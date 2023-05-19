LIA PATTERSON, TUSCOLA
A pretty easy choice here, as the Warriors’ sophomore superstar crossed the finish line first in her flight during each of her four events during Thursday’s preliminaries. She turned in times of 12.27 seconds in the 100-meter dash, 25.51 in the 200, 15.10 in the 100 hurdles and 44.51 in the 300 hurdles. The 100 dash and 300 hurdles clockings rank best among all competitors.
SHELBY McGEE, SALT FORK
The Storm senior has been part of some larger contingents representing her Vermilion County school in the past couple years. But even with just herself and middle-distance runner Macie Russell making the trip to Charleston this season, McGee still thrived. She advanced from the preliminaries in both triple jump (33 feet, 111/4 inches) and the 100 hurdles (15.69 seconds).
ELLA McFARLAND, BISMARCK-HENNING/ROSSVILLE-ALVINThe Blue Devils may not have had the preliminaries round they hoped for in terms of advancing athletes to Saturday’s championships, as five of their six entries came up short in that regard. McFarland provided the exception, as the junior cleared 5 feet, 1 inch, to move on in high jump. McFarland also narrowly missed in triple jump, placing 13th at 33-3.