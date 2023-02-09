Note: Girls’ sectional pairings had not been listed publicly as of Wednesday evening.
Listed pairings are first-round matches. Boys’ sectionals begin Friday and conclude Saturday, with the top four finishers in each bracket qualifying for next week’s boys’ individual state tournament at State Farm Center. Individuals with an unknown first opponent received a bye into the sectional quarterfinals via winning a regional championship.
Class 2A Highland
Sectional
106 pounds —
- Colton McClure (Fr., Mahomet-Seymour, 31-16) vs. Tyler Clarke (So., Chatham Glenwood, 29-17).
113 pounds —
- Caden Hatton (Sr., Mahomet-Seymour, 35-10) vs. either Tristan Porter (Fr., Mattoon, 29-10) or Cameron Haake (So., Centralia, 31-11)
113 pounds —
- Cordero Sims (Jr., Urbana, 30-8) vs. Ethan Skiff (Sr., Bethalto Civic Memorial, 17-13).
120 pounds —
- Declan Pate (Sr., Centennial, 26-9) vs. Jayden Wilkinson (Fr., Mascoutah, 26-19).
126 pounds —
- Ty Rangel (So., Danville, 19-10) vs. Larson Nestar (So., Chatham Glenwood, 12-7).
126 pounds —
- Reese Wilson (Sr., Mahomet-Seymour, 24-20) vs. Giovanni Sundeen (Fr., Lincoln, 9-14).
132 pounds —
- Camden Heinold (So., Mahomet-Seymour, 24-12) vs. Ben Baumgartner (Jr., Triad, 27-11).
132 pounds —
- Trevor Schoonover (Jr., Centennial, 29-4) vs. Miles Rowe (Jr., Jacksonville, 13-19).
138 pounds —
- Donovan Lewis (Jr., Mahomet-Seymour, 26-18) vs. Braden Rowe (So., Triad, 23-14).
145 pounds —
- Tallen Pawlak (Jr., Mahomet-Seymour, 35-8) vs. either Nolan Mrozowski (Jr., Rochester, 35-7) or Nick Hartley (Fr., Jerseyville, 18-17).
145 pounds —
- Marquan Shaw (Jr., Danville, 15-10) vs. Jackson Deutch (So., Waterloo, 31-17).
152 pounds —
- Gage Decker (Jr., Mahomet-Seymour, 26-11) vs. Brock Barrows (Sr., Bethalto Civic Memorial, 30-12).
152 pounds —
- Nick Pianfetti (Sr., Centennial, 39-2) vs. either Mylze Cammack (Sr., Mt. Vernon, 14-13) or Ean Freeman (So., Mattoon, 13-8).
160 pounds —
- TJ Easter (Sr., Centennial, 11-2) vs. Jonah Broughman (So., Chatham Glenwood, 26-19).
160 pounds —
- Asher Kotowski (Sr., Champaign Central, 23-12) vs. Jason Skocy (Sr., Mattoon, 32-14).
170 pounds —
- Cale Hillard (Jr., Mahomet-Seymour, 23-19) vs. Blaine Howell (So., Mattoon, 15-14).
182 pounds —
- Brennan Houser (Sr., Mahomet-Seymour, 44-2) vs. either TJ Owens (Sr., Mattoon, 29-19) or Jackson O’Connor (So., Springfield, 18-9).
182 pounds —
- Philip Shaw IV (Jr., Danville, 26-4) vs. Malaki Weatherly (Sr., Marion, 31-9).
195 pounds —
- Mateo Casillas (Sr., Mahomet-Seymour, 45-1) vs. either Christophe Hull (Fr., Springfield Southeast, 15-10) or Marcellx Boling (So., Charleston, 18-12).
195 pounds —
- Ettavius Holmen-Anderson (Jr., Centennial, 15-10) vs. Mason Randall (Jr., Mt. Vernon, 31-12).
195 pounds —
- Brock VanDeveer (So., Champaign Central, 29-10) vs. Ashton Zobrist (So., Highland, 37-8).
220 pounds —
- Jack Barnhart (Jr., Centennial, 33-2) vs. either James Busch (Jr., Jerseyville, 21-16) or Elias Banks (Fr., Riverton, 7-20).
220 pounds —
- Colton Crowley (Sr., Mahomet-Seymour, 37-10) vs. Ethan Greenwald (So., Highland, 20-23).
220 pounds —
- Zavier Neill (Sr., Champaign Central, 27-13) vs. Bryan Madinger (So., Marion, 31-11).
285 pounds —
- Camden Harms (Sr., Mahomet-Seymour, 41-5) vs. Shamar Richardson (Sr., Springfield, 17-9).
285 pounds —
- Brandon Harvey (Sr., Centennial, 23-7) vs. either Kanye Gunn (Sr., Marion, 30-7) or Zach Poole (Fr., Lincoln, 19-15).
Class 1A Carterville Sectional
106 pounds —
- Brayden Edwards (So., Oakwood/Salt Fork, 27-6) vs. either Drayven Hamm (Fr., Auburn, 31-14) or Aiden Doolen (Fr., Salem, 0-10).
106 pounds —
- Jesse Irelan (So., Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 17-10) vs. Rocko Neal (Fr., Harrisburg, 33-8).
113 pounds —
- Tyler Huchel (Fr., Oakwood/Salt Fork, 31-8) vs. TBD
120 pounds —
- Jack Ajster (Fr., Oakwood/Salt Fork, 31-11) vs. Pierson Wilkerson (Sr., Vandalia, 33-13).
126 pounds —
- Garyson McBride (Sr., Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 17-7) vs. Aiden Unthank (So., Harrisburg, 26-14).
126 pounds —
- Pedro Rangel (So., Oakwood/Salt Fork, 28-6) vs. either Tyler Adams (So., East Alton-Wood River, 25-14) or Parker Ray (So., Vandalia, 24-16).
132 pounds —
- Carter Chambliss (So., Oakwood/Salt Fork, 15-8) vs. Zach Manning (So., Red Bud, 29-10).
132 pounds —
- Hayden Weaver (Sr., Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 24-5) vs. either Anthony Hernandez (So., Benton, 35-12) or Shay Westhoff (So., Litchfield, 12-20).
145 pounds —
- Reef Pacot (Sr., Oakwood/Salt Fork, 41-2) vs. either Trevor Gihring (So., Roxana, 31-14) or Gavin Mann (Sr., West Frankfort, 40-8).
152 pounds —
- Houston Bryant (Sr., Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 20-10) vs. Trevor Fath (Fr., Sparta, 17-11).
152 pounds —
- Bryson Capansky (Jr., Oakwood/Salt Fork, 37-8) vs. either Zander Wells (Jr., Hillsboro, 27-9) or Jacob Grob (Jr., Carterville, 28-15).
170 pounds —
- Jacob Pyle (Sr., Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 19-10) vs. Rayshaun Cannon (Sr., Anna-Jonesboro, 26-14).
182 pounds —
- Craig Johnson (Sr., Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 17-1) vs. either Ty Carter (Jr., Red Bud, 30-7) or Isaac King (Sr., Carmi-White County, 16-7).
195 pounds —
- Doug Myers (Sr., Oakwood/Salt Fork, 18-19) vs. William Blue (Sr., Taylorville, 37-6).
220 pounds —
- Tre Ramirez (Sr., Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 23-5) vs. Jayden Rosetto (So., Vandalia, 20-16).
Note: Huchel’s first-round opponent was not listed, as of Wednesday night.Class 1A Clinton
Sectional
106 pounds —
- Charlie Flores (Fr., Hoopeston Area, 33-15) vs. Travis McCarter (Fr., Unity, 33-11).
106 pounds —
- Gage Martin (Fr., Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher, 21-12) vs. Ryan Ballinger (Fr., Olympia, 29-17).
106 pounds —
- Brady Mouser (So., Le Roy/Tri-Valley, 40-2) vs. either Caleb Dillard (So., Monmouth-Roseville) or Zach Bryant (Fr., Petersburg PORTA, 29-19).
113 pounds —
- Kobe Brent (So., Le Roy/Tri-Valley, 34-8) vs. Hunter Johnson (Jr., Knoxville, 31-11).
113 pounds —
- Wyatt Strait (So., Prairie Central, 21-26) vs. Paul Schenk (So., Camp Point Central, 37-10).
120 pounds —
- Shawn Schlickman (Jr., Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher, 26-8) vs. Eddie Couri (Sr., Peoria Notre Dame, 29-14).
126 pounds —
- Aiden Bell (Fr., Hoopeston Area, 30-11) vs. Preston Bettinger (Sr., Monticello, 23-15).
126 pounds —
- Brock Owens (So., Le Roy/Tri-Valley, 33-12) vs. John Traub (So., Prairie Central, 30-19).
126 pounds —
- Hunter Shike (Fr., Unity, 34-13) vs. either Bradlee Ellis (Fr., Farmington, 35-8) or Horatio Erwin (Fr., Knoxville, 5-6).
132 pounds —
- Holden Brazelton (So., St. Joseph-Ogden, 42-2) vs. either Parker Key (So., El Paso-Gridley, 16-13) or Jonny Marquez (Sr., Beardstown, 35-8).
132 pounds —
- Cayden Poole (So., Clinton, 38-6) vs. Sean Ryan (Jr., Peoria Notre Dame, 18-8).
132 pounds —
- Colton Prosser (Jr., Le Roy/Tri-Valley, 29-10) vs. Landon Mason (Jr., Kewanee, 16-9).
138 pounds —
- Jack Green (Sr., Le Roy/Tri-Valley, 24-10) vs. Cody Baker (Fr., Mercer County, 12-11).
138 pounds —
- Kaden Inman (So., Unity, 33-13) vs. either Judson Stover (So., Ridgeview/Lexington, 26-22) or Bryan Gil (Sr., Beardstown, 29-16).
138 pounds —
- Gavin Ridings (Jr., Monticello, 32-13) vs. Mitchell Parrish (Jr., Knoxville, 25-8).
145 pounds —
- Halen Daly (Jr., Unity, 32-16) vs. Joseph Friday (Jr., Camp Point Central, 31-17).
145 pounds —
- Connor Lyons (Jr., Le Roy/Tri-Valley, 30-8) vs. either Joe Wall (Jr., Knoxville, 26-20) or Josh Caraballo (So., Normal U-High, 32-12).
145 pounds —
- Carson Maxey (Jr., Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher, 33-4) vs. either Will Winter (Sr., Clinton, 23-3) or Wesley Chaney (Sr., Canton, 26-19).
152 pounds —
- Caeden Lopshire (Sr., Ridgeview/Lexington, 24-9) vs. Mason Brock (So., Illini Bluffs, 32-14).
152 pounds —
- Ryan Rink (So., Unity, 34-14) vs. either Ayden Larkin (So., Hoopeston Area, 36-12) vs. Hunter Bolton (Sr., Camp Point Central, 36-12).
152 pounds —
- Bo Zeleznik (So., Le Roy/Tri-Valley, 22-10) vs. Jack McElwee (Jr., Monmouth United, 32-9).
160 pounds —
- Ethan Conaty (Sr., Le Roy/Tri-Valley, 33-13) vs. either Conner Griffin (Jr., Camp Point Central, 33-11) or Garrett Connelly (So., Peru St. Bede, 25-22).
160 pounds —
- Thayden Root (Jr., Unity, 33-15) vs. Angel Zamora (So., Hoopeston Area, 36-9).
170 pounds —
- August Christhilf (Jr., St. Thomas More, 30-10) vs. Owen Steidinger (Sr., Prairie Central, 8-8).
170 pounds —
- Kristan Hibbard (So., Clinton, 32-7) vs. Dillon Wiles (Sr., Eureka, 4-1).
170 pounds —
- Kyus Root (Sr., Unity, 43-5) vs. either Bodie Salmon (So., Mercer County, 23-5) or Shawn Watkins (So., Illini West, 24-7).
182 pounds —
- Hunter Eastin (So., Unity, 43-4) vs. either Connor Steidinger (Sr., Prairie Central, 37-10) or Alejandro Duarte (So., Kewanee, 32-8).
182 pounds —
- Logan Thoms (So., Clinton, 21-9) vs. Aden Greene (Fr., Canton, 20-24).
182 pounds —
- Wyatt Vaughan (Jr., Monticello, 18-24) vs. Taylin Scott (So., Quincy Notre Dame, 32-13).
195 pounds —
- Brody Cuppernell (Jr., St. Thomas More, 36-4) vs. Logan Peterson (Jr., Petersburg PORTA, 18-23).
195 pounds —
- Nick Nosler (Sr., Unity, 45-2) vs. either Parker Duffy (Jr., El Paso-Gridley, 29-15) or Nathaniel Rodriguez (Sr., Mercer County, 24-18).
195 pounds —
- Aiden Sancken (Jr., Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher, 29-2) vs. either Ryan Darnell (So., Quincy Notre Dame, 27-7) or Walker Allen (Sr., Warrensburg-Latham, 30-10).
220 pounds —
- Owen Birt (Sr., St. Joseph-Ogden, 37-8) vs. Ethan Ladd (Sr., Macomb, 43-5).
220 pounds —
- Jacob Bischoff (Jr., Le Roy/Tri-Valley, 37-7) vs. either Landon Wierenga (Sr., Eureka, 31-9) or Darien Jones (So., Peoria Heights, 8-11).
220 pounds —
- Nathanael Gnaden (Sr., Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac, 37-8) vs. Grant Kessler (Jr., Canton, 18-8).
220 pounds —
- Cohen Kean (So., Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher, 18-12) vs. Douglas Swearingen (Fr., Kewanee, 23-20).
285 pounds —
- Aydin Cornell (Jr., Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher, 15-7) vs. either Robbie Vavrik (Jr., St. Thomas More, 26-6) or Mike McLaughlin (Jr., Peoria Notre Dame, 25-15).
285 pounds —
- Dawson Thayer (So., Clinton, 31-10) vs. Payton Coppla (Jr., Mercer County, 26-14).
285 pounds —
- Hunter Wilson (Sr., Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac, 45-2) vs. either Isaak Espenschied (Sr., Petersburg PORTA, 36-11) or Nas King (Jr., Peoria Manual, 15-11).