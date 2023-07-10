The IHSA on Monday officially unveiled varsity football schedules for the 2023 season, set to kick off in late August.
Below is a complete look at all local 11-man and 8-man football programs’ lineups for this coming regular season.
ARCOLADATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 25 vs. Nokomis 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 at Sullivan/Okaw Valley 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 at Argenta-Oreana 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 vs. Tri-County 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 vs. Villa Grove 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 at Cumberland 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 vs. Sangamon Valley 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 vs. ALAH 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 at Cerro Gordo/Bement 7 p.m.
ARGENTA-OREANA
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 25 vs. ALAH 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 at Nokomis 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 vs. Arcola 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 at Sullivan/Okaw Valley 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 vs. Sangamon Valley 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 at Tri-County 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 vs. Villa Grove 7 p.m.
Oct. 14 vs. Cerro Gordo/Bement 1 p.m.
Oct. 20 at Cumberland 7 p.m.
ARTHUR-LOVINGTON-
ATWOOD-HAMMOND
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 25 at Argenta-Oreana 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 vs. Villa Grove 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 at Tri-County 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 vs. Sangamon Valley 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 at Cumberland 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 vs. Nokomis 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 at Cerro Gordo/Bement 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 at Arcola 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 vs. Sullivan/Okaw Valley 7 p.m.
BISMARCK-HENNING/
ROSSVILLE-ALVIN
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 26 vs. Clifton Central 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 at Westville 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 vs. Hoopeston Area/A-P 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 vs. Iroquois West 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 at Salt Fork 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 at Watseka 7 p.m.
Oct. 7 vs. Momence 1 p.m.
Oct. 14 at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chr. 1 p.m.
Oct. 20 vs. Oakwood 7 p.m.
BLUE RIDGE
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 26 at St. Thomas More 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 vs. St. Anne 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 at Metro East Lutheran 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 vs. River Ridge 6 p.m.
Sept. 22 at Milford/Cissna Park 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 vs. Martinsville 6 p.m.
Oct. 6 at Polo 7 p.m.
Oct. 14 at Schlarman 3 p.m.
Oct. 20 vs. Flanagan-C/W 6 p.m.
CENTENNIAL
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 26 vs. Urbana 2 p.m.
Sept. 1 at Peoria Manual 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 at Peoria Richwoods 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 vs. Champaign Central 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 at Danville 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 vs. Bloomington 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 vs. Peoria Notre Dame 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 at Decatur Eisenhower 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 at Normal West 7 p.m.
CERRO GORDO/BEMENT
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 25 at Cumberland 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 vs. Tri-County 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 at Sangamon Valley 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 vs. Nokomis 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 vs. Sullivan/Okaw Valley 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 at Villa Grove 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 vs. ALAH 7 p.m.
Oct. 14 at Argenta-Oreana 1 p.m.
Oct. 20 vs. Arcola 7 p.m.
CHAMPAIGN CENTRAL
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 25 vs. Normal West 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 vs. Normal Community 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 vs. Springfield Lanphier 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 at Centennial 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 at Urbana 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 at Peoria Notre Dame 7 p.m.
Oct. 7 vs. Danville 1 p.m.
Oct. 13 vs. Bloomington 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 at Peoria Richwoods 7 p.m.
CLINTON
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 25 at Tremont 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 vs. Tri-Valley 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 at Eureka 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 at Central A&M 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 vs. Meridian 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 vs. Tuscola 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 at Warrensburg-Latham 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 vs. Shelbyville 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 at Pontiac 7 p.m.
DANVILLE
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 25 at Chatham Glenwood 7 p.m.
Sept. 2 at Peoria 6 p.m.
Sept. 8 vs. Peoria Manual 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 at Bloomington 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 vs. Centennial 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 vs. Normal Community 7 p.m.
Oct. 7 at Champaign Central 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 vs. Peoria Richwoods 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 at Urbana 7 p.m.
FISHER
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 26 at Dakota 1 p.m.
Sept. 1 Open date
Sept. 8 vs. Tri-Valley 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 at Ridgeview/Lexington* 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 vs. GCMS 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 at Le Roy 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 at Fieldcrest 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 vs. Heyworth 7 p.m.
Oct. 21 at Meridian 11 a.m.
*At Lexington
GEORGETOWN-RIDGE FARM/
CHRISMAN
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 25 vs. Watseka 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 at Oakwood 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 at Clifton Central 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 vs. Westville 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 at Hoopeston Area/A-P 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 at Iroquois West 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 vs. Salt Fork 7 p.m.
Oct. 14 vs. BHRA 1 p.m.
Oct. 19 vs. Momence 7 p.m.
GIBSON CITY-MELVIN-SIBLEY
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 25 vs. Ridgeview/Lexington 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 at Deer Creek-Mackinaw 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 vs. El Paso-Gridley 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 at Eureka 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 at Fisher 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 vs. Fieldcrest 7 p.m.
Oct. 7 at Forreston 2 p.m.
Oct. 13 vs. Le Roy 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 at Heyworth 7 p.m.
HOOPESTON AREA/
ARMSTRONG-POTOMAC
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 25 at Iroquois West 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 vs. Salt Fork 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 at BHRA 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 at Momence 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 vs. Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chr. 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 vs. Oakwood 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 at Clifton Central 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 vs. Westville 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 at Watseka 7 p.m.
IROQUOIS WEST
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 25 vs. Hoopeston Area/A-P 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 at Watseka 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 vs. Salt Fork 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 at BHRA 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 at Momence 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 vs. Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chr. 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 at Oakwood 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 vs. Clifton Central 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 at Westville 7 p.m.
LE ROY
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 25 vs. Central A&M 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 vs. Meridian 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 vs. Deer Creek-Mackinaw 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 at Tremont 7 p.m.
Sept. 23 vs. Red Hill 1 p.m.
Sept. 29 vs. Fisher 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 vs. Heyworth 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 at GCMS 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 vs. Fieldcrest 7 p.m.
MAHOMET-SEYMOUR
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 25 at Morton 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 1 vs. Highland 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 at Quincy Notre Dame 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 at Charleston 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 vs. Taylorville 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 vs. Mt. Zion 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 vs. Effingham 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 at Mattoon 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 at Quincy 7 p.m.
MILFORD/CISSNA PARK
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 26 vs. Martinsville 1 p.m.
Sept. 2 vs. Hiawatha 1 p.m.
Sept. 8 at Flanagan-C/W 7 p.m.
Sept. 16 at St. Thomas More 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 vs. Blue Ridge 7 p.m.
Sept. 30 vs. St. Anne 2 p.m.
Oct. 7 vs. South Beloit 2 p.m.
Oct. 14 at West Central 1 p.m.
Oct. 21 at Schlarman 1 p.m.
MONTICELLO
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 25 at St. Joseph-Ogden 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 vs. Chillicothe IVC 7 p.m.
Sept. 9 vs. Confluence Prep (Mo.) 2 p.m.
Sept. 15 vs. Bloomington Central Catholic 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 at Pontiac 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 vs. Rantoul 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 at Paxton-Buckley-Loda 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 at Prairie Central 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 vs. Unity 7 p.m.
OAKWOOD
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 25 at Momence 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 vs. Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chr. 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 vs. Watseka 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 at Clifton Central 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 vs. Westville 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 at Hoopeston Area/A-P 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 vs. Iroquois West 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 vs. Salt Fork 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 at BHRA 7 p.m.
PAXTON-BUCKLEY-LODA
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 25 at Chillicothe IVC 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 vs. Newton 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 at Bloomington Central Catholic 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 vs. Pontiac 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 at Rantoul 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 at Prairie Central 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 vs. Monticello 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 at Unity 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 vs. St. Joseph-Ogden 7 p.m.
PRAIRIE CENTRAL
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 25 at Unity 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 vs. Pontiac 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 at St. Joseph-Ogden 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 vs. Rantoul 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 at Chillicothe IVC 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 vs. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 7 p.m.
Oct. 7 at Herrin 1 p.m.
Oct. 13 vs. Monticello 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 at Bloomington Central Catholic 7 p.m.
RANTOUL
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 25 at Peotone 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 vs. Bloomington Central Catholic 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 at Pontiac 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 at Prairie Central 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 vs. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 at Monticello 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 vs. Unity 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 at St. Joseph-Ogden 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 vs. Chillicothe IVC 7 p.m.
RIDGEVIEW/LEXINGTON
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 25 at GCMS 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 vs. Rockridge* 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 at Fieldcrest 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 vs. Fisher* 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 vs. Tremont 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 at El Paso-Gridley 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 at Tri-Valley 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 vs. Eureka 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 vs. Deer Creek-Mackinaw 7 p.m.
*At Lexington
ST. JOSEPH-OGDEN
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 25 vs. Monticello 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 at Unity 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 vs. Prairie Central 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 vs. Chillicothe IVC 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 at Carterville 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 vs. Bloomington Central Catholic 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 at Pontiac 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 vs. Rantoul 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 at Paxton-Buckley-Loda 7 p.m.
ST. THOMAS MORE
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 26 vs. Blue Ridge 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 at Flanagan-C/W 7 p.m.
Sept. 9 vs. South Fork 7 p.m.
Sept. 16 vs. Milford/Cissna Park 7 p.m.
Sept. 23 vs. Schlarman 7 p.m.
Sept. 30 at South Beloit 2 p.m.
Oct. 7 vs. Metro East Lutheran 1 p.m.
Oct. 14 at St. Anne 7 p.m.
Oct. 21 at Martinsville 7 p.m.
SALT FORK
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 25 vs. Westville 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 at Hoopeston Area/A-P 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 at Iroquois West 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 vs. Watseka 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 vs. BHRA 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 at Momence 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chr. 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 at Oakwood 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 vs. Clifton Central 7 p.m.
SCHLARMAN
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 26 Open date
Sept. 1 at South Fork 7 p.m.
Sept. 9 at Hiawatha 1 p.m.
Sept. 16 vs. Flanagan-C/W 3 p.m.
Sept. 23 at St. Thomas More 7 p.m.
Sept. 30 at Metro East Lutheran 3 p.m.
Oct. 6 at St. Anne 7 p.m.
Oct. 14 vs. Blue Ridge 3 p.m.
Oct. 21 vs. Milford/Cissna Park 1 p.m.
SULLIVAN/OKAW VALLEY
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 25 at Villa Grove 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 vs. Arcola 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 at Cumberland 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 vs. Argenta-Oreana 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 at Cerro Gordo/Bement 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 at Sangamon Valley 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 vs. Nokomis 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 vs. Tri-County 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 at ALAH 7 p.m.
TRI-COUNTY
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 25 vs. Sangamon Valley 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 at Cerro Gordo/Bement 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 vs. ALAH 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 at Arcola 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 at Nokomis 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 vs. Argenta-Oreana 7 p.m.
Oct. 7 vs. Cumberland 1 p.m.
Oct. 13 at Sullivan/Okaw Valley 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 vs. Villa Grove 7 p.m.
TUSCOLA
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 25 vs. Peru St. Bede* 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 vs. Carlyle 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 vs. Farmington 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 at Shelbyville 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 vs. Central A&M 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 at Clinton 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 vs. Meridian 7 p.m.
Oct. 14 at Warrensburg-Latham 1 p.m.
Oct. 20 vs. Oblong 7 p.m.
*At Illinois Wesleyan
UNITY
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 25 vs. Prairie Central 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 vs. St. Joseph-Ogden 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 at Chillicothe IVC 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 vs. St. Teresa 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 at Bloomington Central Catholic 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 vs. Pontiac 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 at Rantoul 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 vs. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 at Monticello 7 p.m.
URBANA
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 26 at Centennial 2 p.m.
Sept. 2 at Peoria Notre Dame 1 p.m.
Sept. 8 at Peoria 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 vs. Normal West 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 vs. Champaign Central 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 at Normal U-High 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 at Normal Community 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 vs. Peoria Manual 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 vs. Danville 7 p.m.
VILLA GROVE
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 25 vs. Sullivan/Okaw Valley 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 at ALAH 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 at Nokomis 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 vs. Cumberland 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 at Arcola 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 vs. Cerro Gordo/Bement 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 at Argenta-Oreana 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 vs. Sangamon Valley 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 at Tri-County 7 p.m.
WATSEKA
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 25 at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chr. 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 vs. Iroquois West 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 at Oakwood 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 at Salt Fork 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 vs. Clifton Central 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 vs. BHRA 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 at Westville 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 at Momence 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 vs. Hoopeston Area/A-P 7 p.m.
WESTVILLE
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 25 at Salt Fork 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 vs. BHRA 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 vs. Momence 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chr. 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 at Oakwood 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 vs. Clifton Central 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 vs. Watseka 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 at Hoopeston Area/A-P 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 vs. Iroquois West 7 p.m.