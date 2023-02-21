Class 3A Rochester Sectional
(1) Rochester (26-7) vs. (2) Mahomet-Seymour (24-9), 7:30 p.m.
➜ Regional results: Rochester defeated (7) Jacksonville 45-20 and (4) Springfield 44-21; Mahomet-Seymour defeated (8) Danville 55-23 and (3) Normal West 58-26.
➜ Rochester players to watch: Emma Dixon (Sr.); Kadence Farris (Sr.); Ellie Gegen (Jr.); Taylor Offer (So.); Kaylen Reed (Sr.).
➜ Mahomet-Seymour players to watch: Abby Bunting (Sr.); Reese Gallier (So.); Savannah Orgeron (Sr.); Durbin Thomas (Sr.); Kylie Waldinger (So.)
➜ Did you know: Reed is the Rockets’ leading scorer with an average of 16 points per game, which is exactly how many teammate Dixon scored in Rochester’s regional final victory against Springfield.
➜ Prediction: Mahomet-Seymour 64, Rochester 58.
➜ Winner advances to: Class 3A Rochester Sectional championship, at 7 p.m. Thursday, versus (1) Lincoln or (2) Mt. Zion.
Class 2A Coal City Sectional
(1) St. Joseph-Ogden (16-15) vs. (2) Peotone (30-1), 7:30 p.m.
➜ Regional results: St. Joseph-Ogden defeated (7) Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 43-34 and (4) Hoopeston Area 47-26; Peotone defeated (9) Pontiac 71-43 and (3) Prairie Central 70-57.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden players to watch: Kaytlyn Baker (Sr.); Addison Frick (Jr.); Taylor Hug (Sr.); Addy Martinie (Jr.); Addie Seggebruch (Jr.).
➜ Peotone players to watch: Addie Graffeo (Sr.); Jenna Hunter (Sr.); Mady Kibelkis (Sr.); Madi Schroeder (Jr.); Marissa Velasco (Sr.).
➜ Did you know: Peotone beat St. Joseph-Ogden 46-32 on Feb. 8 on the Spartans’ floor behind 14 points from Kibelkis and 12 points from Hunter. The host Spartans were led by nine points apiece from Hug and Martinie.
➜ Prediction: Peotone 50, St. Joseph-Ogden 45.
➜ Winner advances to: Class 2A Coal City Sectional championship, at 7 p.m. Thursday, versus (1) Fieldcrest or (2) Bishop McNamara.
Class 1A Casey-Westfield Sectional
(1) Neoga (30-3) vs. (2) Tri-County (25-6), 6 p.m.
➜ Regional results: Neoga defeated (9) Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 66-48 and (4) Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 60-36; Tri-County defeated (8) Okaw Valley 53-30 and (3) Arcola 47-39.
➜ Neoga players to watch: Haylee Campbell (Jr.); Sydney Hakman (Sr.); Brynn Richards (So.); Sydney Richards (Sr.); Allison Sampson (Jr.).
➜ Tri-County players to watch: Josie Armstrong (Jr.); Thaylee Barry (Sr.); Kenzie Hales (Jr.); Ona Pellicer (So.); Kaylin Williams (Sr.).
➜ Did you know: Neoga beat Tri-County 54-36 in a Dec. 6 nonconference game in Neoga. Sydney Richards’ 18 points and Armstrong’s 19 points led their teams.
➜ Prediction: Neoga 54, Tri-County 49.
(1) Tuscola (32-1) vs.
(2) Effingham St. Anthony (27-5),
7:30 p.m.
➜ Regional results: Tuscola defeated (7) Georgetown-Ridge Farm 61-41 and (4) Salt Fork 51-45; St. Anthony defeated (6) South Central 63-31 and (5) North Clay 59-46.
➜ Tuscola players to watch: Ava Boyer (So.); Ella Boyer (Sr.); Sydney Moss (Jr.); Izzy Wilcox (Sr.); Harley Woodard (Sr.).
➜ St. Anthony players to watch: Anna Faber (Sr.); Lucy Fearday (Sr.); Addi Nuxoll (So.); Nancy Ruholl (Fr.); Stacie Vonderheide (Jr.).
➜ Did you know: St. Anthony dealt Tuscola its lone loss of the season to this point, using stout defense to pick up a 57-37 win on Feb. 6 in Effingham. Vonderheide (19 points) and Ella Boyer (17 points) were the top scorers in the first game between the nonconference foes.
➜ Prediction: Tuscola 43, St. Anthony 42.
➜ Winners advance to: Class 1A Casey-Westfield Sectional championship, at 7 p.m. Thursday, versus each other.
Class 1A Lexington Sectional
(1) Cissna Park (27-5) vs. (2) Mt. Pulaski (25-8), 6 p.m.
➜ Regional results: Cissna Park defeated (9) Milford 58-17 and (4) Ridgeview 47-36; Mt. Pulaski defeated (6) Le Roy 53-27 and (3) Cerro Gordo/Bement 58-47.
➜ Cissna Park players to watch: Mikayla Knake (Sr.); Addison Lucht (Fr.); Riley Maul (Sr.); Morgan Sinn (Jr.); Brooklyn Stadeli (Jr.).
➜ Mt. Pulaski players to watch: Hailee Daigh (Sr.); Grace Davis (Jr.); Alyson Murphy (Fr.); Jena Rentmeister (Sr.); Alexis Wade (Sr.).
➜ Did you know: Mt. Pulaski is averaging more than 55 points per game this season, while Cissna Park is at just under 51. But the Timberwolves’ average of 33 points allowed per game trumps the Hilltoppers’ 38.3.
➜ Prediction: Mt. Pulaski 54, Cissna Park 50.
(1) St. Thomas More (24-6) vs. (2) Watseka (24-7), 7:30 p.m.
➜ Regional results: St. Thomas More defeated (9) Uni High 64-15 and (4) St. Teresa 54-51; Watseka defeated (7) Tri-Point 53-33 and (3) Grant Park 40-32.
➜ St. Thomas More players to watch: Emma Devocelle (Sr.); Ava Dickerson (Sr.); Emily Herges (Jr.); Ruari Quarnstrom (Jr.); Maddy Swisher (Sr.).
➜ Watseka players to watch: Becca Benoit (Sr.); Brianna Denault (Jr.); Emily Miller (Sr.); Natalie Petersen (Sr.); Ava Swartz (Jr.).
➜ Did you know: St. Thomas More romped past Watseka 55-20 in a Jan. 21 nonconference matchup in Champaign between two programs who used to be in the now-defunct Sangamon Valley Conference. The Sabers were paced by Quarnstrom’s 15 points, and the Warriors were led by Denault’s six points.
➜ Prediction: St. Thomas More 48, Watseka 34.
➜ Winners advance to: Class 1A Lexington Sectional championship, at 7 p.m. Tuesday, versus each other.