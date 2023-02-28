Class 3A Decatur MacArthur Sectional

(4) Mahomet-Seymour (14-16) vs. (2) Decatur MacArthur (28-4), 7 p.m.Regional results:

  • Mahomet-Seymour defeated (7) Champaign Central 53-49 and (1) Lincoln 35-33; MacArthur defeated (9) Decatur Eisenhower 54-37 and (3) Mt. Zion 66-64 in overtime.

Mahomet-Seymour players to watch:

  • Wyatt Bohm (Sr.); Dayten Eisenmann (Sr.); Finn Randolph (Jr.); Trey Peters (So.); Jake Waldinger (Sr.).

Decatur MacArthur players to watch:

  • MJ Murphy (Jr.); Azarion Richardson (Sr.); Stevie Tatum (Jr.); Krystopher Walker (Sr.); Makhi Wright (Sr.).

Did you know:

  • Mahomet-Seymour and MacArthur met in a Class 3A sectional semifinal last season, as well, with the Generals outlasting the Bulldogs 65-62 in an overtime thriller. The top remaining scorer from that game among both teams is Eisenmann, who bucketed 10 points.

Prediction:

  • Decatur MacArthur 58, Mahomet-Seymour 50.

Winner advances to:

  • Class 3A Decatur MacArthur Sectional championship, at 7 p.m. Friday, versus (1) Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin or (3) Normal West.

Class 2A Herscher Sectional

(1) Pontiac (25-6) vs. (2) St. Joseph-Ogden (27-4), 7 p.m.Regional results:

  • St. Joseph-Ogden defeated (7) Oakwood 73-36 and (6) Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 74-51; Pontiac defeated (12) Manteno 78-52 and (8) Peotone 54-39.

St. Joseph-Ogden players to watch:

  • McGwire Atwood (Sr.); Ty Pence (Sr.); Tanner Jacob (Jr.); Logan Smith (Jr.); Coy Taylor (So.).

Pontiac players to watch:

  • Logan Barnett (Sr.); Kerr Bauman (Jr.); Seth Branscum (Sr.); Aithen Sullivan (Sr.); Drew Wayman (Sr.).

Did you know:

  • St. Joseph-Ogden and Pontiac duked it out on Jan. 13 in Illini Prairie Conference play, with the host Indians prevailing 75-61. Pence bucketed 26 points, but did so on 9-of-24 shooting from the field, while Smith added 17 points and seven rebounds for the Spartans.

Prediction:

  • Pontiac 75, St. Joseph-Ogden 71.

Winner advances to: Class 2A Herscher Sectional championship, at 7 p.m. Friday, versus (1) Prairie Central or (3) Kankakee Bishop McNamara.

