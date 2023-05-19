Seeding is believing
A look at the top six seeds in singles and doubles play before the Class 1A Danville Sectional begins Friday:
SINGLES1. Champaign Central junior Ezra Bernhard
2. Uni High junior Aryan Sachdev
3. Champaign Central sophomore Abel Vines
4. St. Thomas More freshman Hunter Madigan
5. Uni High junior Mason Miao
6. Centennial sophomore Tyler Luchinski
DOUBLES
1. Champaign Central: junior Elliot Gulley and senior Wade Schacht
2. Urbana: seniors Parker McClain and Elijah Walker
3. Uni High: senior Jack Holder and junior Taehan Lee
4. Paris: juniors Marcus Mitchell and Robert Wells
5. Champaign Central: seniors Sam Balogh and Peter Smith
6. Uni High: senior Wes Lu and sophomore Robert Gao