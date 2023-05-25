LOCATION
— Eastern Illinois' O'Brien Stadium, Charleston.
THURSDAY'S SCHEDULE
Class 1A preliminaries
— 10 a.m.: Long jump's first and second flights.
(Triple jump's first two flights will follow long jump's first two flights.)
— 10 a.m.: High jump's first flight.
(High jump's second flight will follow its first flight.)
— 10:50 a.m.: National anthem.
— 11 a.m.: Shot put's first and second flights.
— 11 a.m.: Pole vault's first and second flights.
— 11 a.m.: 3,200-meter relay semifinals (three heats).
— 11:39 a.m.: 400-meter relay semifinals (five heats).
— 12:09 p.m.: 110-meter hurdles (four heats).
— 12:25 p.m.: 100-meter dash (five heats).
— 12:45 p.m.: 800-meter run (three heats).
— 1:03 p.m.: 800-meter relay (five heats).
— 1:10 p.m.: Discus' first and second flights.
— 1:23 p.m.: 400-meter dash (four flights).
— 1:39 p.m.: 300-meter hurdles (four flights).
— 1:55 p.m.: 1,600-meter run (three flights).
— 2:22 p.m.: 200-meter dash (four flights).
— 2:38 p.m.: 1,600-meter relay (five flights).
— 3:13 p.m.: End of Class 1A preliminaries.
(Special Olympics unified state final will begin at approximately 3:30 p.m. and run up to two hours.)
FRIDAY'S SCHEDULE
Class 2A preliminaries
— 8 a.m.: Long jump's first and second flights.
(Triple jump's first two flights will follow long jump's first two flights.)
— 8 a.m.: High jump's first flight.
(High jump's second flight will follow its first flight.)
— 8:50 a.m.: National anthem.
— 9 a.m.: Shot put's first and second flights.
— 9 a.m.: Pole vault's first and second flights.
— 9 a.m.: 3,200-meter relay semifinals (three heats).
— 9:39 a.m.: 400-meter relay semifinals (four heats).
— 10:05 a.m.: 110-meter hurdles (three heats).
— 10:17 a.m.: 100-meter dash (four heats).
— 10:33 a.m.: 800-meter run (three heats).
— 10:51 a.m.: 800-meter relay (five heats).
— 10:55 a.m.: Discus' first and second flights.
— 11:11 a.m.: 400-meter dash (three flights).
— 11:23 a.m.: 300-meter hurdles (four flights).
— 11:39 a.m.: 1,600-meter run (three flights).
— 12:06 p.m.: 200-meter dash (four flights).
— 12:22 p.m.: 1,600-meter relay (four flights).
— 12:50 p.m.: End of Class 2A preliminaries.
Class 3A preliminaries
— Noon: Long jump's first and second flights.
(Triple jump's first two flights will follow long jump's first two flights.)
— Noon: High jump's first flight.
(High jump's second flight will follow its first flight.)
— 12:30 p.m.: Pole vault's first and second flights.
— 1:05 p.m.: Shot put's first and second flights.
— 1:15 p.m.: 3,200-meter relay semifinals (three heats).
— 1:54 p.m.: 400-meter relay semifinals (four heats).
— 2:20 p.m.: 110-meter hurdles (four heats).
— 2:36 p.m.: 100-meter dash (three heats).
— 2:45 p.m.: Discus' first and second flights.
— 2:48 p.m.: 800-meter run (four heats).
— 3:12 p.m.: 800-meter relay (five heats).
— 3:32 p.m.: 400-meter dash (four flights).
— 3:48 p.m.: 300-meter hurdles (four flights).
— 4:04 p.m.: 1,600-meter run (three flights).
— 4:31 p.m.: 200-meter dash (four flights).
— 4:47 p.m.: 1,600-meter relay (five flights).
— 5:22 p.m.: End of Class 3A preliminaries.
SATURDAY'S SCHEDULE
Class 1A, 2A and 3A championships
(Class 1A leads off all events unless otherwise listed.)
— 9:15 a.m.: Parade of competitors.
— 9:30 a.m.: Opening ceremonies.
— 10 a.m.: Class 1A and 2A long jump.
(Class 3A long jump will follow on the first available runway.)
— 10 a.m.: Class 1A high jump.
(Class 2A high jump will follow, with Class 3A high jump after that.)
— 10 a.m.: Class 1A and 2A pole vault.
(Class 3A pole vault will follow on the first available runway.)
— 10 a.m.: Class 1A and 2A shot put.
(Class 3A shot put will follow in the first available ring.)
— 10 a.m.: 3,200-meter run's first sections, and Class 3A's second section.
— 11 a.m.: 3,200-meter relay.
— 11:40 a.m.: 400-meter relay.
— 12:10 p.m.: 3,200-meter run's second sections, and Class 3A's third section.
— 12:30 p.m.: Class 1A and 2A discus.
(Class 3A discus will follow in the first available ring.)
— 1:10 p.m.: 100-meter hurdles.
— 1:35 p.m.: 100-meter dash (led off by wheelchair division).
— 1:55 p.m.: 800-meter run.
— 2:25 p.m.: 800-meter relay.
— 2:55 p.m.: 400-meter dash (led off by wheelchair division).
— 3:15 p.m.: 300-meter hurdles.
— 3:35 p.m.: 1,600-meter run.
— 4:05 p.m.: 200-meter dash (led off by wheelchair division).
— 4:20 p.m.: 1,600-meter relay.
— 5 p.m.: Team awards.
STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS QUALIFYING
— Field events and the 3,200-meter run, 3,200 relay, 800 run and 1,600 run: Top 12 preliminaries finishers, plus ties, advance to the championship round.
— Other track events: Each flight winner advances to the championship round, along with the next-best times across all flights in order to create an overall top nine. (E.g., four flight winners and the next five fastest times across all flights.)
— The 3,200 run features no preliminary racing. The top-nine finishers in each class across all of that class' flights will receive a medal.
STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS SCORING
— All events: First place receives 10 points, second place receives eight points, third place receives seven points, fourth place receives six points, fifth place receives five points, sixth place receives four points, seventh place receives three points, eighth place receives two points and ninth place receives one point.
— State medals: The top-nine finishers in each event, plus ties, receive a medal.
SPECTATOR INFORMATION
— Tickets are $11 per day (babies in arms free), going on sale at O'Brien Stadium beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday, 7:30 a.m. Friday and 8 a.m. Saturday. GoFan digital ticketing is not available for any of the state meet's three days. Parking is $5 per day.