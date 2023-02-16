If you go

What you need to know before three days of IHSA state wrestling action takes place at State Farm Center in Champaign (More, C-3):

THURSDAY’S SLATE11 a.m. — State Farm Center doors open to public.

Noon — Class 1A preliminaries (all six mats).

Approximately 2:15 p.m. — Class 2A preliminaries (all six mats).

Approximately 4:30 p.m. — Class 3A preliminaries (all six mats).

6:45 p.m. — Class 1A and 2A championship quarterfinals (all six mats).

FRIDAY’S SLATE7:30 a.m. — State Farm Center doors open to public.

8:30 a.m. — Class 3A championship quarterfinals and first-round wrestlebacks (all six mats).

Approximately 11 a.m. — Class 1A and 2A first-round wrestlebacks (all six mats).

Approximately 1:30 p.m. — Class 1A, 2A and 3A second-round wrestlebacks (all six mats).

4:30 p.m. — State Farm Center cleared.

6 p.m. — State Farm Center doors reopen to public.

7 p.m. — Class 1A, 2A and 3A championship semifinals (all six mats).

SATURDAY’S SLATE8 a.m. — State Farm Center doors open to public.

9 a.m. — Class 1A, 2A and 3A quarterfinal wrestlebacks (all six mats).

11 a.m. — Class 1A, 2A and 3A semifinal wrestlebacks (all six mats).

1 p.m. — Class 1A, 2A and 3A third- and fifth-place matches (all six mats).

4 p.m. — State Farm Center cleared.

4:30 p.m. — State Farm Center doors reopen to public.

5:30 p.m. — Grand March (parade of championship finalists).

6 p.m. — Class 1A, 2A and 3A state championship matches (three mats); starting weight is 182 pounds.

TICKETS AND PARKING➜ Tickets are $10-$12 per session or $50-60 for the entire state meet.

➜ Parking is $12 per day at State Farm Center.

CLEAR-BAG POLICY

— State Farm Center’s clear-bag policy permits the following: “Clutches no larger than 4 1/2 inches by 7 inches; clear totes no larger than 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches; 1-gallon clear plastic storage bags; clear drawstring bags no larger than 12 inches by 12 inches; binoculars without a case; cameras with lenses no longer than 4 inches; jackets; items related to a medical condition; diaper bags with a child present.

— State Farm Center prohibits the following: “Bags larger than 4 1/2 by 7 inches, including purses and binocular cases; containers; laser pointers; banners; flags; signs; blankets; noisemakers; weapons; laptops; video recorders; monopods; tripods; any items deemed dangerous or inappropriate.

