DARYL OKEKE
JUDAH CHRISTIAN
Okeke could have let being disqualified from his 110-meter hurdles preliminary ruin the rest of his meet. But the Tribe senior flushed that fact from his memory bank and went on to collect the best overall time in his other three races: the 100-meter dash (10.92 seconds), 200-meter dash (21.70) and 300-meter hurdles (38.38).
AYDEN INGRAM
BISMARCK-HENNING/ROSSVILLE-ALVIN
The junior’s breakout seasons on the football field and basketball court have extended to Class 1A field events as well. Ingram will represent the Blue Devils during Saturday’s state championships in both long jump and high jump, after logging prelims leaps of 19 feet, 83/4 inches in the long jump and 6-2 in the high jump.
GARRETT TAYLOR
SALT FORK
The Storm senior might be the top star on this short list, if he hadn’t proven in the past that Thursday’s state preliminaries effort is something he’s comfortably capable of. Nonetheless, Taylor will enter Saturday as the top-ranked athlete in both shot put (60 feet, 71/4 inches) and discus (176-1).