Class 2A
113 pounds — Caden Hatton (Sr., Mahomet-Seymour, 37-11) vs. Nate Randle (Fr., Wauconda, 28-8).
113 pounds — Cordero Sims (Jr., Urbana, 35-9) vs. Gavin Hanrahan (So., Antioch, 26-5).
120 pounds — Declan Pate (Sr., Centennial, 29-10) vs. Austin Dangles (Sr., Chicago St. Rita, 23-8).
132 pounds — Trevor Schoonover (Jr., Centennial, 33-6) vs. Edgar Albino (Jr., Antioch, 31-3).
138 pounds — Donovan Lewis (Jr., Mahomet-Seymour, 31-19) vs. Pat Mullen (Jr., Aurora Christian, 22-10).
160 pounds — TJ Easter (Sr., Centennial, 15-3) vs. Ben Butler (Sr., Crystal Lake Central, 35-11).
182 pounds — Brennan Houser (Sr., Mahomet-Seymour, 47-2) vs. Brandon Alexander (Sr., Crete-Monee, 20-9).
182 pounds — Philip Shaw IV (Jr., Danville, 29-5) vs. Jovani Piazza (Jr., Hinsdale South, 28-3).
195 pounds — Mateo Casillas (Sr., Mahomet-Seymour, 48-1) vs. Evan Smith (Sr., Chicago De La Salle, 25-11).
220 pounds — Jack Barnhart (Jr., Centennial, 36-2) vs. Lee Smith Jr. (Jr., Rockford East, 40-4).
220 pounds — Colton Crowley (Sr., Mahomet-Seymour, 40-12) vs. Justin Hoffer (Sr., Washington, 39-1).
285 pounds — Camden Harms (Sr., Mahomet-Seymour, 44-7) vs. Dillan Johnson (Jr., Joliet Catholic, 39-0).
Class 1A
106 pounds — Brady Mouser (So., Le Roy/Tri-Valley, 42-3) vs Oliver Chapman (Jr., DePaul College Prep, 22-13).
113 pounds — Kobe Brent (So., Le Roy/Tri-Valley, 38-10) vs. Andrew Alvarado (So., Woodstock Marian, 18-8).
113 pounds — Tyler Huchel (Fr., Oakwood/Salt Fork, 34-9) vs. Ethan Othon (Fr., Seneca, 42-10).
120 pounds — Shawn Schlickman (Jr., Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher, 30-10) vs. Ty Edwards (Jr., Yorkville Christian, 42-6).
126 pounds — Hunter Shike (Fr., Unity, 36-15) vs. Omar Samayoa (Jr., IC Catholic, 11-0).
126 pounds — Pedro Rangel (So., Oakwood/Salt Fork, 30-7) vs. Emmett Nelson (So., Richmond-Burton, 43-2).
132 pounds — Carter Chambliss (So., Oakwood/Salt Fork, 19-10) vs. Phoenix Blakely (Sr., Dakota, 38-1).
132 pounds — Cayden Poole (So., Clinton, 41-8) vs. Vin Moreno (Sr., Chicago Phoenix Military Academy, 40-3).
132 pounds — Holden Brazelton (So., St. Joseph-Ogden, 45-2) vs. Sam Begler (Jr. Reed-Custer, 10-3).
138 pounds — Kaden Inman (So., Unity, 36-14) vs. Carter Rude (Jr., Newman Central Catholic, 43-5).
145 pounds — Will Winter (Sr., Clinton, 27-5) vs. Mataeo Blessing (Sr., Coal City, 41-3).
145 pounds — Carson Maxey (Jr., Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher, 35-5) vs. Gianni Panozzo (So., Clifton Central, 41-12).
145 pounds — Reef Pacot (Sr., Oakwood/Salt Fork, 44-2) vs. Augie Christiansen (Sr., Princeton, 45-5).
152 pounds — Ryan Rink (So., Unity, 36-16) vs. Garrett Luke (Sr., Lena-Winslow, 49-2).
152 pounds — Bryson Capansky (Jr., Oakwood/Salt Fork, 40-8) vs. Landin Benson (So., Coal City, 22-5).
152 pounds — Houston Bryant (Jr., Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 23-12) vs. Luke Christie (Sr., Bishop McNamara, 32-4).
160 pounds — Angel Zamora (So., Hoopeston Area, 40-10) vs. Jack Poyner (Sr., Coal City, 35-12).
170 pounds — Kyus Root (Sr., Unity, 45-6) vs. Collin Wright (Sr., Seneca, 41-12).
182 pounds — Hunter Eastin (So., Unity, 46-5) vs. Hunter Hull (Jr., Clifton Central, 34-7).
182 pounds — Craig Johnson (Sr., Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 20-1) vs. Kyle Jones (Jr., Byron, 38-8).
195 pounds — Nick Nosler (Sr., Unity, 48-2) vs. Sean Brown (Jr., Chicago Military Academy-Bronzeville, 25-4).
195 pounds — Aiden Sancken (Jr., Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 31-4) vs. Joey Breneman (Sr., Coal City, 39-5).
195 pounds — Brody Cuppernell (Jr., St. Thomas More, 39-5) vs. Hunter Hayes (Sr., Wilmington, 30-9).
220 pounds — Jacob Bischoff (Jr., Le Roy/Tri-Valley, 40-8) vs. Riley Vest (Jr., Harvard, 30-10).
285 pounds — Hunter Wilson (Sr., Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac, 47-3) vs. Payton Allen (Sr., Fairfield, 47-1).