CHAMPAIGN — Mahomet-Seymour was at the forefront of the most recent proposal that tried to adjust IHSA football regular-season scheduling.
It’s a topic debated upon relentlessly, especially in recent years.
That debate was enhanced by the 2018 decision from IHSA member schools to approve district scheduling, only for that choice to be reversed by the same membership the following year before it even could be enacted.
Bulldogs athletic director Matt Hensley, in conjunction with Mt. Zion AD Ben Davis, authored an amendment proposal last year that offered “regional” football scheduling — an altered version of the concept that was approved in 2018 and then rescinded in 2019.
But this idea didn’t even receive approval by the IHSA legislative commission that was required to put it up for an IHSA membership vote.
Hensley’s football coach at M-S, Jon Adkins, is among those frustrated by the direction of IHSA scheduling and conference realignment.
“Something needs to be done because here before too long it might get out of control,” Adkins said Friday, while attending the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association clinic at the University of Illinois’ I Hotel and Conference Center.
“The IHSA doesn’t want to step in. They don’t want to be the bad guy because you’re not going to make everybody happy when you do that,” Adkins continued. “But ... something has to happen.”
The Apollo Conference, of which the Bulldogs are members, finds itself in an increasingly tenuous position when it comes to football scheduling.
Lincoln soon will depart the league, leaving it with six schools. The Central State Eight and Big 12 Conference also are forming a football crossover scheduling partnership slated to begin later this year, which will eliminate some potential non-league foes from M-S’ consideration.
“We’re going to Quincy twice this year. That’s over a three-hour drive for us, and we’ve got to do it in Week 3 (against Quincy Notre Dame) and Week 9 because we just had to get Quincy High School in Week 9,” Adkins said. “With the success we’ve had these last two years, there’s not many people knocking down the door that can’t wait to go play Mahomet.
“And wrong, right or indifferent, I get it. Everybody’s looking to drive for five. Everybody wants to get that fifth win to get them eligible for the playoffs.”
★ ★ ★
Adkins took over Bulldogs football prior to its 2019 season. Following a 4-5 outcome that year and a 3-3 record in the condensed 2021 spring campaign, M-S has rattled off a pair of 11-1 ledgers that brought the program to the Class 5A state quarterfinals in consecutive years.
“Now, it’s an expectation,” Adkins said. “Three years ago, it was a hope, or it was a want to win. Now, it’s the standard, and the bar’s been set now for the next group.”
Adkins anticipates some position battles in summer training camp. He’s graduating 24 seniors from his 2022 roster, including News-Gazette All-Area first-team picks in quarterback Wyatt Bohm, receiver Quenton Rogers and linebacker Brennan Houser and All-Area second-team selections in offensive lineman Mikane Didier, defensive lineman Mateo Casillas, linebacker Nick Golden and defensive back Braden Houchin.
“We’ve had an incredible offseason so far,” Adkins said. “We do have a lot of holes to fill, as far as starters coming back. But not only are those (new) kids hungry to want to earn those starting spots, but then the success that we’ve had even at the lower levels these last couple years just continues on that tradition.”
★ ★ ★
Until this week, Marcus Forrest hadn’t attended an in-person IHSFCA clinic since prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Danville’s football coach since 2017 was all smiles Friday at the I Hotel and Conference Center. It’s hard for him not to be, with this marking his clinic return following a successful heart transplant surgery in February 2021.
“It’s good seeing everybody and meeting some new coaches,” Forrest said. “Seeing the Millikin coach (Carlton Hall), he was my teammate at Vanderbilt. So being able to see him and interact and talk, it’s pretty good.”
Forrest spent part of his Friday morning at the clinic chatting with the likes of Illinois defensive backs coach Antonio Fenelus and Illini director of in-state high school relations Pat Ryan, Metamora’s former football coach.
Illinois coach Bret Bielema and several of his assistant coaches spanned the conference center Friday, speaking with any high school coaches who wanted to grab their ears.
“That’s why it’s extremely important for people to come. I had three of my assistants come this year,” Forrest said. “To be able to interact with (college coaches), be able to network, but also to get information from them. I talked to the DB coach, and we kind of talked about technique things.”
Like Adkins’ Bulldogs, Forrest’s Vikings qualified for the IHSA football postseason earlier this school year. Danville finished 6-3 in the regular season and earned a No. 14 seed in the Class 6A bracket, exiting in the first round.
“Building the kids back up, from last year, that momentum we have from making the playoffs, we have a lot more kids excited,” Forrest said. “First thing they say is, ‘I can’t wait until we get ready for the summer,’ because they’re excited for the next year.”
★ ★ ★
Ric Arand got his speaking engagement out of the way early Friday morning.
The Lena-Winslow coach took one of four slots in the 8-8:50 a.m. timeframe that kicked off the IHSFCA clinic’s Friday portion, speaking on the topic of “The Le-Win Way: Offensive Line/Defensive Line Play.”
Unsurprisingly, plenty of fellow coaches rose from bed early to hear what Arand had to say.
He is coach of the reigning Class 1A state champions, after all. And has led the Panthers to six IHSA football state championships between 2010 and 2022.
“If you win, you kind of feel obligated to come down. You owe that to the IHSA, to the state coaches association,” Arand said. “And I like doing it. ... It’s just good to get out and talk to guys.”
Arand spoke with a younger coach for several minutes, one-on-one, after completing his 50-minute presentation.
“That’s what it’s all about,” said Arand, who has served as Lena-Winslow’s head coach since 1997. “The great thing about high school football is it’s a fresh start every school year, and it can really set the tone for a whole school environment, especially for a small school.”
All six of Arand’s state final appearances have occurred either at Champaign’s Memorial Stadium or DeKalb’s Huskie Stadium, which had alternated state-hosting duties since 2013.
Now, he’ll try to guide the Panthers to Normal’s Hancock Stadium moving forward, after the IHSA Board of Directors decided last December to move the state championships there for at least the next five seasons.
“I get it from the IHSA standpoint — they want to keep things year after year in the same spot,” Arand said. “It’d be great to come back to U of I some day. I think it should be held at your state university. I think there’s something special about that.”
★ ★ ★
IHSFCA Executive Director Kevin Crandall could report some good news from Friday’s clinic activities.
“I know we’re up over 500 (attending coaches),” Crandall said. “The combination of moving it here to the I Hotel (last year), and I think the biggest thing has been Coach Bielema and his staff and their cooperation and just making it a priority that the clinic is successful.”
The clinic opened Thursday evening. That’s when Bielema, Illinois offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. and Illini defensive coordinator Aaron Henry spoke with assembled high school coaches at the Smith Center.
Friday’s bevy of available speaking sessions, hosted by various high school and college coaches, ran from 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. Bielema spoke again Friday evening as well.
Saturday’s scheduled clinic festivities include the IHSFCA Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Among those who will be honored are longtime Unity defensive coordinator Dave Fink and Monticello native Rob Zvonar, the latter a three-time IHSA state champion at Lincoln-Way East.
The clinic annually brings together coaches from varying walks of life and differing team backgrounds.
It’s an ideal time to set aside the ever-present discussion about public schools versus private schools when it comes to crowning IHSA football champions. Six of this school year’s eight state winners came from non-boundaried schools.
“That is one of the things I get emails from coaches (about),” Crandall said. “Our association represents all the coaches, so that’s something more for the IHSA to worry about.”
