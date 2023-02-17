Class 3A Bloomington Regional
(1) Lincoln (31-0) vs. (4) Champaign Central (14-15), 7 p.m.
➜ Semifinal results: Lincoln defeated (7) Rantoul 88-11; Champaign Central defeated (5) Bloomington 62-60.
➜ Lincoln players to watch: Tori Geriets (Jr.); Becca Heitzig (Jr.); Kloe Froebe (Jr.); Taryn Stoltzenburg (Jr.); Piper Whiteman (So.).
➜ Champaign Central players to watch: Loreal Allen (Jr.); Nevaeh Essien (Sr.); Addy McLeod (Sr.); Kennedy Ramshaw (Sr.); Amina Robinson (So.).
➜ Did you know: Lincoln is averaging 68.3 points per game during its still-undefeated campaign. The Railsplitters have been held below 60 points just six times this season, most recently by Peoria on Jan. 21.
➜ Prediction: Lincoln 72, Champaign Central 52.
➜ Winner advances to: Class 3A Rochester Sectional semifinal, at 6 p.m. Tuesday, versus (2) Mt. Zion or (3) Chatham Glenwood.
Class 3A Mahomet-Seymour Regional
(2) Mahomet-Seymour (23-9) vs. (3) Normal West (12-17), 7 p.m.
➜ Semifinal results: Mahomet-Seymour defeated (8) Danville 55-23; Normal West defeated (6) Urbana 75-45.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour players to watch: Abby Bunting (Sr.); Reese Gallier (So.); Savannah Orgeron (Sr.); Durbin Thomas (Sr.); Kylie Waldinger (So.);
➜ Normal West players to watch: Joselyn Gale (Sr.); Emily Kobel (Sr.); Olivia Patton (Jr.); Ashley Wilcox (Sr.); Katelyn Wilson (Sr.).
➜ Did you know: Mahomet-Seymour began 2023 with a 56-30 victory against Normal West in Mahomet. Orgeron scored 18 points for the Bulldogs, who added 13 points apiece from Thomas and Waldinger.
➜ Prediction: Mahomet-Seymour 62, Normal West 51.
Winner advances to: Class 3A Rochester Sectional semifinal, at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, versus (1) Rochester.
Class 2A Prairie Central Regional
(2) Peotone (29-1) vs. (3) Prairie Central (20-7), 7 p.m.
➜ Semifinal results: Peotone defeated (9) Pontiac 71-43; Prairie Central defeated (5) Herscher 57-47.
➜ Peotone players to watch: Addie Graffeo (Sr.); Jenna Hunter (Sr.); Mady Kibelkis (Sr.); Madi Schroeder (Jr.); Marissa Velasco (Sr.).
➜ Prairie Central players to watch: Sawyer Ashman (Jr.); Marissa Collins (Sr.); Chloe Sisco (Sr.); Mariya Sisco (Sr.); Lucy Whitfill (Jr.).
➜ Did you know: Peotone beat Prairie Central 69-42 in a nonconference game on Jan. 21 in Peotone. Chloe Sisco swished five three-point baskets on her way to 19 points.
➜ Prediction: Peotone 63, Prairie Central 53.
➜ Winner advances to: Class 2A Coal City Sectional semifinal, at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, versus (1) St. Joseph-Ogden.
Class 1A Arcola Regional
(2) Tri-County (24-6) vs. (3) Arcola (20-8), 7 p.m.
➜ Semifinal results: Tri-County defeated (8) Okaw Valley 53-30; Arcola defeated (6) Central A&M 46-40.
➜ Tri-County players to watch: Josie Armstrong (Jr.); Thaylee Barry (Sr.); Kenzie Hales (Jr.); Ona Pellicer (So.); Kaylin Williams (Sr.).
➜ Arcola players to watch: Eva Hopkins (Sr.); Jacey Kessler (Jr.); Kelsey Moore (Jr.); Kacie Sisk (So.); Makenzie Thomas (Sr.).
➜ Did you know: The Lincoln Prairie Conference game between these teams went in favor of Tri-County, 53-23 on Jan. 23. Armstrong (17 points) and Sisk (10 points) led their respective teams in scoring.
➜ Prediction: Tri-County 55, Arcola 35.
➜ Winner advances to: Class 1A Casey-Westfield Sectional semifinal, at 6 p.m. Tuesday, versus (1) Neoga or (4) Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City.
Class 1A Milford Regional
(1) Cissna Park (26-5) vs. (4) Ridgeview (13-18), 7 p.m.
➜ Semifinal results: Cissna Park defeated (9) Milford 58-17; Ridgeview defeated (5) Lexington 52-50.
➜ Cissna Park players to watch: Mikayla Knake (Sr.); Addison Lucht (Fr.); Riley Maul (Sr.); Morgan Sinn (Jr.); Brooklyn Stadeli (Jr.).
➜ Ridgeview players to watch: Presleigh Beck (Jr.); Annalyn Harper (Sr.); Celbee Johnson (Sr.); Brinley Stevens (Sr.); Kenzie Wesson (Jr.).
➜ Did you know: Cissna Park earned a convincing win against Ridgeview on Nov. 26, coming by a 61-29 margin in nonconference play. Knake’s 16 points and Johnson’s eight points were high-water scoring totals for their respective teams.
➜ Prediction: Cissna Park 58, Ridgeview 39.
➜ Winner advances to: Class 1A Lexington Sectional semifinal, at 6 p.m. Tuesday, versus (2) Mt. Pulaski or (3) Cerro Gordo/Bement.
Class 1A Mt. Pulaski Regional
(2) Mt. Pulaski (24-8) vs. (3) Cerro Gordo/Bement (22-8), 7 p.m.
➜ Semifinal results: Mt. Pulaski defeated (6) Le Roy 53-27; Cerro Gordo/Bement defeated (5) Heyworth 53-40.
➜ Mt. Pulaski players to watch: Hailee Daigh (Sr.); Grace Davis (Jr.); Alyson Murphy (Fr.); Jena Rentmeister (Sr.); Alexis Wade (Sr.).
➜ Cerro Gordo/Bement players to watch: Reese Brunner (Sr.); Haley Garrett (Sr.); Caroline Hill (Jr.); Haylei Simpson (Jr.); Skye Tieman (Jr.).
➜ Did you know: These teams aren’t far removed from facing one another, as Cerro Gordo/Bement topped Mt. Pulaski 66-52 on Feb. 4 in nonconference play. Garrett (29 points) and Simpson (21 points) powered the Broncos.
➜ Prediction: Cerro Gordo/Bement 58, Mt. Pulaski 54.
➜ Winner advances to: Class 1A Lexington Sectional semifinal, at 6 p.m. Tuesday, versus (1) Cissna Park or (4) Ridgeview.