What is the outlook for this team?
“One of the things that our program here has that has led us, really since Coach (Joey) Gruner, is just that longevity. We have a real strong freshman class coming in. It’s going to be hard to replace Cayla Koerner and Brea Benson. They were exceptional. So I don’t know that we’ll be able to replace (Koerner) one-for-one, but I do feel like we’re able to retool pretty well. Freshmen can come in and be impactful right away. We’ve got some possibilities there that I wouldn’t be surprised by the end of the year (if they) aren’t getting some impactful minutes.
“We have the (Mahomet-Seymour Soccer Club), which is flat out why we’re able to have the continued success we have had. Unlike a lot of other programs in the area, their girls aren’t playing year-round soccer. When they get to the high school, they’re catching up a little bit versus we’ve got 12 freshmen that came in and they’ve been playing soccer for the last six, seven years (together). When you take two or three exceptional players from every class, you have a pretty dang good team.”
Who are some players to watch out for this spring with the Bulldogs?The defense of our team should be pretty stout again. (Seniors) Kallie Stutsman, Janel Straub have been starters throughout their high school career. (Senior) Abby Bunting is part of that group, too. With the top of the line, we have a lot of options. That’s probably where we’re looking a little bit different at the beginning of the year than toward the end of the year. It does look pretty deep right now.”
What are the expectations for this team?“We always start with conference. You want to defend the (Apollo) conference again. I know Mattoon’s been trailing the last couple years, but this is a good group they have. Champaign Central, I thought looked pretty solid last year. There’s Normal West again. Obviously there’s the Peoria and Springfield teams. But this year we’ve got to make sure we’re doing what we need to in the area before we start worrying about bigger stuff.”
COLIN LIKAS