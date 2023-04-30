CHAMPAIGN — If anyone — athlete or otherwise — was searching for inspiration on Saturday morning, they needed to look no further than Andrea Lytle Peet.
The 42-year-old finished Saturday’s Christie Clinic Illinois Race Weekend wheelchair half-marathon in 2 hours and 37 seconds.
But the time in which she crossed the finish line at Memorial Stadium’s 50-yard line really was irrelevant.
Lytle Peet is the first person diagnosed with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, to complete 50 marathons in 50 different states. She served as the guest speaker for this year’s Race Weekend in Champaign-Urbana.
“I would love to give all sorts of hope for someone else,” said Lytle Peet, a Raleigh, N.C., resident accompanied to the race by husband David.
“It was a very inclusive race,” David added. “Accepting of challenged athletes. You’d be surprised how many races say ‘no’ or need to be convinced to allow Andrea and other competitors like her to compete.
“But this race not only said ‘yes,’ it seems like this race has an entire division for people ... who want to try to bring people like Andrea to the race for that reason. It means a lot.”
Lytle Peet uses a recumbent tricycle to race. She also was an avid runner before her medical diagnosis, even participating in a half-Ironman race.
“I just love using my muscles,” Lytle Peet said.
“Anything Andrea can do to use her muscles, to make her feel alive and be out there on the course,” David added, “just to be part of the race is something that draws energy for her.”
★ ★ ★
The University of Illinois is renowned for its wheelchair athletics program. Eight individuals finished the wheelchair half-marathon on Saturday, up from five last year.
Being inclusive toward adaptive athletes also extends beyond wheelchairs when it comes to the Christie Clinic Illinois Race Weekend.
Ashley Eisenmenger works with race officials to organize and coordinate the involvement of adaptive competitors, in addition to similar work she does back in her hometown of Chicago.
“It’s exciting,” said Eisenmenger, who was born legally blind and originally is from Tolono. “During COVID, everyone said, ‘Running is for everyone.’ In that time period, running wasn’t for people like me because we need to be inches from other folks (guiding us).
“I really wanted to make sure that, when it was safe for me to come back and run, there was a place in running for everyone.”
Eisenmenger, 26, and her regular running guide, Rex Gradeless, finished the 10-kilometer race on Saturday in 58 minutes, 29 seconds. It also happened to be Gradeless’ 39th birthday.
“A little birthday present. We defended our title,” Gradeless said with a smile. “We’re 10K champions last year and this year, just for the record. Any 10Kers out there, bring it on. We’re ready for you.”
Eisenmenger and Gradeless began running together in 2018. Gradeless lives near Eisenmenger’s parents in Springfield.
“We had really only one bad run. It was our very first run,” said Gradeless, who is tethered to Eisenmenger at the hip via a yellow bungee cord. “We fell down. Ever since then, it’s been great.”
Eisenmenger describes being an athlete as a significant part of her life. She’s been running for about 10 years, pushed into the venture through struggles “being a blind teen.” Eisenmenger formerly competed as a triathlete at North Central College in Naperville.
Giving back to the Christie Clinic Illinois Race Weekend is something she considers a privilege as a result.
“This was one of the first races I did when I became a runner,” said Eisenmenger, who is a past USA Triathlon national champion. “I really got my feet under me as an advocate in college, and now I want to make sure nobody else has to fight for access.”
Eisenmenger wasn’t the only blind runner Saturday. Jose Centeno, a 67-year-old blind man from Dayton, Ohio, took down the half-marathon alongside 34-year-old son Patrick in 2:31:49.
★ ★ ★
Susannah Scaroni and Brian Siemann were the first two individuals to cross the finish line during Saturday’s Christie Clinic Illinois Race Weekend festivities.
Each completed the wheelchair half-marathon so quickly, in fact, that Memorial Stadium’s public-address announcer, who typically is stationed on the Zuppke Field turf, had yet to return from calling the start of the 10K run outside the facility.
“We’re totally fine,” Siemann told race director Jan Seeley and other officials. “We know each other.”
The two wheelchair athletes are well known elsewhere, too.
Scaroni and Siemann are United States Paralympians with an extended history of success in wheelchair racing.
They added to their plaudits Saturday. Scaroni, who won the Boston Marathon for the first time two weeks ago, was the women’s and overall wheelchair half-marathon champion in 50 minutes, 22 seconds. Siemann was close behind at 51:57 and defended the men’s title.
Scaroni, a UI graduate alongside Siemann, hadn’t taken part in the Race Weekend since 2013.
“It’s great,” said Scaroni, who finished third in the London Marathon last week. “Now that I’ve lived here for 10 years, it’s kind of nice to be here and see the community out with us.”
Siemann, who placed 19th in last week’s London Marathon, booked a half-marathon time of 54:31 in Champaign-Urbana last year.
“Probably one of the better-weather halves that we’ve had out here in recent memory,” Siemann said. “It’s always nice to race around town and be part of the community.”
Siemann and Scaroni said they appreciate seeing growth in the number of Race Weekend wheelchair participants this year.
“It’s always nice to have a larger field,” he said. “We probably would’ve had more, but there were some other competitions going on this week.”
“It’s an honor to get to be here and be a product of a community like this,” Scaroni added. “And then to honor that by showing up and giving it our best on the streets here in Champaign, it does feel really fulfilling.”
★ ★ ★
Just like the Christie Clinic Illinois Race Weekend boasted first-time champions for both the men’s and women’s half-marathon on Saturday, it also could claim never-before-seen 10K winners.
Phil Parrot-Migas breezed to the men’s and overall 10K crown in a time of 31 minutes, 24 seconds. Kate Bushue secured the women’s crown in 36:48, placing ninth overall in the race.
Neither ever had run on Race Weekend prior. Parrot-Migas, in fact, never previously had been to Champaign-Urbana.
Parrot-Migas is a 30-year-old from London, Ontario. And he wasn’t 100 percent sure beforehand that he’d take part in the 10K.
“I work for the (Race Weekend) registration company, Race Roster,” he said. “So we came down just to see the event. They’ve been with us for three years, but we haven’t been able to come here because of the pandemic.
“I’m happy I did it because you get to feel it and see what it’s all about.”
Parrot-Migas is a five-time member of the Canadian national cross-country team. He viewed Saturday’s race as more of a workout opportunity, as he’s currently preparing for the Canadian half-marathon championships in June.
“I don’t think anyone was too mad about me winning,” Parrot-Migas said. “Maybe it’s just me being humble and Canadian.”
Bushue, originally from Mt. Vernon and a soon-to-be Eastern Illinois graduate, experienced a wonky conclusion to her 10K on Saturday.
Finish-line officials attempted to hold up a celebratory banner for Bushue to run through as the female 10K leader. But a male cohort simultaneously was attempting to end his race, leading to some confusion.
Bushue ultimately got to recreate a run through the banner, for photo purposes.
“I was just focusing on finishing, and the guy next to me was going as hard as he could, too,” Bushue said. “I was just focused on running through. I wasn’t really paying attention to the banner.”
Bushue, 24, found herself somewhat surprised that she came away from the 10K with the women’s title.
“I had really no expectation of where I would be, just from my level with fitness right now,” Bushue said. “I had some friends that are from this area, and they talked me into it and we got a group to come down here. It was just for fun, but it was a great day.”
★ ★ ★
Lytle Peet wasn’t the only individual bringing more attention to ALS through involvement with the Christie Clinic Illinois Race Weekend.
As he crossed the Memorial Stadium finish line to cap his half-marathon on Saturday, Jason Bauer puffed out his gray T-shirt just a bit. Plastered across the center, in white text, were the words “ALS Association, Greater Chicago Chapter.”
“Back in 2001 our grandma passed away with ALS,” he said. “Ever since then, she’s been close to us. Even though research is still ongoing, it’s important to us to ... support all their efforts to come to a cure.”
The “us” Jason referred to includes his twin brother Jeremy Bauer. The two 28-year-olds ran in both Friday night’s 5K and Saturday’s half-marathon.
“There is great competition between us,” Jeremy said.
The siblings attended Larkin High School in Elgin before becoming triathletes at Illinois State. Naturally, their penchant for running together can lead to outside confusion.
“There’s times where we’ve finished at the exact same time and they’re like, ‘Wait, there’s two of you?’” Jason said.
“They’ll confuse our times or (think) it was doubled,” Jeremy added. “No, there’s two of us.”
★ ★ ★
Jordan Harmon didn’t have trouble packing a rooting section into the Memorial Stadium stands on Saturday morning, in order to watch her complete the Christie Clinic Illinois Race Weekend half-marathon.
“My mom and my best friends, they’re all cheering me on,” said Harmon, who ran the race in 1 hour, 43 minutes, 23 seconds. “This is the first time I have non-running friends, so they’re impressed no matter how I do. It’s kind of nice.”
Those familiar with the local high school distance-running scene might recognize Harmon’s name.
She was a former Unity standout under the direction of her aforementioned mother, Rockets girls’ cross-country coach Kara Leaman.
Harmon helped Unity earn four IHSA Class 1A girls’ cross-country state trophies in her high school tenure, including state championships in 2015 and 2017.
She’s now a 21-year-old Illinois student studying psychology, with graduation fast approaching.
“I thought ... ‘I’ve got to leave my mark at the U of I somehow,’” Harmon said. “So I just pushed it.”
Harmon originally attended Creighton out of high school, as both a runner and a student.
“I quit halfway through my junior year because I had to get hip surgery,” Harmon said. “It just wasn’t worth it for me to keep running collegiately.”
After transferring to and briefly attending Eastern Illinois, Harmon wound up just down the road from her former high school at the UI.
And she wound up back in running via the Race Weekend.
“It can’t escape me. No matter how many times it knocks me down, I always come back,” Harmon said. “It was really tough to quit, but being able to be back out here and get that racing feeling again is unmatched.”
She felt that way even after losing her breakfast late in Saturday’s half-marathon.
“What’s a good race without throwing up? That’s how I know I gave it my all,” Harmon said. “Like 13 miles (into the race). I was almost there, but that’s when it always hits me.”
★ ★ ★
Nick Whiteside is a ground-floor member of the Road Warriors running club, formed out of Illinois’ Scott Air Force Base about 10 years ago but now maintaining chapters in numerous cities beyond the state.
And beyond the continental United States.
As expressed by Whiteside’s choice of running jersey for Saturday’s Christie Clinic Illinois Race Weekend half-marathon, which the 61-year-old completed in 2 hours, 11 minutes, 19 seconds.
The purple, black and white garb carries the words “Hawaii Road Warriors” in bold, white print on the front.
“There’s a chapter started in Hawaii by a friend of mine,” Whiteside said. “When he was there, he had these shirts made up with ‘Pride of the Pacific’ on the back. ... I said, ‘Mark, I need one.’”
Whiteside said the club doesn’t have a by-requirement membership. It’s more about encouraging fitness for any and all comers, the retired career reservist added.
It’s a similar message to that of the Race Weekend, which Whiteside has attended in every in-person iteration. His wife, Bridget, also is a regular participant.
“It’s a great, quality race,” Nick Whiteside said. “This is a race that gives back to the runners. This is my home state — lived here all but two years — and I just keep coming back because I really like it.”
★ ★ ★
Those who approached the man wearing a running bib bearing the name “Texas Mike” during Saturday’s Christie Clinic Illinois Race Weekend event probably expected to hear a drawl in his voice.
Not so with 34-year-old Mike Streit.
“I literally lived in Texas for one summer,” said the resident of Illinois’ Western Springs community. “Then I just called myself ‘Texas Mike’ as a joke. But it stuck. It’s like my persona.”
Streit competed the half-marathon in 1 hour, 25 minutes, 17 seconds. He did so wearing a shirt advertising The Michael J. Fox Foundation, which spreads awareness and raises funds for Parkinson’s research.
“My family has a bunch of Parkinson’s history,” Streit said. “It’s just an awesome organization. Raises money, puts it to really good use looking for a cure. And Michael J. Fox is such an inspiration himself.”
★ ★ ★
Those who have run or walked in nearly any in-person version of the Christie Clinic Illinois Race Weekend probably have seen the 16th President of the United States in attendance.
A man cosplaying as him, anyway.
Jeff Kohmstedt, 50, once more dressed up as Abraham Lincoln on Saturday and completed the half-marathon, sporting a time of 1 hour, 53 minutes, 8 seconds.
“All except the first (Race Weekend) I did. After the first one I was like, ‘Maybe I should run as Abe,’” Kohmstedt said. “Ever since then it’s been an exciting adventure.”
Why Lincoln?
“I kind of look like him, sort of, in a way,” Kohmstedt said. “It’s Illinois, so you kind of have to run as Abe Lincoln if you can.”
Kohmstedt’s Lincoln getup includes a black top hat, an open black jacket, black shorts, a black bow tie and a white collared undershirt.
“It is a little toasty, but it’s not as bad as it could be,” Kohmstedt said.
The Champaign resident is accustomed to photo requests in his annual attire, which also extends to the Springfield Marathon.
“Absolutely,” Kohmstedt said. “Happy to do it. Kind of expect people to want a photo.”
Kohmstedt’s wife, Lorrie, raced in the 10K on Saturday morning as well.
“I love it,” Lorrie said of the Lincoln persona. “It really gets him out running, and I appreciate that he’s able to do it.”