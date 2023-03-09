First semifinal: Gibault vs. Cornerstone (10 a.m. Thursday)
About the Gibault Hawks (30-7)
➜ School colors: Cardinal and white
➜ Enrollment: 204
Roster (* — projected starter)
NO. ATHLETE POS. HT. WT. YR.
10 *Kaden Augustine G 6-1 165 Sr.
11 *Kameron Hanvey G 5-10 165 Sr.
12 *Kanen Augustine G 5-8 155 Jr.
14 Owen Mechler G 6-0 155 Sr.
20 Tyler Frierdich G 5-9 160 So.
22 *Hudson Blank F 6-1 165 Jr.
24 Ryan Biffar G 6-0 145 So.
30 Manuel Mannes G 6-2 145 Jr.
32 *Gavin Kesler F 6-3 180 Jr.
34 Michael Wessel F 6-1 155 So.
40 Peyton Schaefer F 6-3 175 So.
42 Andy Altes F 6-3 160 Jr.
➜ Stat stuffers: The bulk of the Hawks’ scoring is handled by two players: Kaden Augustine and Kesler. The former paces the offense with an average of 17.1 points per game, a figure complemented by an average of 12.2 assists per game that comfortably ranks first on the roster. Kesler’s average of 15.7 points per game ranks second on the team and leads the Hawks’ rebounding effort at 6.5.
➜ History lesson: The Hawks have been perennial contenders since assuming the Gibault nameplate in 1967-68 and are regular threats to capture 1A regional titles. They’ve won 17 of them since then, five of which have yielded sectional plaques. Their best finish was a second-place showing at the 1999 Class A state tournament.
➜ From the sideline: All but one of those regional titles have come under longtime coach Dennis Rueter, who ascended to the front of the Hawks bench starting with the 1980-81 season and has navigated the program with a steady hand since. His 763 wins rank 13th all-time among IHSA boys’ basketball head coaches.
➜ Coach speak: “We’re a man-to-man defense team and try to put some pressure on the ball most of the time. (We’re) obviously dictated a little bit by the other team’s personnel, but generally speaking, we’re going pick you up up the floor a little bit and try to get a little pressure on you. We’re not very big. Kameron Hanvey does a really good job with that so the kids can jump in there pretty well with him. And then on the offensive end, we just kind of spread out. We’ve got a lot of kids that can attack you with the dribble, probably more kids that can attack you with the dribble than I’ve probably ever had here. We try to get it up and down a little bit, but we’re not a big transition team.” — Rueter
About the Cornerstone Cyclones (31-5)
➜ School colors: Green and white
➜ Enrollment: 115
Roster (* — projected starter)
NO. ATHLETE POS. HT. WT. YR.
3 Kobi White G 5-9 135 Jr.
5 Jack Clark G 5-7 165 Sr.
10 Caleb Lade G 5-10 140 So.
11 Caden Smith G 6-0 135 Sr.
13 *Connor Scott G 5-11 185 Sr.
14 *Jakson Baber F 6-2 160 Sr.
15 *Austin Henard G 6-0 165 Sr.
20 *Tate Witt G 6-1 150 Sr.
21 Josh Kalmes F 6-3 170 Jr.
23 Caleb Enescu F 6-0 215 Jr.
25 Noah Bricker G 6-0 150 Sr.
31 *Cade Wolfe F 6-2 185 Sr.
34 Will Thoma F 6-4 155 Jr.
42 Elias Clinton G 6-1 145 So.
➜ Stat stuffers: Two players average double figures for Cornerstone. One of them, Baber, is among the better all-around talents in the 1A field. The senior guard leads the Cyclones in scoring (17.6), rebounding (5.6) and ranks third on the team in assists (2.2), trailing only Scott (5.4) and Wolfe (4.0).
➜ History lesson: Cornerstone is the newest school in the 1A field and captured its first postseason plaque of any kind when it downed St. Anne to earn a regional title on Feb. 24. The Cyclones have now won 20 or more games in a season three times, with this season’s 32-5 record joining a 20-9 mark in the 2019-20 season and a 24-3 campaign in the 2021-22 season.
➜ From the sideline: Coach John Schippert took his spot at the front of the bench before the 2021-22 season and has guided the Cyclones to a 55-8 record. Schippert was recognized as the male sports coach of the year at the 13th annual State Farm Student-Athlete Recognition Banquet last June following the Cyclones’ 24-win campaign.
➜ Coach speak: “As a school and as a basketball program, you want to be recognized. You want to be recognized by the local papers and the news media, and we haven’t been. This is my second year coaching as a varsity coach there. I’ve been coaching for 30 some odd years here and there. ... We want the publicity. But in another way, it’s great to have bulletin board material. It makes us want to prove to everybody that they should have been watching us all along and they’ve missed out on some really good basketball. So it kind of works both ways.” — Schippert
Second semifinal: Tuscola vs. Scales Mound (11:45 a.m. Thursday)
About the Tuscola Warriors (30-6)
➜ School colors: Black and gold
➜ Enrollment: 290
Roster (* — projected starter)
NO. ATHLETE POS. HT. WT. YR.
3 *Kam Sweetnam G 5-8 135 So.
4 Hunter Branca G 5-8 155 Sr.
5 *Josiah Hortin G 5-9 130 Jr.
10 Colton Musgrave G 6-0 180 Sr.
11 Jackson Barrett G 6-0 150 Jr.
12 Logan Kurtz G 5-10 145 Fr.
15 *Parker James F 6-3 165 So.
20 Andrew Spillman F 6-0 190 So.
23 *Jordan Quinn F 6-3 180 Jr.
25 Boston Broady F 6-1 180 Sr.
45 Sawyer Woodard C 6-4 215 So.
55 *Chris Boyd C 6-2 230 Sr.
➜ Stat stuffers: Quinn has picked up where his older brother, Jalen, left off before graduating and joining the roster at Loyola Chicago. Jordan is averaging a team-leading 14.1 points per game in addition to a team-high 7.1 rebounds. His 2.3 assists per game trail only teammate Hortin (2.8) in that category, while Sweetnam is the team’s second-leading scorer with an average of 11.7 points.
➜ History lesson: Party like it’s 1989, Tuscola. The Warriors are as close as they’ve been to a state championship since the 1988-89 season, when they finished 28-2 under coach Kerry Kincaid and advanced to the Class A state quarterfinals. Monday night’s win against Mounds Meridian was only Tuscola’s second triumph in a super-sectional game.
➜ From the sideline: Tuscola alum Justin Bozarth is right at home at the front of the Warriors’ bench. That reflects in the record book, too. Bozarth has compiled a 124-53 record since getting the top job ahead of the 2017-18 season at his alma mater. Tuscola has won three regional titles and this year’s sectional title under Bozarth’s leadership.
➜ Coach speak: “When we’re at our best, we are guarding man at a really high level and usually when we’re doing that, that turns (into) offense easily for us. We get up and down in transition a little bit. We’ve got pretty good guard play, but usually for us to start, if we can get good stops, we go down the other way. We’ve got a group that’s really balanced, and they share the basketball well. We’re at our best when we’re defending at a really high level.” — Bozarth
About the Scales Mound Hornets (32-5)
➜ School colors: Kelly green and white
➜ Enrollment: 70
Roster (* — projected starter)
NO. ATHLETE POS. HT. WT. YR.
0 Evan Cogan G 5-9 140 Jr.
1 *Max Wienen F 6-2 175 Jr.
2 Dylan Slavenburg F 6-8 200 Sr.
3 *Thomas Hereau G 6-2 170 Jr.
4 *Jacob Duerr G 6-0 175 Sr.
5 *Charlie Wiegel G 5-9 140 Sr.
10 Derrick Distler G 6-1 160 So.
12 Kaden Duerr G 5-9 145 Fr.
15 Connor Ellis G 5-9 145 So.
20 Isaac Heffernan G 6-0 170 Sr.
21 Gavin Falk G 6-0 175 Sr.
23 Seth Birkett F 6-3 175 Jr.
30 *Jonah Driscoll F 6-3 225 Jr.
50 Travis Wallin F 6-3 230 Jr.
➜ Stat stuffers: Standout guards Hereau and Wiegel handle the bulk of the Hornets’ scoring. Hereau is averaging 16.6 points per game, while Wiegel’s average contribution is 12.1 points, figures that are supplemented on the glass by Hereau’s team-high 5.4 rebounds and Jacob Duerr’s 4.8 rebounds. Wiegel and Jacob Duerr handle most of the distribution by averaging 4.7 assists and 4.5 assists, respectively.
➜ History lesson: The lone repeat qualifier in the 1A state tournament, the Hornets advanced to the 2022 Final Four by winning their first regional title since the 2011-12 season. Those two titles and this year’s run are joined by four more regional plaques for the small school out of Jo Daviess County: 1984, 1989, 2009 and 2010.
➜ From the sideline: Erik Kudronowicz has coached the Hornets — a school of 70 students this year — since 2006 and has notched a 242-238 record in the 17 seasons since. The Hornets will fall short of their single-season win record regardless of what happens this weekend, though, after he Hornets finished 36-3 last season in placing third in 1A.
➜ Coach speak: “Last year’s group, we just spread the ball, we attacked the rim, attacked the lane a lot more than this group. This group is just a real high-IQ group because 13 of our 14 players have 3.25 GPAs or higher. You see that on the court. We have three exceptional guards in seniors Charlie Weigel, Jacob Duerr and Thomas Hereau. Those three do a lot for us by getting us into our sets, getting us into our offensive flow, but also commanding the ball, not turning it over, getting players the ball where they can be successful and at the same time getting their own.” — Kudronowicz