series, travel the world and attend a Brad Paisley or Luke Combs concert.
Reece Sarver
Unity senior
Catcher
➜ Why she made the first team: In her third and final season as the Rockets’ starting catcher, Sarver assisted in Unity garnering another Class 2A regional plaque. The future Parkland softball player hit .375 with seven home runs and 40 RBI, also boasting a .996 fielding percentage behind the plate.
➜ She needs concert tickets to see ... Zach Bryan.
➜ Before she competes, she eats ... a peanut butter sandwich.
➜ In her dream career, she would ... be an agronomist.
➜ Her favorite subject to study in school is ... agriculture.
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Ruby Tarr.
➜ Her favorite TV show is ... “Chicago P.D.”
➜ If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... my grandpa, Yadier Molina and Jason Aldean.
➜ Three items on her bucket list are ... travel to a different country, attend the World Series and spend a week in Nashville.