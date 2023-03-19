Mike Glosser guided his program to its first-ever IHSA dual-team state trophy, along with six individual state tournament berths.
Why he’s Coach of the Year: Glosser’s 12th Oakwood/Salt Fork wrestling roster boasted all of three seniors, and yet the Comets still earned their first-ever IHSA dual-team state trophy by placing fourth in the Class 1A field. Glosser, along with assistant coaches Vince Chambliss and Brendan Watson, guided O/SF to a 22-12 ledger in dual-team action and also helped six individuals — five boys and one girl — to IHSA individual state tournament berths. At the front of tthose accomplishments was senior Reef Pacot‘s state runner-up display at 145 pounds in Class 1A.
We asked Glosser, fiance Bria Phillips and their 2-year-old son, Koah — not to mention the couple’s soon-expected second second child — to stop by The News-Gazette’s Champaign office to share a bit about what the 2022-23 Oakwood/Salt Fork wrestling season meant to them:
➜ Glosser: “It was more hard mentally, because I battled it in my mind knowing that to give everything that I had in wrestling I was going to have to sacrifice some time at home. Bria, she’s down for whatever. She got into dating me whenever I was into wrestling and fighting (competitively), so she kind of knows this lifestyle. She’ll go to all the tournaments, and I don’t hear from her. She won’t text me; she’ll just be up chasing (Koah) around.
“She kind of lets me do my job, so I guess I was pretty fortunate to have her because it didn’t really feel like my family took away from wrestling. It didn’t feel like I was nervous about having a kid — how am I going to juggle all of this, give everything that I need to to my wrestlers — and she never made me feel that pressure. It was kind of like, ‘Hey, you’ve got a job to do. This is what you signed up to do. Go, do your thing and I’ll take care of this.’ It was kind of a bummer because I didn’t see (Koah) for six months, it felt like. These last couple weeks I’m realizing how much time I did miss, but I don’t regret anything.”
➜ Phillips: “It’s definitely busy for us, but (Koah and I) try to go to as much of the wrestling as we can. We want Koah to be in that environment, and he loves it. He’s obviously like his dad — he thrives off of the energy of the sport, and all the wrestlers love him. Of course it’s a part of our lives, so I love doing it. So I don’t really see it as added responsibilities, I see it as part of our life. It’s fun. We enjoy it.”
➜ Glosser: “I’ve been brought up in a family-first type of environment. My hometown, Mattoon, my entire family still lives there. Everybody was into sports, but everybody was together all the time. Everybody supported. There was always a grandparent, great-grandparent, the entire 20, 30 cousins at every ballgame supporting. And (Phillips) kind of grew up the same way, just a super tight-knit family. And then she has the biggest heart in the world, so between her and her dad and stepmom that live here, and my mom and dad and sister, if I’m at wrestling, she’s got one of the family members with her helping out with the kid, which is really nice.”
➜ Phillips: “I’m always so proud of him. He’s an amazing coach, and he’s worked really hard. We’ve been at Oakwood for a long time, and I remember day one when he took over the program. It was really just him and I walking into that wrestling room and starting kind of from rebuilding the whole program. It’s just a testament to all the hard work and dedication he puts in for the kids. He will go above and beyond for any of them. That has shown in the success of the season with his athletes, and he’s all about them first and not taking credit. But of course, his family, we’re always so proud of him.”
➜ Glosser: “It was a season full of adversity. A lot of people thought we had a good chance to do what we did do, but throughout the season a lot of things kept happening. We had returning IWCOA (Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association) state qualifiers not even wrestle all season long. We had guys going out with injuries throughout the year. So you try not to think about the end goal.
“Toward the end of the year, winning a regional title and going down in our Sweet 16 battle against Anna-Jonesboro, it’s like, ‘Oh, man.’ And you never saw doubt in the kids’ eyes. All year we’ve preached, ‘It’s going to take all 14 of the kids in the lineup.’ You’ve just got to ride the wave, man, and keep believing. We really focused a lot on our mindset this year. You saw a couple guys winning some matches and get beat in that moment. A whole year of adversity kind of boiled down to that one (Sweet 16) dual where you weren’t going to break us. It didn’t matter what happened in a match. Our kids had that mentality of, ‘I’ll get you back. I’ll get this in the next match.’ And a lot of teams, you can kind of see the wind taken out of their sails when a couple matches don’t go the way you want in a dual-match setup.
“Our team was a very mentally tough team this year, from top to bottom. We only had one state medalist, and I’ve had more in the past, but the team success this year was greater because everybody believed. They played their role.
“It’s hard to pick all those (moments) over having the kid at all the matches because those are cool moments — having him give team talks and walk around the state dual and fist-bump the Yorkville Christian kids and have them stop warming up to fist-bump him.”
➜ Phillips: “It’s hard to pick just one (memorable moment from the season). There have been so many cool moments. But at team state, when Koah got to go down with him and sort of do a pep talk right before, that’s just cool for me as the mom and getting to see him with Michael down there and getting the team all riled up and ready to go. And then, of course, the amazing outcome that they had. So just that whole weekend was kind of a great experience, but seeing the two of them in that environment is really neat for me.”