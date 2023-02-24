Class 3A Champaign Central Regional
(1) Lincoln (27-5) vs. (4) Mahomet-Seymour (13-16), 7 p.m.
➜ Regional semifinal results: Lincoln defeated (8) Danville 48-42; Mahomet-Seymour defeated (7) Champaign Central 53-49.
➜ Lincoln players to watch: Jake Bivin (Sr.); Ki’on Carson (Jr.); Payton Cook (Sr.); Aidan Gowin (Jr.); Trey Schilling (Jr.).
➜ Mahomet-Seymour players to watch: Wyatt Bohm (Sr.); Dayten Eisenmann (Sr.); Finn Randolph (Jr.); Trey Peters (So.); Jake Waldinger (Sr.).
➜ Did you know: Lincoln swept the two-game Apollo Conference series against Mahomet-Seymour during the regular season, winning 48-43 on Jan. 6 in Mahomet and 41-27 on Feb. 16 in Lincoln. Bohm’s 16 points led the Bulldogs in the first game, and Peters’ 11 points paced M-S in the second contest.
➜ Prediction: Lincoln 45, Mahomet-Seymour 37.
➜ Winner advances to: Class 3A Decatur MacArthur Sectional semifinal, at 7 p.m. Tuesday, versus (2) Decatur Eisenhower or (3) Mt. Zion.
Class 2A Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin Regional
(2) St. Joseph-Ogden (26-4) vs. (6) Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (27-6), 7 p.m.
➜ Regional semifinal results: St. Joseph-Ogden defeated (7) Oakwood 73-36; Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin defeated (3) Unity 56-55 in overtime.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden players to watch: McGwire Atwood (Sr.); Ty Pence (Sr.); Tanner Jacob (Jr.); Logan Smith (Jr.); Coy Taylor (So.).
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin players to watch: Ayden Ingram (Jr.); Brett Meidel (Sr.); Hayden Rice (Sr.); Micah Stanford (So.); Isaiah Tidwell (Sr.).
➜ Did you know: These nonconference opponents engaged in some pre-Christmas fun with a Dec. 20 meeting in Bismarck. It went the way of St. Joseph-Ogden, via a 66-52 decision that saw Pence drop 30 points. The Blue Devils boasted three double-digit scorers, led by Meidel with 16 points.
➜ Prediction: St. Joseph-Ogden 62, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 53.
➜ Winner advances to: Class 2A Herscher Sectional semifinal, at 7 p.m. Tuesday, versus (1) Pontiac or (4) Beecher.
Class 2A Prairie Central Regional
(1) Prairie Central (29-2) vs. (5) Monticello (17-13), 7 p.m.
➜ Regional semifinal results: Prairie Central defeated (9) Clifton Central 68-33; Monticello defeated (4) Iroquois West 63-38.
➜ Prairie Central players to watch: Dylan Bazzell (Sr.); Tyler Curl (Jr.); Drew Fehr (Sr.); Levi Goad (Sr.); Camden Palmore (Sr.).
➜ Monticello players to watch: Tylor Bundy (Sr.); Will Ross (Sr.); Drew Sheppard (Sr.); Jack Weidner (Jr.); Trey Welter (Jr.).
➜ Did you know: Prairie Central needed a strong finish to fend off Monticello in the teams’ Illini Prairie Conference game on Jan. 24 in Monticello. The Hawks used a 14-6 fourth-quarter surge to pull away, 65-56, and were fueled by Bazzell’s 29 points. Sheppard banked 17 points to key the Sages.
➜ Prediction: Prairie Central 58, Monticello 50.
➜ Winner advances to: Class 2A Herscher Sectional semifinal, at 7 p.m. Wednesday, versus (2) Seneca or (3) Bishop McNamara.
Class 1A Ridgeview Regional
(2) Lexington (26-7) vs. (6) Le Roy (14-12), 7 p.m.
➜ Regional results: Lexington defeated (16) Tri-Point 90-30 and (8) Flanagan-Cornell 61-25; Le Roy defeated (9) Ridgeview 63-57 and (3) Milford 56-51
➜ Lexington players to watch: Logan Friedmansky (Sr.); Griffen Hari (Jr.); Michael Olson (Jr.); Ethan Storm (Jr.); Alec Thomas (Sr.).
➜ Le Roy players to watch: Noah Company (Sr.); Jack Edmundson (Sr.); Sam Edmundson (Fr.); Maddux Marcum (Sr.); Jasper Tarr (Jr.).
➜ Did you know: These teams saw one another during Heart of Illinois Conference play and the McLean County/HOIC tournament, with Lexington prevailing both times — 50-41 on Dec. 13 in Lexington and 47-35 on Jan. 16 in El Paso. In the latter game, Jack Edmundson’s 17 points and Tarr’s 10 points led the Panthers.
➜ Prediction: Lexington 48, Le Roy 39.
➜ Winner advances to: Class 1A Heyworth Sectional semifinal, at 7 p.m. Tuesday, versus (1) Decatur Lutheran or (4) St. Teresa.
Class 1A Armstrong-Potomac Regional
(2) Salt Fork (27-4) vs. (3) St. Thomas More (21-11), 7 p.m.
➜ Regional results: Salt Fork defeated (15) Uni High 79-31 and (11) Schlarman 52-29; St. Thomas More defeated (14) Fisher 52-33 and (9) Judah Christian 52-32.
➜ Salt Fork players to watch: Blake Hettmansberger (Sr.); Blake Norton (Sr.); Jameson Remole (So.); Garrett Taylor (Sr.); Evan Webb (Jr.).
➜ St. Thomas More players to watch: Peace Bumba (Jr.); Ryan Hendrickson (Sr.); Wilson Kirby (Jr.); Andrew Tay (So.); Owen Yeager (Fr.).
➜ Did you know: Salt Fork’s only loss to a 1A team so far was to a state-ranked a New Berlin team on Feb. 11. STM was only 3-5 through Dec. 9, but hasn’t lost to a 1A opponent since Le Roy (50-45) on Nov. 25.
➜ Prediction: St. Thomas More 56, Salt Fork 53.
➜ Winner advances to: Class 1A Heyworth Sectional semifinal, at 7 p.m. Wednesday, versus (1) Cornerstone or (4) Grant Park.
Class 1A Tuscola Regional
(1) Tuscola (26-6) vs. (6) Arcola (17-13), 7 p.m.
➜ Regional results: Tuscola defeated (15) Tri-County 79-14 and (9) Villa Grove 101-35; Arcola defeated (13) La Salette 50-41 and (4) Okaw Valley 48-41.
➜ Tuscola players to watch: Chris Boyd (Sr.); Josiah Hortin (Jr.); Parker James (So.); Jordan Quinn (Jr.); Kam Sweetnam (So.).
➜ Arcola players to watch: Gerardo Alanis (Jr.); Tyson Lewis (Jr.); Ryan Lindstrom (Jr.); Jackson Miller (Jr.); Braden Phillips (So.).
➜ Did you know: This will serve as Part II of Cola Wars for the 2022-23 season. The first stanza ended with Tuscola romping past Arcola 63-39 on Dec. 20 in Tuscola as Boyd scored 15 points and Quinn added 13 points. The Purple Riders’ Miller led all scorers that night with 19 points.
➜ Prediction: Tuscola 61, Arcola 44.
➜ Winner advances to: Class 1A Altamont Sectional semifinal, at 7 p.m. Wednesday, versus (2) Centralia Christ our Rock Lutheran or (3) Effingham St. Anthony.