Colton Crowley
Mahomet-Seymour, 220 pounds
The senior is working through a significant knee injury with a level of professionalism befitting an athlete who gets paid to compete. Crowley won both of his two matches in Class 2A consolation action on Friday and could soon become the third person named Crowley to earn a state medal with the Bulldogs. One of the other two is his older brother, Hunter, who placed fourth in 2016 (2A 182) and second in 2017 (2A 195).
Aiden Sancken
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher, 195 pounds
Sancken found himself on the wrong end of a pinfall loss in 1 minute, 36 seconds to begin his stay in the Class 1A state tournament. But the junior didn't let just his fifth loss of the season keep him down long. He showed plenty of resiliency Friday by trumping Lawrenceville's Nathan Blackwell in the exact same amount of time he lost by Thursday, before later handing Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's Cory West a pinfall defeat.
Pedro Rangel
Oakwood/Salt Fork, 126 pounds
The sophomore is giving himself a chance to climb the podium in his Class 1A weight class despite losing his opening-round match by 7-2 decision. Entering Friday's consolation round with 30 victories on the season, Rangel overcame opponents who boasted 35 wins and 41 wins, respectively, to extend his time at State Farm Center into a third day. He joins teammates Reef Pacot and Tyler Huchel in that regard.