DANIEL LACY, CENTENNIAL
It's hard to top someone who racks up three state championships in a single meet. That's exactly what the Chargers senior did in Class 3A, winning the 100-meter dash (10.69 seconds), 200-meter dash (21.51) and 400-meter dash (47.28) en route to Centennial placing third as a team in the entire class.
GARRETT TAYLOR, SALT FORK
The senior will leave Catlin as a four-time IHSA Class 1A boys' track and field state medalist, including three victories in discus. He claimed the last of those Saturday with a toss of 183 feet, 7 inches after bagging the shot put crown (60-7 1/4) and aiding the Storm in winning the 1A team trophy.
JACKSON GILBERT, URBANA
Though Gilbert's championship day began with the 400-meter relay team he was set to anchor being disqualified, the senior didn't let that drag him down. He won the Class 2A 200-meter dash state crown in 21.64 seconds and anchored a state runner-up 1,600 relay to a time of 3 minutes, 18.92 seconds.