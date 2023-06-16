2023 SCHEDULE
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 25 vs. Normal West 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 vs. Normal Community 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 vs. Springfield Lanphier 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 at Centennial 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 at Urbana 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 at Peoria Notre Dame 7 p.m.
Oct. 7 vs. Danville 1 p.m.
Oct. 13 vs. Bloomington 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 at Peoria Richwoods 7 p.m.
2022 RECAPThe Maroons still are trying to recapture the magic they experienced in coach Tim Turner’s first season when they finished 6-4 and made the Class 5A playoffs. Central since has finished under .500 in four straight seasons, including a 3-6 mark last fall. Central graduated 11 seniors, so multiple underclassmen received valuable playing time in wins against Granite City, Peoria Notre Dame and Peoria Richwoods.
MAROONS’ POSTSEASON HISTORYAlong with its playoff berth in 2018, Central has also reached the playoffs this century in 2001, 2002, 2005, 2007, 2008, 2014 and 2015. The first three of those saw Central in the Class 6A bracket, and the rest have been in Class 5A. Four different coaches were in charge of these showings: Jeff Hasenstab the first two, Dave Jacobs the next three, Nate Albaugh the two after that and Turner the last one.
THREE MAROONS TO WATCH➜ 1. George Rouse. The junior quarterback started last season and understands the Maroons’ wing-T scheme to, well, a T.
➜ 2. Ronald Baker III. Junior running back is nicknamed “Touchdown Maker,” as his athleticism can pose problems.
➜ 3. Everett Wood. Senior linebacker should help shore up the defense in 2023.