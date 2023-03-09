First semifinal: New Trier vs. Benet (2:30 p.m. Friday)
About the New Trier Trevians (31-4)
➜ School colors: Blue, green and gray
➜ Enrollment: 4,009
Roster (* — projected starter)
NO. ATHLETE POS. HT. YR.
1 Quinn Finerty G 6-0 Sr.
2 Eli Garber G 6-2 Jr.
3 Jun Yoshitani G 6-1 Sr.
4 *Colby Smith G 6-3 So.
5 Charlie Peters G 6-4 Sr.
10 Ethan Cummings G/F 6-3 Sr.
11 *Evan Kanellos G 5-10 Sr.
12 William LeeMaster F 6-4 Jr.
20 *Tyler Van Gorp C/F 6-10 Sr.
21 Ari Schencker G 6-0 Sr.
22 *Logan Feller G 6-4 Jr.
23 *Jake Fiegen G 6-4 Sr.
24 Ian Brown F/G 6-5 Jr.
25 Simon Roszak G 6-4 Sr.
30 Christopher Kirkpatrick G 6-2 Fr.
33 Nick Hielscher G 6-3 Sr.
40 Trey Meyers G/F 6-6 So.
42 Cooper Munro F 6-5 Sr.
➜ Stat stuffers: A bulk of New Trier’s scoring comes from Fiegen, a Cornell commit and the Central Suburban League Player of the Year. He averages 20.2 points — tallying 666 points so far — along with 5.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists. Three other Trevians have averaged between 6.2 and 6.5 points across 33 games apiece: Smith, Brown and Feller.
➜ History lesson: The Trevians have a solid chapter in IHSA boys’ basketball state tournament history, but this marks New Trier’s first trip to the event since 2005. Most of their previous showings didn’t result in the team bringing a trophy back to Winnetka. The most recent time that occurred was under Rick Malnati in 2002 (fourth in Class AA).
➜ From the sideline: Not long after Malnati stepped aside as New Trier’s coach in 2008, Scott Fricke took the reigns and hasn’t looked back. He’s guided the Trevians to a 314-120 record across 15 seasons, all but one of which have resulted in a .500-plus final ledger. The current 31 wins sets a new high point in his time, surpassing 30 last season.
➜ Coach speak: “A lot of these kids have never been in this situation before. They’ve never played in front of huge crowds like this, or in high-profile games. That’s why we scheduled the schedule that we have, to play in the best games possible so they’d get used to the type of environment we’ve been in the last two weeks.” — Fricke
About the Benet Redwings (34-1)
➜ School colors: Red and white
➜ Enrollment: 1,313
Roster (* — projected starter)
NO. ATHLETE POS. HT. YR.
0 *Brayden Fagbemi G 6-0 Sr.
1 Sam Driscoll G 6-2 Sr.
2 Matt Moran F 6-4 Sr.
3 *Brady Kunka F 6-3 Sr.
4 Patrick Walsh G 6-1 Jr.
5 Jack Burns G 6-1 Sr.
10 *Andy Nash G 6-4 Sr.
11 Jason Garcia G 5-11 Jr.
12 Ethan Baratta G 6-2 Sr.
14 *Parker Sulaver F 6-6 Jr.
15 Pat Pitello G 5-10 Jr.
21 Christian Jablonski F 6-3 Jr.
22 Luke Bremner G 6-2 Sr.
23 *Niko Abusara G 6-5 Sr.
24 Declan Hanus F 6-5 Sr.
25 Ewola Moukoulou F 6-2 Jr.
32 Brett Nolan G 6-0 Jr.
33 Aidan Pusatera F 6-2 Sr.
34 Jake Conrad F 6-4 Sr.
35 Nick Huesing G 6-0 Jr.
➜ Stat stuffers: Abusara is a Dartmouth target averaging 11.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists for Benet, but he actually isn’t the team’s leading scorer entering state. That honor goes to Kunka and his 13.3 points per game, paired with a team-best 6.5 rebounds per game. Fagbemi is a 44.8 percent shooter from three-point range on 116 attempts.
➜ History lesson: The Redwings’ state tournament involvement is somewhat limited this century, with appearances in both the 2014 and 2016 Class 4A final fours. Each time, however, Benet departed Peoria with a state runner-up trophy under coach Gene Heidkamp. The Redwings also own the 1979 Class AA third-place trophy.
➜ From the sideline: Heidkamp followed a three-season stint at Nazareth Academy that resulted in a 24-56 record by finding his niche with Benet. After a 12-15 first campaign with the Redwings, Heidkamp has helped the squad to at least 21 wins in every full season since. That’s allowed him to establish a 360-95 record overall in Lisle.
➜ Coach speak: “This has been a great group of kids to deal with. There’s a lot of balance on this team and a lot of unselfishness. This team has just really jelled throughout the course of the season, and we have multiple players that can help us offensively. They’re humble to the point where nobody’s worried about who gets the credit.” — Heidkamp
Second semifinal: Downers Grove North vs. Moline (4:30 p.m. Friday)
About the Downers Grove North Trojans (32-3)
➜ School colors: Purple and white
➜ Enrollment: 2,155
Roster (* — projected starter)
NO. ATHLETE POS. HT. YR.
1 *Jake Riemer F 6-7 Jr.
2 James Ordway G 5-11 Jr.
3 Ethan Thulin G 6-0 Sr.
5 *Jacob Bozeman F 6-5 Sr.
11 *Owen Thulin G 5-10 Jr.
12 Charlie Marshall F 6-3 Jr.
14 *Max Haack G 6-0 Sr.
15 John McNulty G 6-0 Jr.
21 *Jack Stanton G 6-1 Jr.
22 Allen Tate F 6-5 Jr.
23 Tyler Schumacher G 5-10 Sr.
24 George Wolkow F 6-7 Sr.
25 Alex Miller F 6-3 Jr.
31 Neverauskas Gytis F 6-5 Jr.
32 Henry Sevcik F 6-3 Sr.
33 Finn Kramper G 6-3 Sr.
➜ Stat stuffers: Downers Grove North’s run through what some considered the toughest sectional in Class 4A included knocking off 2022 state runner-up Whitney Young in the semifinals. Powering the Trojans’ offense throughout the season has been Stanton, who is averaging 15.8 points. Haack (9.7 points) and Bozeman (8.3 points) provide steady secondary options.
➜ History lesson: Talk about a Cinderella story. Adding to the fact Downers Grove North’s three most recent wins occurred against powerhouses in Whitney Young, Hinsdale Central and Chicago Kenwood, the Trojans have made just one other state tournament appearance in team history. That happened in the 1999 Class AA field.
➜ From the sideline: The man who will go down in history for directing this surprise run is James Thomas. He’s in his 16th season helming the Trojans, only six of which have ended with an above-.500 record. But four of those were delivered over the previous five schedules, including a 12-1 output in the condensed spring 2021 slate.
➜ Coach speak: “Great confidence and camaraderie. They’re pretty easygoing kids. ... We felt like we’ve had pretty good defensive matchups so far in the playoff runs. Proviso East (in the regional final) was probably most difficult, because they were just so fast at all positions. We felt, player for player, that we matched up pretty well with all the rosters thereafter.” — Thomas
About the Moline Maroons (33-3)
➜ School colors: Maroon and white
➜ Enrollment: 2,084
Roster (* — projected starter)
NO. ATHLETE POS. HT. YR.
2 *Brock Harding G 6-0 Sr.
3 Taylor Lewis G 6-0 Jr.
5 Braden Freeman G/F 6-5 So.
10 *Jasper Ogburn F 6-1 Sr.
12 Alex Schimmel G/F 6-0 Jr.
13 *Zach Henrick F 6-4 So.
14 Wood Cary G 6-1 Fr.
20 Devin Cortez G 5-6 So.
22 *Treyvon Taylor F 6-5 So.
24 Vinnie Adjahoungbeta F 6-4 Jr.
25 Peyton Olmstead F 6-4 Jr.
30 Maddux Dieckman F/C 6-6 Sr.
32 *Owen Freeman C 6-10 Sr.
33 Aiden Verslus F 6-5 So.
34 *Grant Welch G/F 6-3 Sr.
42 Hyson BeyBuie F 6-3 Sr.
➜ Stat stuffers: The 1-2 punch of Iowa men’s basketball signees packed by Harding and Owen Freeman has been a lethal one to most of Moline’s opponents this season. Harding averages 18.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 5.7 assists, while Freeman has posted 18.1 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists as his average stat line.
➜ History lesson: The Maroons made plenty of single-class state tournament appearances between 1916 and 1967, and a handful more in the two-class era. But they were shut out in the four-class system until now, last reaching this point in 2004. Moline’s most recent state trophy is even older, dating back to the 1951 draw (finished runner-up).
➜ From the sideline: Sean Taylor has been all over the place as a head coach, with stops at Decatur St. Teresa, Shelbyville, Webster Groves (Mo.), Macomb, Quincy and Jacksonville prior to landing at Moline in 2016. The Rantoul graduate has a 160-50 overall record in his seven years at Moline, with these 33 wins a new high-water mark.
➜ Coach speak: “They just embraced (pressure). They thought, ‘Let’s embrace these expectations and go out and be the aggressors every game and take it to people. So instead of being on the defensive the whole year, we tried to approach it as you work your whole life to get recognition and get to a high level. Well, you’re there. Let’s embrace it.” — Taylor