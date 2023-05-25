SINGLES
➜ (5-8) Ezra Bernhard (Jr., Champaign Central) vs. Tyson Phillips (Jr., Princeton), at Rolling Meadows.
➜ Abel Vines (So., Champaign Central) vs. (2) Benedict Graft (So., Marmion Academy), at Elk Grove.
➜ Aryan Sachdev (Jr., Uni High) vs. (5-8) Evan Uhl (Sr., Richland County), at Conant.
➜ Hunter Madigan (Fr., St. Thomas More) vs. Conner Colman (Sr., Carmi-White County), at Rolling Meadows.
DOUBLES
➜ (9-16) Elliot Gulley (Jr.)/Wade Schacht (Sr.), Champaign Central, vs. Seth Klopfenstein (Sr.)/Asa Olden (Jr.), Morton, at Hoffman Estates.
➜ Parker McClain (Sr.)/Elijah Walker (Sr.), Urbana, vs. (3-4) Jake Goldstien (So.)/Mark Tismensky (Fr.), Chicago Latin, at Palatine.
➜ Sam Balogh (Sr.)/Peter Smith (Sr.), Champaign Central, vs. Vlad Miziuk (Sr.)/Anthony Shultis (So.), Grayslake Central, at Palatine.
Note: Numbers in front of athletes’ names indicate a top-16 seed received for their entire draw.
STATE INFORMATION
— Thursday’s schedule: Matches begin at 8 a.m.; scheduled action includes three rounds in the championship brackets and three rounds in the consolation brackets.
— Friday’s schedule: Consolation matches begin at 8 a.m.; championship quarterfinal matches begin at 9 a.m., with championship semifinal matches to follow at Palatine High.
— Saturday’s schedule: Third-place and consolation semifinal matches begin at 8 a.m., followed by championship and fifth-place matches, all at Palatine High.
— Match locations: Palatine High is the tournament host; matches also will be located at Barrington High, Buffalo Grove High, Conant High, Elk Grove High, Fremd High, Hersey High, Hoffman Estates High, Prospect High, Rolling Meadows High, Schaumburg High, Vernon Hills High and Wheeling High. All match locations are listed within brackets posted on IHSA.org.