Class 1A Casey-Westfield Sectional
(1) Neoga (30-3) vs. (1) Tuscola (33-1), 7 p.m.
➜ Postseason results: Neoga defeated (9) Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 66-48, (4) Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 60-36 and (2) Tri-County 54-41; Tuscola defeated (7) Georgetown-Ridge Farm 61-41, (4) Salt Fork 51-45 and (2) Effingham St. Anthony 45-41.
➜ Neoga players to watch: Haylee Campbell (Jr.); Sydney Hakman (Sr.); Brynn Richards (So.); Sydney Richards (Sr.); Allison Sampson (Jr.).
➜ Tuscola players to watch: Ava Boyer (So.); Ella Boyer (Sr.); Sydney Moss (Jr.); Izzy Wilcox (Sr.); Harley Woodard (Sr.).
➜ Did you know: Tuscola and Neoga met in each team’s opening game at the Monticello Holiday Hoopla on Dec. 26. It played more like a championship game than a pool play game. The Warriors, who went on to win the tournament title, used scoring advantages of 9-2 in the second quarter and 18-10 in the fourth quarter to outlast Neoga 49-43, led by 13 points from Ella Boyer and 11 points apiece from Woodard and Moss. Neoga was paced by Brynn Richards’ 16 points, plus 12 points from each of Sydney Richards and Campbell. Tuscola benefited from an 11-6 edge in offensive rebounds, keyed by five from Moss.
➜ What Tuscola coach Tim Kohlbecker is saying: “The march continues. It’s been since 2007-08 since we won a sectional. We’ve been in the final against Teutopolis a few years back (in Class 2A), and that didn’t quite work out in our favor. Then we had to go against all those great Cowden-Herrick teams (in Class 1A during the early 2010s). ... Now we get Neoga, who, they’re on a revenge tour with us because we beat them at Christmas. I love their team and the way they’re doing things.”
➜ Prediction: Tuscola 45, Neoga 42.
➜ Winner advances to: Class 1A Effingham St. Anthony Super-Sectional, at 7 p.m. Monday, versus (1) Edwards County or (2) Christopher.
Class 1A Lexington Sectional
(2) Mt. Pulaski (26-8) vs. (1) St. Thomas More (25-6), 7 p.m.
➜ Postseason results: Mt. Pulaski defeated (6) Le Roy 53-27, (3) Cerro Gordo/Bement 58-47 and (1) Cissna Park 53-52; St. Thomas More defeated (9) Uni High 64-15, (4) St. Teresa 54-51 and (2) Watseka 63-38.
➜ Mt. Pulaski players to watch: Hailee Daigh (Sr.); Grace Davis (Jr.); Alyson Murphy (Fr.); Jena Rentmeister (Sr.); Alexis Wade (Sr.).
➜ St. Thomas More players to watch: Emma Devocelle (Sr.); Ava Dickerson (Sr.); Emily Herges (Jr.); Ruari Quarnstrom (Jr.); Maddy Swisher (Sr.).
➜ Did you know: Neither Mt. Pulaski nor St. Thomas More has done a whole lot of losing to Class 1A competition this season. In fact, the Hilltoppers and Sabers have dropped just a single game apiece in that setting. Mt. Pulaski fell to Cerro Gordo/Bement 66-52 on Feb. 4, a result it avenged in a regional championship game this past Friday. STM’s only 1A defeat happened much earlier in the season, but against an opponent still active in the playoffs. Tuscola earned a 50-39 triumph versus the Sabers on Dec. 5, dropping the latter team to a 4-2 record on the young campaign.
➜ What STM coach Erin Quarnstrom is saying: “We knew that (Watseka’s Ava Swartz, during the sectional semifinal) has a beautiful three-point shot, so we put a major focus on trying to eliminate her three-point shot and just her (ability) to shoot it if at all possible. We didn’t do great at that the first quarter, but I think we executed that pretty well the rest of the game. ... We have a lot of work to do. It’s a short turnaround. We watched (Mt. Pulaski) play. The girls were already talking about some different things we needed to do.”
➜ Prediction: St. Thomas More 60, Mt. Pulaski 50.
➜ Winner advances to: Class 1A Pontiac Super-Sectional, at 6 p.m. Monday, versus (3) Newark or (1) Serena.