First semifinal: St. Ignatius vs. Simeon (10 a.m. Friday)
About the St. Ignatius Wolfpack (24-11)
➜ School colors: Maroon and gold
➜ Enrollment: 1,443
Roster (* — projected starter)
NO. ATHLETE POS. HT. WT. YR.
1 *Sam Horenkamp G 5-9 150 Jr.
2 Tommy Bredemann G 5-11 155 Jr.
3 John Kemp G 5-11 180 Sr.
4 Trey Hayes G 5-7 135 Sr.
5 *Owen Kyhl G 6-2 180 Sr.
11 Philip Erickson G 6-2 185 Jr.
12 Alex Anaya G 5-10 130 So.
13 *Phoenix Gill G 6-3 165 So.
14 Mikey Collins G 6-2 175 Jr.
15 Emmet O’Shaughnessy G 6-0 175 Sr.
20 Richard Moran F 6-4 215 Jr.
23 *Richard Barron G 6-6 220 Sr.
24 Jackson Kotecki F 6-9 220 Sr.
25 Reggie Ray G 6-2 188 Jr.
33 Sean Clavadetscher F 6-6 215 Sr.
34 *Justin Scott F 6-5 310 Jr.
➜ Stat stuffers: Coach Matt Monroe‘s Wolfpack boasts three players averaging double figures, but only two should be playing this week. Barron’s 16.1 points per game and Gill’s 11.1 points are joined by 11.0 from Ray, who is out with a season-ending injury. Kotecki narrowly misses at 9.7 points per game.
➜ History lesson: This is going to sound familiar very quickly, but St. Ignatius is a repeat Class 3A state semifinalist. The program’s second-ever state tournament berth in 2022 resulted in a 1-1 record, as the Wolfpack fell to eventual state champion Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 50-39 during a semifinal game before fending off Simeon 61-59 in the third-place game.
➜ From the sideline: Monroe’s seventh campaign running the show at St. Ignatius hasn’t been without bumps in the road, namely two three-game losing streaks between Dec. 29 and Feb. 3. But his time at the helm has included far more good than bad, resulting in a 128-82 cumulative record entering Friday’s semifinal.
➜ Coach speak: “I’ve got all the respect in the world for (Simeon coach Robert Smith). ... But, we’re not going down to Champaign to simply be there. We certainly are going to be grateful for the opportunity and appreciate the chance we have. But, just like Simeon is, just like East St. Louis, just like Metmora, we’re going down to try to win.” — Monroe
About the Simeon Wolverines (30-3)
➜ School colors: Blue and gold
➜ Enrollment: 1,337
Roster (* — projected starter)
NO. ATHLETE POS. HT. WT. YR.
2 *Jalen Griffith PG 5-10 160 Sr.
3 *Michael Ratliff G 6-0 185 Sr.
4 Rashad McKinnie G 6-2 185 Jr.
5 Lorenzo Shields G 6-2 175 Jr.
10 *Wesley Rubin G/F 6-8 220 Sr.
11 *Sam Lewis G 6-6 195 Sr.
12 Jashon Liggett PG 5-9 165 Jr.
13 Mario Lee F 5-7 200 Sr.
15 Antoine Chaff G 6-0 155 Jr.
21 Amir Morrow G/F 6-5 195 Jr.
23 Kaiden Space PG/G 6-1 175 Sr.
24 *Miles Rubin F 6-9 215 Sr.
30 Steve Turner F/C 6-9 230 Sr.
35 Sincere Johnson G 6-0 180 Sr.
➜ Stat stuffers: The basketball factory that is Simeon currently harbors four Division I men’s signees in Griffith (Jacksonville), Lewis (Toledo), Miles Rubin (Loyola Chicago) and Wesley Rubin (Northern Iowa). Griffith’s 15 points per game leads that quartet, with Lewis nearby at 13 points per game. Miles Rubin averages eight rebounds to pace the foursome.
➜ History lesson: If coach Robert Smith‘s latest bunch of Wolverines can prevail in two games at State Farm Center, they’ll garner the program its seventh state championship under Smith’s direction since 2006. Simeon actually is on a relative cold streak recently, though, with its last three state trips ending minus a title — including last year’s fourth-place finish.
➜ From the sideline: Regardless of how the games play out Friday and/or Saturday, Smith will be done coaching the Wolverines after this week. The 19th-year coach at Simeon and winner of 512 games with the tradition-rich program decided in May 2022 that he’d be stepping down from his post following this season. What a way he could go out.
➜ Coach speak: “We’ve played every team in the country that was really good. We’ve been all around the country playing. We’ve played good teams in Illinois, as well. So they’re battle-tested, and they’re just going through this game by game. ... Every game now is the championship, so you’ve got to play it like the championship game.” — Smith
Second semifinal: Metamora vs. East St. Louis (11:45 a.m. Friday)
About the Metamora Redbirds (32-2)
➜ School colors: Red and white
➜ Enrollment: 975
Roster (* — projected starter)
NO. ATHLETE POS. HT. WT. YR.
1 Avery Grebner G 5-9 145 So.
3/4 Ashton Grieves G 6-1 155 So.
5 Mathew Zobrist G 6-5 180 So.
10 *Tyler Mason G 6-1 165 Jr.
11 Kaden Hartnett G 6-0 170 Sr.
12 Kendrick Schaffrin G 6-5 180 Jr.
14 *Luke Hopp G 6-8 200 Jr.
15/34 Nick Walker G 6-4 190 Jr.
20/33 Jack Hessing G 6-3 155 So.
21 *Ethan Kizer G 6-6 190 Sr.
22 *Tyson Swanson G 6-2 180 Sr.
23 Devon Dunn G 5-9 145 Sr.
24 *Drew Tucker G 6-3 180 Sr.
30 Briar Cremeens G 6-1 200 Sr.
32 Sam Begole G 6-5 200 Jr.
➜ Stat stuffers: Kizer was a problem for opposing teams to stop when the Redbirds finished runner-up on Lou Henson Court at last season’s 3A state tournament. The South Alabama signee still averages 13.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists, but attention on him has allowed Mason to shine as well (15.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.1 assists).
➜ History lesson: Metamora nearly put together a storybook ending to its first-ever boys’ basketball state tournament berth last season before falling to Sacred Heart-Griffin in the championship game. The Redbirds could be the first team to go from runner-up to state titlist in back-to-back seasons since Okawville in 2017 and 2018 did so in Class 1A.
➜ From the sideline: Danny Grieves has experienced just one losing record in his 12 seasons overseeing Metamora boys’ basketball. Nine of those 12 campaigns resulted in at least 20 victories. That’s culminated in Grieves carrying a 261-94 record with the program.
➜ Coach speak: “We don’t even notice it because neither of those was on our list of objectives to start the year. It’s nice to have that. It’s the residual effect of their ability to work and keep winning and taking on all challenges. But we don’t even mention it.” — Grieves, on his team being ranked No. 1 in the final Class 3A Associated Press poll and holding a 30-game win streak.
About the East St. Louis Flyers (25-8)
➜ School colors: Orange and royal
➜ Enrollment: 1,133
Roster (* — projected starter)
NO. ATHLETE POS. HT. WT. YR.
0 *Macaleab Rich G 6-7 220 Sr.
2 *D’Necco Rucker G 6-5 180 Sr.
3 *Dainen Rucker G 6-4 150 Jr.
4 Amori Johnson F 6-3 170 Sr.
5 McKenly Falconer G 5-8 150 Sr.
10 *Antwan Robinson G 6-6 180 Sr.
11 Davis Bynum F 6-8 165 Jr.
14 Jaion Jackson G 5-11 150 Jr.
15 Curtis Bownes F 6-4 170 Jr.
20 *Cameron Boone C 6-10 220 Sr.
23 Arlandis Brown G 6-4 165 So.
24 DeMarion Brown F 6-8 200 Sr.
25 Andrew Bownes F 6-3 200 Jr.
30 Robert McCline G 6-1 150 Jr.
➜ Stat stuffers: If spectators are looking for at least one clear star from the only new team in this year’s Class 3A field, the conversation starts with Rich. The Kansas State signee has churned out an average of 19.7 points, 9.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game for the Flyers. Robinson is the only other double-digit average scorer (10.0 per game).
➜ History lesson: Ever since coach Mark Chambers became East St. Louis’ coach in the middle of the 2017-18 season, he’s seen almost nothing but success from his athletes. That includes the Flyers winning the 2019 Class 3A state championship, in the program’s 11th state tournament berth dating all the way back to 1927.
➜ From the sideline: Chambers has won about three times as many games as he’s lost on East St. Louis’ sideline over 51/2 seasons. That includes at least 20 triumphs in each of the four full seasons he’s overseen and 30 during the state-title run four years ago. It’s stabilized the Flyers after a few up-and-down tenures prior to Chambers.
➜ Coach speak: “We let one slip away last year (in a super-sectional loss to Sacred Heart-Griffin). And then they beat Metamora, who we had beat earlier in the year, so we were like, ‘Man, we kind of let that slip away.’ So the guys worked really, really hard this year to get to (Monday’s rematch). When you get there, you have to leave it all on the court.” — Chambers