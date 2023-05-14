Before you go ...
Monday’s schedule5 p.m. — Field events begin. High jump, triple jump and shot put will start with male competitors; long jump, pole vault and discus will start with female competitors.
5:15 p.m. — Open 1,600-meter run for all interested athletes.
5:45 p.m. — Track events begin. They will run in the following order, with girls first in each: 3,200-meter relay, 400 relay, 3,200 run, 100/110 hurdles, 100 dash, 800 run, 800 relay, 400 dash, 300 hurdles, 1,600 run, 200 dash, 1,600 relay.
For those attending— Urbana Indoor Aquatic Center will be closed Monday evening, so vehicles can be parked anywhere in the lot outside McKinley Field as long as they are in a marked space.
— Please do not arrive before 4 p.m.
— Concessions will be available.
— Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for students, and free for military members (with identification) and senior citizens.
— Medals will be awarded to the top six finishers in each event, and will be available for pick-up once official results have been posted for an event.
— T-shirts will be available for purchase.
Meet records
Girls
100 dash — Kiara Clark-Lewis, Rantoul, 12.0 seconds, 2006.
200 dash — Dominique Lewis, Centennial, 24.66, 2015.
400 dash — Lisa Albro, Cerro Gordo, 58.5, 1985; Jordana Meyer, Villa Grove, 58.5, 1996; Ermanda Roberts, Champaign Central, 58.5, 2007.
800 run — Jessica Franklin, Mahomet-Seymour, 2 minutes, 15.83 seconds, 2018.
1,600 run — Maureen Scott, Mahomet-Seymour, 4:59.24, 2002.
3,200 run — Melissa Straza, Urbana, 10:39.0, 1983.
100 hurdles — Alexus Jimson-Miller, Danville, 14.17, 2012.
300 hurdles — Jenny Kimbro, Salt Fork, 43.09, 2015.
400 relay — Danville, 48.29, 2014.
800 relay — Danville, 1:42.43, 2014.
1,600 relay — Centennial, 4:00.1, 1995.
3,200 relay — Centennial, 9:32.0, 2000.
Long jump — Ameia Wilson, Danville, 19 feet, 4 inches, 2018.
Triple jump — Tiffany Johnson, Danville, 37-10 1/2, 2002.
High jump — DiamonAsia Taylor, Urbana, 5-10, 2019.
Pole vault — Kassadee Ifft, Prairie Central, 12-6, 2015, 2016; Aliyah Welter, Monticello, 12-6, 2018.
Shot put — Daniella Bunch, Mahomet-Seymour, 49-0, 2008.
Discus — Rachyl Anderson, Salt Fork, 146-9, 2018.
Boys
100 dash — Quincy Washington, Centennial, 10.4 seconds, 1998.
200 dash — Vincent Gordon, Centennial, 21.69, 2015.
400 dash — Mark Smith, Tuscola, 49.1, 1983; Nathan James, Ridgeview, 49.1, 1998.
800 run — Zebo Zebe, Unity, 1 minute, 54.71 seconds, 2008.
1,600 run — Adam Crutchley, Villa Grove, 4:22.44, 2012.
3,200 run — Mark Thompson, Champaign Central, 9:33.7, 1982.
110 hurdles — Gabe Spezia, Westville, 14.2, 1995.
300 hurdles — Steven Migut, Unity, 38.18, 2018.
400 relay — Urbana, 42.4, 2022.
800 relay — Centennial, 1:28.27, 2015.
1,600 relay — St. Joseph-Ogden, 3:22.4, 2005.
3,200 relay — Monticello, 8:01.3, 2006.
Long jump — Tate Walcott, Ridgeview/Lexington, 23 feet, 4 inches, 2018.
Triple jump — Demetrius Carr, Centennial, 46-11 3/4, 2011.
High jump — Mykhail Chambers, Urbana, 6-9, 2008.
Pole vault — Chandlar Ifft, Prairie Central, 16-6, 2019.
Shot put — Ryan Pearce, Villa Grove, 60-3 1/4, 2013.
Discus — Brandon Noe, St. Thomas More, 197-5, 2010.