*
DANIEL LACY, CENTENNIAL
Looking sharp in a mostly-pink jersey, the Chargers senior excelled in all three of his Class 3A sprint-race preliminaries. He booked a time of 21.23 seconds in the 200-meter dash that ranks best entering Saturday's final, and he also is among the top three in both the 100 dash (10.75) and 400 dash (49.07).
**
JACKSON GILBERT, URBANA
The future Illinois men's track and field athlete may've been disqualified from the 400-meter dash during the Class 2A preliminaries, but the senior made up for it in a big way. He's seeded first in the 200 dash final (21.51 seconds) and aided the Tigers' 400 and 1,600 relays to championship-round berths.
***
SCOTT WEBB, CLINTON
Webb's lone event in the Class 2A preliminaries was shot put, and the senior risked going home before the championship final. That is, until the future Western Illinois football player uncorked a toss of 51 feet, 10 1/2 inches that not only allowed him to advance but also ranked him fifth overall.