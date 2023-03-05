RK., TEAM 2022 RECORD Preps coordinator Colin Likas’ COMMENT
1. Mahomet-Seymour 27-6 Bulldogs are led by Arizona signee Blake Wolters, but guys like Carter Johnson, Mateo Casillas and Carter Selk also will be important if team wants to surpass sectional round.
2. Monticello 23-9 Sages stunned SJ-O in a Class 2A sectional final last season. Among their top returnees are Illinois State commit Luke Teschke, Biniam Lienhart, Jacob Trusner and Jack Buckalew.
3. St. Joseph-Ogden 35-3 Spartans racked up 32 victories in the regular season alone and won Class 2A regional. They have several big seniors to replace; Adam Price and Connor Hale should lead the new crew.
4. Champaign Central 31-7 Maroons reached Class 3A sectional semifinal round last season, when plenty of younger players received varsity experience. Mitchell Crompton, Kendall Crawford were among that list.
5. St. Thomas More 14-12 Sabers were just a couple runs away from Class 1A state semifinals and return much of the same talent from last spring, led by Ryan Hendrickson, Wilson Kirby and Jimmy Henderson.
6. BHRA 19-11 Blue Devils experienced a skid to close their previous campaign but should have plenty of talent back in the fold, including Chaz Dubois, Karson Stevenson, Tuff Elson and Owen Miller.
7. Unity 25-5 Rockets’ 2022 run ended abruptly, a regional semifinal at GCMS’ hands. Trying to turn the page for the program are the likes of Dylan Moore, Austin Langendorf and Brock Suding.
8. GCMS 17-9 Falcons went through an up-and-down 2022 season that included a nearly perfect HOIC record. Among the returnees are Ty Cribbett, Kellan Fanson and Altin Nettleton.
9. Centennial 8-14 Chargers are under new management (Vince Perri), and he’ll have solid host of returning athletes at his disposal. Included on that list are Kameron Ross, Brody Stonecipher and Madden Schurvinske.
10. Le Roy 24-11 Reigning Class 1A fourth-place state finishers have to replace eight outgoing seniors. Picking up the slack will be Noah Company, Garrett Hudson and Tyson Brent, among others.