Class 2A Herscher Sectional
(1) Prairie Central (30-2) vs. (3) Kankakee Bishop McNamara (25-7), 7 p.m.
Regional results:
- Prairie Central defeated (9) Clifton Central 68-33 and (5) Monticello 72-38; Bishop McNamara defeated (5) Reed-Custer 57-55 and (2) Seneca 69-56.
Prairie Central players to watch:
- Dylan Bazzell (Sr.); Tyler Curl (Jr.); Drew Fehr (Sr.); Levi Goad (Sr.); Camden Palmore (Sr.).
Bishop McNamara players to watch:
- Tyler Bobzin (Jr.); Isaiah Davis (Sr.); Robert Hutson Jr. (Jr.); Jaxson Provost (Sr.); Jaydon Wright (Jr.).
Did you know:
- Both Prairie Central and Bishop McNamara ended extended regional championship droughts last Friday. The Hawks claimed their first piece of IHSA boys’ basketball postseason hardware since 2005, while the Irish earned their first plaque since 2017.
Prediction:
- Prairie Central 64, Bishop McNamara 52.
Winner advances to:
- Class 2A Herscher Sectional championship, at 7 p.m. Friday, versus (1) Pontiac.
Class 1A Heyworth Sectional
(1) Bloomington Cornerstone (29-5) vs. (2) Salt Fork (28-4), 7 p.m.
Regional results:
- Cornerstone defeated (15) Kankakee Grace 81-28, (12) Watseka 70-34 and (5) St. Anne 62-41; Salt Fork defeated (15) Uni High 79-31, (11) Schlarman 52-29 and (3) St. Thomas More 56-42.
Cornerstone players to watch:
- Jakson Baber (Sr.); Austin Henard (Sr.); Connor Scott (Sr.); Tate Witt (Sr.); Cade Wolfe (Sr.).
Salt Fork players to watch:
- Blake Hettmansberger (Sr.); Blake Norton (Sr.); Jameson Remole (So.); Garrett Taylor (Sr.); Evan Webb (Jr.).
Did you know:
- Salt Fork and Cornerstone actually share a common loss during the regular season, as each fell to Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin. The Cyclones’ only setback versus a Class 1A foe occurred on Dec. 9, when they dropped a 52-47 decision to a 24-win Peoria Christian squad.
Prediction:
- Salt Fork 55, Cornerstone 52.
Winner advances to:
- Class 1A Heyworth Sectional championship, at 7 p.m. Friday, versus (2) Lexington.
Class 1A Altamont Sectional
(1) Tuscola (27-6) vs. (3) Effingham St. Anthony (22-12), 7 p.m.
Regional results:
- Tuscola defeated (15) Tri-County 79-14, (9) Villa Grove 101-35 and (6) Arcola 63-46; St. Anthony defeated (12) Sandoval 74-40, (5) North Clay/Clay City 62-45 and (2) Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran 40-34.
Tuscola players to watch:
- Chris Boyd (Sr.); Josiah Hortin (Jr.); Parker James (So.); Jordan Quinn (Jr.); Kam Sweetnam (So.).
St. Anthony players to watch:
- Brock Fearday (So.); Max Koenig (Jr.); Ryan Schmidt (So.); Griffin Sehy (Sr.); Collin Westendorf (Jr.).
Did you know:
- All but three of St. Anthony’s defeats this season have occurred versus Class 2A or 3A competition, with two of those three dealt by an Altamont team that also is in this sectional. Tuscola owns four Class 1A losses but trounced Altamont 64-38 on Feb. 11.
Prediction:
- Tuscola 67, St. Anthony 62.
Winner advances to: Class 1A Altamont Sectional championship, at 7 p.m. Friday, versus (1) Altamont.