MAHOMET — Mateo Casillas describes his training sessions with Mark Miller as “hell for 45 minutes to an hour.”
Sounds appealing.
It is, actually. If your goal is to win an IHSA state wrestling championship.
Which is exactly what Casillas hoped to accomplish as a Mahomet-Seymour senior this school year.
“I wanted to be a lot more explosive. I didn’t feel like I was really explosive last year,” Casillas said. “And I felt, especially in my (state) semifinals match, I kind of got gassed a little bit.”
So Casillas turned to Miller, a 44-year-old volunteer coach with the Bulldogs’ wrestling program. Miller also is a former machine gunner in the United States Marine Corps., as well as a former mixed-martial arts fighter for about 12 years.
“I give credit to the coaching staff (at M-S). They’re just great at what they do,” said Miller, referencing longtime Bulldogs coach Rob Ledin and his assistants. “They know light years more about wrestling than I do.”
But Casillas correctly identified he needed just a little extra push to obtain a very specific goal on the wrestling mat.
“I had to put myself in uncomfortable situations,” Casillas said. “You’ve got to train in the deep waters if you want to pull your opponents in. I felt like, during those workouts, I was putting myself in that deep water.”
Casillas learned not only how to swim in waters that proved too daunting for many others to enter. The three-sport athlete also thrived while operating within them.
Now a two-time News-Gazette All-Area Wrestler of the Year, Casillas captured the Class 2A 195-pound boys’ state championship last month inside State Farm Center.
He gave the Bulldogs their first individual wrestling state champion since 2009 in the process, finishing with a 54-1 record overall. Casillas, who won Wrestler of the Year as a sophomore in 2021 at 195 pounds, also aided M-S in qualifying for the 2A dual-team state quarterfinals.
“We always say you’ve got to drag your opponents in deep waters, and you’ve got to be used to that deep water,” Ledin said. “Everybody has that breaking point, that place maybe that haven’t put themselves. It’s the person that puts themselves in those uncomfortable positions (who prevails).”
★ ★ ★
Casillas didn’t need to wait long to find discomfort once his junior IHSA wrestling season concluded last year.
After compiling a 57-2 record, placing third in the 195 individual state draw and playing a key role in the Bulldogs garnering third place in the 2A dual-team state tournament, Casillas quickly transitioned to a high school baseball season with the Bulldogs.
The 5-foot-11 Casillas established an M-S program record when he was hit by 19 pitches across 103 plate appearances.
Do the rigors of wrestling make Casillas any more comfortable wearing one in the batter’s box?
“It makes it a little bit easier. Sometimes upper 80s, low 90s still hurts,” Casillas said. “Baserunners score runs. Hit by a pitch, doesn’t matter what happens. You can end up scoring.”
Following the M-S baseball team’s run to a 3A sectional championship game last spring, Casillas returned to wrestling by taking part in the AAU Scholastic Duals in June 2022. Joined by a host of his M-S grappling teammates, Casillas battled against top performers from around the nation in a dual-team setup near Disney World in Orlando, Fla. Casillas finished with a perfect 12-0 record at 195, with 10 of the 12 matches contested.
“That was definitely another step in the way for me and Brennan (Houser). We were definitely training pretty hard for that, and we actually got All-America honors down there,” Casillas said. “There’s some intense duals. But I really enjoyed it.”
Ledin assumes the turnaround “probably was immediate” from Casillas accepting his third-place individual state finish as a junior to him aspiring toward a state championship performance to conclude his high school wrestling career.
Events like AAU Scholastic Duals benefited Casillas in that regard. As did sharing a high school wrestling room with Houser, the Bulldogs standout at 182 this past season.
Houser snatched sixth place in last year’s 182 state draw as a junior. In his recently-completed senior campaign, he racked up a 52-4 record and placed fifth in the 182 bracket at State Farm Center.
“Being the state champ was always the goal, from the beginning to the end,” Ledin said. “Mateo will tell you having Brennan as a practice partner was huge. He and Brennan pushed each other all year.”
On top of improving his conditioning, Casillas knew he could make tweaks to his technique that would bolster his chances of standing with his hand raised in victory on a February Saturday night at State Farm Center.
“You can’t be all brawn in wrestling. That’s not going to get you very far,” Casillas said. “(Houser would) talk about stuff he saw when we’d wrestle, so I was definitely working on that.”
“He definitely knew he had to develop a second attack on his feet. We saw him change directions more this year than last year on his feet,” Ledin added. “At the end-of-the-year banquet ... I said, ‘All you underclassmen, this is the blueprint. This is what it takes.’
“No one could doubt he didn’t run hard or lift hard or practice hard. You knew what you were going to get every day.”
★ ★ ★
Then there are Casillas’ workouts with Miller.
Originally from Midlothian in the southern Chicago suburbs, Miller met Casillas through a mutual family friend when Casillas was in eighth grade. That same school year, Casillas captured an IESA wrestling state championship at 185 pounds through Pontiac Junior High.
Miller and Casillas still didn’t begin training together until Miller became a volunteer coach with the M-S wrestling program last season.
“He’s just an all-around great kid, great work ethic, great leader,” Miller said of Casillas. “I wouldn’t care if he was the worst wrestler in the room.
“He’s just a person that would make me want to help him out as much as I can.”
Miller’s local homestead contains a barn in which Miller and Casillas conducted workouts. Miller keeps the space heated “to sauna levels” to increase intensity.
“I’ve got some wrestling mats out there, and kettle bells. It’s pretty primitive, pretty caveman-ish,” Miller said. “I always feel those are the best ways you get the hardest workouts because you have to get creative with it.”
Casillas said the strain associated with these high-intensity interval training sessions was lessened just a bit by Miller actually participating in the exercises with his younger counterpart.
One piece of equipment the duo made use of was the Bulgarian bag, invented by former Olympic wrestler Ivan Ivanov.
This is a crescent-shaped, leather- or canvas-bound piece of equipment filled with sand. It features multiple small handles attached along its top plus a larger strap on each end. Bags come in weights of 11, 17, 26, 37, 50 and 80 pounds.
“You swing it around with different movements,” Miller said. “It focuses on core function and grip strength.”
Miller said other focuses for these workouts included “burst-rest type stuff that would mimic an actual wrestling match.”
“There may’ve been a few times there was puke in the garbage can after those workouts,” Miller said. “Maybe 35- to 40-minute workouts — nothing too crazy — but they were just nonstop, very high-intensity and everything we did was just a functional movement that pretty much worked your whole body.”
Though Miller doesn’t want to accept credit for any of Casillas’ wrestling successes this season, both Casillas and Ledin are glad Miller’s form of training made its way onto Casillas’ radar.
“He’s a really good guy,” Casillas said, “and I appreciate him so much for what he’s done for me.”
★ ★ ★
One added challenge for Casillas leading into his senior wrestling season was actually reaching the 195-pound threshold.
Ledin noted that Casillas had to compete at 220 during some of his junior season, a byproduct of Casillas bulking up to play defensive line for the M-S football program.
“I don’t want to be 195 trying to move around 300-pound guys,” Casillas said. “I walked into football at 220 (this season). And I started trimming down toward the end, just to make sure ... I could get to 195.”
That meant cutting certain food and drink items from his diet.
“A lot of it was the sweets — the extra Gatorades, the cookies, the cake,” Casillas said. “And the sweet teas. I love my sweet tea. They’re all pretty good. I’d have to say McDonald’s has got to be one of the best.”
Once the M-S football seaso concluded in November after the Bulldogs finished 11-1 and reached the Class 5A state quarterfinals and his weight was on track, Casillas was all business in the wrestling room.
His only loss occurred in January’s The Clash XX Duals at La Crosse, Wis. Casillas took a 5-4 decision defeat versus North Scott (Iowa) senior AJ Petersen, an Iowa State football walk-on who eventually placed third in his state’s Class 3A 195-pound state draw.
“There were a couple things that happened in that match. We gave up a near-fall in that match, and that was unheard of for Mateo,” Ledin said. “He kind of turned the wrong way with the legs in and gave something there, and then the takedown on the edge.
“You’ve got to keep wrestling in certain situations. ... Those are things he knew he had to do to get better.”
Casillas listed remaining undefeated through his entire senior season as a goal he hoped to reach. But he also doesn’t look back negatively upon the loss to Petersen.
“I knew it was good to have a match like that here and take that loss here (rather) than not having that match and not being prepared, and (I) end up losing a state championship,” Casillas said. “I always felt like I had something to prove.”
★ ★ ★
That proving ground now shifts entirely to baseball for Casillas.
Not just rounding out his M-S career, either. Casillas will attend Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville and will continue his athletic career with the Cougars.
Just in baseball, not wrestling.
“It is tough,” Casillas said. “It’ll be awkward, but it’ll just be something I have to adapt to.”
Casillas will graduate from M-S sharing the Bulldogs’ record for career wins at 175, with 1989 graduate Brett Camden. Casillas also is the program’s all-time leader in single-season victories with those 57 from his junior slate. And he’s a three-time individual state medalist, pairing the 2023 championship and 2022 third-place effort with a 2021 Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association state runner-up display at 195.
“Another check-box for multi-sport athletes, “Ledin said. “I still believe ... competing across disciplines is just the answer, especially at the high school level, and he definitely is a case for that.”
The Casillas name likely isn’t done being etched into M-S wrestling history, either.
Mateo’s younger brother, seventh-grader Marco Casillas, secured an IESA Class AA 145-pound state championship last week in DeKalb.
“He’s still my little brother, so I’ve definitely got to razz him a little bit and say, ‘Hey, you don’t have this.’ So now he’s got one of (the wrestling state titles),” Mateo Casillas said. “I was going crazy when he won his state title because I know how much work he’s had to put in and how much dedication it takes.
“And to know he’s kind of taking after me, it’s pretty cool.”