How is this season’s team looking at the outset, following last year’s run to a Class 1A super-sectional?
“We have 32 to 34 kids coming out. I think it’s the first time in school history we’ll have a junior varsity team. I’m thinking our pitching this year is going to be the best we’ve had since I went over to STM. We return 80 percent of our innings. Jimmy Henderson and Daniel Suits last year threw the two-most innings for us, and they’ll be right there. Cooper (Hannagan) threw the third-most innings and Cole (Kemper) threw the fourth-most, and they’ll all be back. We’re going to have to make up for the loss of an all-state center fielder in Dawson Magrini. We’ve got Ryan (Hendrickson), Cooper and then the return of Matt Delorenzo, who was out all of last year with a torn ACL. That’s going to be huge, to replace some of the bats we lost. Andrew Tay and Wilson Kirby also had a lot of at-bats last year. Kirby was crucial for us last year, and he’s going to have to take over at shortstop this year. On the bump, if our pitching is what I think it could be, we’re in for a very good season. Jimmy Henderson and Cole and Suits, those (guys) have to spearhead that, but we might be able to go close to eight deep, 10 deep on the mound.”
Your team held a 10-11 record going into the Class 1A postseason last year before finishing at 14-12. What does this year’s regular- season schedule look like?
“Last I looked, we had eight Class 1A teams on the schedule — one being Le Roy, who beat us in the supers; one being St. Teresa, who we played in sectionals; and one being Milford, who was in our sectional. Then you have the conference side (in the Illini Prairie). Then you have Mahomet-Seymour, Champaign Central, Centennial. Maroa-Forsyth finished top-four last year in Class 2A. When I came on board, I wanted to toughen up the schedule and make it more of a big-school type of schedule, and I think we’ve done that.
How does that schedule help your team prepare for the postesason?This team, even last year they were really resilient. The great thing is going to be when it comes to the postseason, we’re going to have guys that have had maybe as many as 10 games of (previous) postseason experience. The more you can play in those high-intensity games, the better it helps you. That’s part of the reason I want to play the Centrals of the world, Mahomet, Centennial. We don’t really have a true rival for our team, so that’s the closest we can get.”
What are your expectations for this season’s team?
“I know this sounds crazy, but I don’t really preach deep runs or conference titles. We just teach going out there and playing hard every game. You can’t stop someone that’s (throwing) 92 on the mound. Beating them’s hard to do. But if you go out there and compete hard every game, you’re going to be in the games. Those two teams (in last year’s super-sectional between STM and Le Roy) were both playing hard. It was a very tight game. We made a mistake, and they won the game. If you can stay in the game, that’s all it takes — one slip-up by the other team.”