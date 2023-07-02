RK., TEAM REC. PREV. PREPS COORDINATOR COLIN LIKAS’ COMMENT
1. Le Roy 33-7 4 Molly Buckles and the Panthers soared to the Class 1A third-place state trophy, the first time in program history they’ve reached state. This was accomplished with no seniors as well.
2. Unity 29-10 2 Ashlyn Miller and the Rockets couldn’t quite make it three straight Class 2A state tournament appearances, but they did collect another regional title and qualified for the Sweet 16.
3. St. Joseph-Ogden 25-11 1 Kat Short and the Spartans surged through the middle of the regular season but ultimately came up short in a Class 2A regional final during a slugfest with Marshall.
4. Westville 24-6 4 Ariel Clarkston and the Tigers put together a strong regular season but were unable to get over the regional hump, falling in a 10-inning thriller to Teutopolis during the semifinals.
5. Villa Grove 21-11-1 8 Emma Bratten-Noice and the Blue Devils nearly took down Le Roy in a Class 1A sectional semifinal. Only two seniors were on this year’s roster, leaving plenty of hope for the future.
6. Salt Fork 24-9 5 Karlie Cain and the Storm picked up its first Class 1A regional plaque since 2019 and came up just short of Heyworth in a sectional semifinal, using a roster of mostly underclassmen.
7. Tuscola 21-12 NR Makenna Fiscus and Warriors found a groove in the final few weeks of the season after some turbulence, nearly turning that into a Class 1A regional-title run before losing to Le Roy.
8. Argenta-Oreana 15-8 6 Ava Armstrong and the Bombers lost a regional title game with Heyworth after beating Fisher the game prior. A-O’s roster featured only one senior, so there’s promise down the line.
9. ALAH 20-10 7 Charley Condill and the Knights were a force in Lincoln Prairie Conference but couldn’t quite match Unity in the Class 2A regional round, bidding farewell to four seniors this season.
10. Fisher 19-11 9 Kallie Evans and Bunnies got off to 11-3 start before trading wins and losses through the rest of their schedule. They’ll say goodbye to six seniors who had a big impact on program.