LIA PATTERSON, TUSCOLA
This year's only girls' state champion got the job done twice, helping the Warriors place third in the Class 1A team standings. Patterson collected her first-ever individual state title by winning the 300-meter hurdles in 43.67 seconds. She then quickly recovered to take the 200 crown in 24.96.
BRIANNA DIXON, RANTOUL
The Eagles senior didn't win a Class 2A state championship, but she ranked runner-up in two events and upped her lifetime IHSA medal count to eight. Dixon placed second in the 100-meter hurdles (13.71 seconds), shared second in high jump (5 feet, 5 1/4 inches) and took seventh in the 200 (25.19).
IZZY ROUNDTREE AND KELECIA MAYNOR, CHAMPAIGN CENTRAL
Roundtree, a freshman, and Maynor, a sophomore, each took a leg on a pair of Class 2A state runner-up sprint relays for the Maroons, helping Central to times of 47.92 seconds in the 400-meter relay and 1 minute, 43.63 seconds in the 800 relay. They two project as longtime stalwarts for these speedy quartets.