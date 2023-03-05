You’re taking over both the Centennial boys’ and girls’ tennis teams after Teri Scaggs stepped away. What is your background with the Chargers and tennis as a whole?
“I played Division I for Bradley University. I was a walk-on back in the 1999-2000 area of time, after playing and going to state for Dunlap High School. I moved here (in 2008), and I was an instructor for a while at Atkins Tennis Center. I was the assistant coach at Centennial last year, and I was working last year with the varsity every day."
What has the transition been like to becoming the head coach?
"It’s a fairly easy transition for me to head coach after working with those guys, even though we lost a lot (from last season’s roster). I was totally excited. After being with them last year and my background in college tennis, I’m very excited and motivated to get going. My daughters will be at Centennial in the future. That was another thing. This isn’t a one-stop where I’m going to transition to something else. I plan on running the program for several years.”
The team graduated key seniors like James Braun, Lino Jo and Ben Kirby, while former Class 1A singles state champion Max Braun isn’t returning to the program this season. What does this season’s roster look like as a result?
“I’m just really excited to be part of it. Sure, I wish Max was playing, but that’s OK. We’ve got a couple good returning players, and the other exciting thing is for the first time in several years, we’re really young. So I’m really excited because I think I’m going to be able to help out on the player development side. We’ve got Tyler Luchinski, who was a freshman last year and went to state in doubles. Tyler is really, I’m going to say, the future of this team in a lot of ways. He’s going to be a leader as a sophomore. Another athlete would be Jason Kim, who barely missed going to state in singles (last season). Having him as a senior, he’s probably going to slot right into number one (singles) right away to take a little pressure off Tyler. After that, it’s wide open. One name would be junior Joaquin Leon. He’s shown some athletic ability. He definitely needs a lot of development, which I can help him with, but he’d be another player to watch. There’s one kid that was homeschooled, Jeff Chahyadi. The Mahomet coach (Alex Amatyleon) is a good buddy of mine, and he said that (Chahyadi) can play a little bit. So that’s kind of an unknown kid that I was not expecting.”
What do you bring to the table from a coaching perspective, and how will you help these Chargers to better their game?
“My teams are going to be mentally tough. My mental game is known in the area. I still play competitively, and everybody knows going into a match with me the mental aspects that I’m going to bring to these guys is going to be a big side of it. There’s a lot of high school tennis players that go out and, we’re just hitting. We’re not thinking. Some of them don’t want to battle. And I’m going to bring the mental side of tennis, for sure. A focus is always going to be the younger players. I want to focus on the future of the team, always. Definitely another point to make is doubles. Doubles can be lacking, and that’s an area where, this year, even in a rebuild, I want to focus on early in practice to possibly surprise some people.”