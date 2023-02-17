Brody Cuppernell
St. Thomas More, 195 pounds
The junior ensured he’ll be the third athlete in Sabers wrestling history to earn a state medal when he knocked off Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin’s Cory West by injury default in Thursday’s Class 1A quarterfinals. Cuppernell bested Wilmington’s Hunter Hayes by pinfall earlier in the day as well. Cuppernell will join Nathan Santhanam (fourth place at 112 pounds in 2009 and 2010) and J.D. Sexton (sixth place at 152 in 2020) as STM state medalists.
Holden Brazelton
St. Joseph-Ogden, 132 pounds
The sophomore is following up on his Class 1A 120-pound sixth-place finish last season with some fireworks two weights higher this year. Brazelton won his two matches Thursday in very different ways, upending Reed-Custer’s Sam Begler by 15-1 major decision and defeating Polo’s Wyatt Doty — last year’s 1A 126 third-place finisher — via 4-3 decision. The latter victory had him clutching his head with joy immediately afterward.
Jack Barnhart
Centennial, 220 pounds
The junior is a No. 1 seed in his Class 2A bracket for a reason, and he put that on full display. A 5-2 decision win over Rockford East’s Lee Smith Jr. was more dominant than the final result indicated. But Barnhart put his abilities on full display in the quarterfinals, romping through Hinsdale South’s Griffin Carr and pinning him in 1 minute, 33 seconds. Could Barnhart be the Chargers’ first state champion since Justin Cardani in 2017 and 2018?