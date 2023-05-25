CLASS 1A
100-meter dash, Out of 37 athletes
11. Judah Christian senior Daryl Okeke (11.14 seconds); 18. Ridgeview/Lexington junior Braydon Campbell (11.20); 31. St. Joseph-Ogden senior Tyler Burch (11.37); 35. Argenta-Oreana junior Lleyton Miller (11.63).
200-meter dash, out of 34 athletes
7. Judah Christian senior Daryl Okeke (22.38 seconds); T-13. Salt Fork junior Brysen Vasquez (22.71); 28. Paxton-Buckley-Loda senior David King (23.20).
400-meter dash, out of 35 athletes
3. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin senior Murphy McCool (50.78 seconds); 12. Oakwood sophomore Connor Smith (51.44); T-19. Le Roy senior Jack Edmundson (51.66); 24. Ridgeview/Lexington sophomore Micah Coffman (51.77).
800-meter run, out of 35 athletes
1. St. Thomas More senior Ryan Hendrickson (1 minute, 56.08 seconds); 5. Tuscola junior Josiah Hortin (1:57.64); 18. Uni High sophomore Pieter Duursma (2:02.08); 22. Salt Fork junior Tyler Smoot (2:02.57).
1,600-meter run, out of 42 athletes
3. Tuscola junior Jackson Barrett (4 minutes, 29.41 seconds); 5. Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond senior Logan Beckmier (4:30.35); 11. Iroquois West senior Bryson Grant (4:33.33); 13. Tuscola junior Josiah Hortin (4:33.55); 19. Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond senior Lyle Adcock (4:35.78); 25. Cerro Gordo/Bement freshman Will Fuson (4:38.44); 31. St. Joseph-Ogden junior Carson Maroon (4:41.68); 37. St. Joseph-Ogden freshman Lance Retz (4:46.07).
3,200-meter run, out of 33 athletes
1. Tuscola junior Jackson Barrett (9 minutes, 26.37 seconds); 2. Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond senior Logan Beckmier (9:33.94); 5. Tuscola junior Will Foltz (9:43.94); 18. St. Joseph-Ogden junior Carson Maroon (10:03.17); 20. Cerro Gordo/Bement junior Dylan Howell (10:04.18); 25. St. Joseph-Ogden junior Holden Jones (10:15.60); 30. Watseka sophomore Drew McTaggart (10:29.26).
110-meter hurdles, out of 35 athletes
1. Judah Christian senior Daryl Okeke (14.43 seconds); 11. Salt Fork senior Nathan Kirby (15.66); 12. Schlarman freshman Jerrius Atkinson (15.68); 14. Ridgeview/Lexington senior Cale Hoffman (15.73); 17. Ridgeview/Lexington senior Darius Yocum (15.84); 18. Westville junior Tyler Miller (15.87).
300-meter hurdles, out of 34 athletes
2. Judah Christian senior Daryl Okeke (39.90 seconds); 7. Westville junior Tyler Miller (40.81); 8. Schlarman freshman Jerrius Atkinson (40.89); 13. Logan Smith (Jr., St. Joseph-Ogden, 41.64); 25. Cale Hoffman (Sr., Ridgeview/Lexington, 42.46); 26. Darius Yocum (Sr., Ridgeview/Lexington, 42.54).
400-meter relay, out of 41 entries
3. Salt Fork: junior Brysen Vasquez, senior Ben Jessup, senior Ethan McLain and senior Nathan Kirby (42.95 seconds); T-6. Ridgeview/Lexington: junior Payton Campbell, junior Dominic Martin, senior Alec Thomas and junior Braydon Campbell (43.40); T-20. Paxton-Buckley-Loda: senior David King, senior Benjamin Schmidt, senior Dalton Jones and sophomore Robert Boyd-Meents (44.09); T-22. St. Joseph-Ogden: senior Tyler Burch, freshman Tim Blackburn-Kelley, senior Jackson Greer and senior Aidan Moberg; T-22. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin: senior Damien Allison, senior Michael Hackman, junior Ayden Ingram and senior Murphy McCool (44.12); 27. Sullivan: junior Kaden Guest, junior Kyle Corkill, senior Paul Bates and sophomore Aian Fryman (44.30).
800-meter relay, out of 39 entries
1. Ridgeview/Lexington: junior Payton Campbell, senior Alec Thomas, junior Dominic Martin and junior Braydon Campbell (1 minute, 30.33 seconds); 5. St. Joseph-Ogden: freshman Tim Blackburn-Kelley, senior Tyler Burch, senior Jackson Greer and senior Aidan Moberg (1:31.37); 8. Salt Fork: junior Brysen Vasquez, senior Ben Jessup, senior Ethan McLain and senior Nathan Kirby (1:31.75); 13. Paxton-Buckley-Loda: senior David King, senior Benjamin Schmidt, senior Dalton Jones and sophomore Robert Boyd-Meents (1:32.56); T-22. Tuscola: senior Alan Rebollo, freshman Kamden Flenner, junior Bryce Graves and senior Ben Hornaday (1:32.80); 35. Sullivan: junior Kaden Guest, senior Paul Bates, sophomore Aian Fryman and junior Kyle Corkill (1:33.99).
1,600-meter relay, out of 41 entries
4. Ridgeview/Lexington: sophomore Micah Coffman, junior Payton Campbell, senior Alec Thomas and junior Braydon Campbell (3 minutes, 27.90 seconds); 12. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin: senior Murphy McCool, senior Damien Allison, senior Isaiah Tidwell and junior Ayden Ingram (3:30.25); 13. Tuscola: senior Alan Rebollo, junior Bryce Graves, junior Josiah Hortin and senior Ben Hornaday (3:31.01); 15. St. Joseph-Ogden: freshman Tim Blackburn-Kelley, senior Tyler Burch, senior Jackson Greer and junior Carson Maroon (3:31.59); 29. Salt Fork: senior Ethan McLain, senior Jacob DePratt, junior Tyler Smoot and senior Ben Jessup (3:33.54).
3,200-meter relay, out of 33 entries
18. Uni High: sophomore Pieter Duursma, sophomore Henry Wang, sophomore Bruce Tang and senior Lukas Grosse-Perdekamp (8 minutes, 32.42 seconds); 23. St. Joseph-Ogden: junior Carson Maroon, freshman Lance Retz, junior Spencer Wilson and junior Aden Armstrong (8:41.41).
Long jump, out of 28 athletes
3. Sullivan senior Cody Browne (21 feet, 51/2 inches); T-8. Paxton-Buckley-Loda sophomore Robert Boyd-Meents (21-0); 20. Blue Ridge junior Cole Pemble (20-21/2); 22. St. Thomas More junior Ben Horn (20-01/4); 24. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin junior Ayden Ingram (19-93/4).
High jump, out of 36 athletes
T-10. Argenta-Oreana sophomore Quincy Carter (6 feet, 2 inches); 12. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin junior Ayden Ingram (6-11/4); T-13. Argenta-Oreana junior Dylan Ragsdale (6-03/4); T-13. Sullivan junior Brett Bushue (6-03/4); T-28. St. Joseph-Ogden senior Garrett Siems (5-103/4); T-33. Ridgeview/Lexington senior Jacob Whitehill (5-83/4).
Triple jump, out of 33 athletes
10. Ridgeview/Lexington junior Dominic Martin (42 feet,1/2 inch); 16. Freshman Tim Blackburn-Kelley (41-81/2); T-22. Arcola sophomore Braden Phillips (41-31/4); 32. Oakwood junior Bryson McDaniel (39-91/4).
Pole vault, out of 33 athletes
T-5. St. Joseph-Ogden sophomore Charlie Schmitz (13 feet, 21/4 inches); T-5. St. Thomas More freshman Riley Hogan (13-21/4); T-9. Sullivan junior Brett Bushue (12-8); T-20. Sullivan senior Carter Addison (12-11/2); 26. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley junior Shawn Schlickman (11-71/4).
Shot put, out of 30 athletes
1. Tuscola senior Chris Boyd (59 feet, 81/2 inches); 2. Salt Fork senior Garrett Taylor (57-23/4); 3. Arcola senior Mitchel Myers (54-111/2); T-22. Blue Ridge junior Matt Schumacher (45-13/4); 26. St. Thomas More junior Robbie Vavrik (44-11/4).
Discus, out of 32 athletes
1. Salt Fork senior Garrett Taylor (182 feet, 7 inches); 2. Tuscola senior Chris Boyd (172-2); 3. Arcola senior Mitchel Myers (170-2); 15. St. Joseph-Ogden junior Brock Trimble (145-7); 21. Salt Fork freshman Maddax Stine (142-8); 27. Iroquois West senior Cannon Leonard (132-6).
CLASS 2A100-meter dash, out of 35 athletes
T-15. Monticello senior Mick Wright (11.01 seconds).
200-meter dash, out of 34 athletes
1. Urbana senior Jackson Gilbert (21.24 seconds); 4. Mahomet-Seymour junior Deangelo Hughey (21.47); 10. Monticello senior Mick Wright (22.04); 17. Mahomet-Seymour senior Cole Marshall (22.35).
400-meter dash, out of 26 athletes
1. Urbana senior Jackson Gilbert (47.66 seconds); 2. Mahomet-Seymour junior Deangelo Hughey (48.04); 8. Champaign Central senior Garrett McNeilly (50.53); 9. Mahomet-Seymour sophomore Blake Dillman (50.55).
800-meter run, out of 40 athletes
34. Champaign Central sophomore Jakob Riley (2 minutes, 1.66 seconds).
1,600-meter run, out of 39 athletes
22. Champaign Central junior Fynn Bright (4 minutes, 30.91 seconds).
3,200-meter run, out of 35 athletes
16. Champaign Central senior Nick Bonn (9 minutes, 48.13 seconds); 19. Champaign Central freshman Caleb Mathias (9:51.01); 23. Clinton junior Drew Moser (9:56.64); 27. Rantoul senior Aiden Pacunas (9:59.65).
300-meter hurdles, out of 28 athletes
12. Urbana senior Gedeon Kapongo (40.73 seconds); 14. Mahomet-Seymour Travis Hoffman (40.83).
400-meter relay, out of 36 entries
2. Urbana: junior Cedric Sabin, senior Jackson Gilbert, senior Marius Davis and junior Terrell King (41.92 seconds); 8. Unity: sophomore Garrett Richardson, junior Jay Saunders, sophomore Brock Schlittler and junior Eric Miebach (42.94); 10. Mahomet-Seymour: sophomore Travis Hoffman, junior Jayvon Irwin, senior Cole Marshall and junior Deangelo Hughey (43.07); 26. Champaign Central: senior Mekhi Christmon, senior Mari Moffitt, senior Garrett McNeilly and senior Pitho Bwandundu (43.39).
800-meter relay, out of 38 entries
6. Unity: sophomore Garrett Richardson, sophomore Brock Schlittler, junior Eric Miebach and junior Jay Saunders (1 minute, 29.52 seconds); 12. Rantoul: junior Landon Cobb, senior Jordan Lathan, senior Keimonte Lewis and junior Preston Seals (1:30.27); 15. Urbana: junior Cedric Sabin, junior Makel Bell, junior Terrell King and senior Marius Davis (1:30.36); 21. Champaign Central: senior Mekhi Christmon, senior Kharthyl Phillips, senior Mari Moffitt and senior Pitho Bwandundu (1:31.26).
1,600-meter relay, out of 35 entries
3. Champaign Central: sophomore Ronald Baker III, senior Isaac Turk, senior Pitho Bwandundu and senior Garrett McNeilly (3 minutes, 24.59 seconds); 4. Mahomet-Seymour: sophomore Blake Dillman, sophomore Josh Franklin, sophomore Kaden Jackson and sophomore Travis Hoffman (3:24.63); 9. Unity: sophomore Brock Schlittler, sophomore Alex Mowrer, junior Eric Miebach and junior Jay Saunders (3:26.65); 10. Urbana: junior Abraham Lenear, junior Cordaro Sims, junior Cedric Sabin and senior Jack Lusakembi (3:26.72).
3,200-meter relay, out of 29 entries
3. Champaign Central: sophomore Jakob Riley, senior Isaac Turk, senior Cooper Sweet and junior Fynn Bright (8 minutes, 1.43 seconds); 4. Urbana: junior Cordaro Sims, senior Jack Lusakembi, junior Hudson Coady and senior Kelenna Onyemere (8:03.35); 19. Monticello: sophomore Caleb Wood, sophomore Ayden LeGrande, senior Jacob Elston and junior Rylan Good (8:18.31); 26. Rantoul: senior Eli Wilhelm, senior Caleb Neitzel, sophomore Chase Knock and sophomore Wade Cloninger (8:29.32).
High jump, out of 35 athletes
T-11. Monticello senior Drew Sheppard (6 feet, 3/4 inch); T-11. Clinton sophomore Jack Webb (6-03/4).
Triple jump, out of 24 athletes
8. Mahomet-Seymour senior Cole Marshall (42 feet, 111/2 inches).
Pole vault, out of 23 athletes
T-7. Mahomet-Seymour sophomore Ty Clark (13 feet, 113/4 inches).
Shot put, out of 33 athletes
11. Mahomet-Seymour senior Robert Byron (50 feet, 8 inches); 18. Clinton senior Scott Webb (48-10).
Discus, out of 33 athletes
6. Mahomet-Seymour senior Robert Byron (166 feet); 14. Unity senior Jacob Maxwell (154 feet, 11 inches); 19. Clinton senior Seth Varble (150-7).
CLASS 3A
100-meter dash, out of 26 athletes
5. Centennial senior Daniel Lacy (10.79 seconds).
200-meter dash, out of 31 athletes
1. Centennial senior Daniel Lacy (21.26 seconds).
400-meter dash, out of 33 athletes
3. Centennial senior Daniel Lacy (48.43 seconds).
3,200-meter run, out of 45 athletes
43. Centennial senior Aaron Hendron (9 minutes, 43.39 seconds).
110-meter hurdles, out of 30 athletes
3. Danville senior Matthew Thomas (14.79 seconds).
300-meter hurdles, out of 28 athletes
16. Danville senior Matthew Thomas (40.22 seconds).
400-meter relay, out of 31 entries
8. Centennial: senior Daniel Lacy, sophomore Plemedie Ibinimion, junior Tahj Bradley and sophomore Travion Wilson (42.45 seconds).
800-meter relay, out of 40 entries
31. Centennial: sophomore Travion Wilson, junior Tahj Bradley, sophomore Plemedie Ibinimion and senior Jordan Griggs (1 minute, 30.33 seconds).
High jump, out of 29 athletes
T-13. Centennial sophomore Voldy Makabu (6 feet, 23/4 inches).
Pole vault, out of 30 athletes
T-3. Danville senior Matthew Thomas (15 feet, 11/2 inches).
Discus, out of 31 athletes
12. Danville junior DeMarion Forman (159 feet, 7 inches).