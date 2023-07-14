2023 SCHEDULE
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 25 at Chatham Glenwood 7 p.m.
Sept. 2 at Peoria 6 p.m.
Sept. 8 vs. Peoria Manual 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 at Bloomington 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 vs. Centennial 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 vs. Normal Community 7 p.m.
Oct. 7 at Champaign Central 1 p.m.
Oct. 13 vs. Peoria Richwoods 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 at Urbana 7 p.m.
2022 RECAPDanville returned to the IHSA postseason last year for the first time since 2019, with Marcus Forrest overseeing a 6-4 overall finish in his sixth campaign at the helm with the Vikings losing 21-0 to Normal West in a Class 6A first-round playoff game. Danville will graduate some key seniors on both sides of the ball but retain some good athletes, as well, including reigning News-Gazette All-Area first-teamer Philip Shaw IV at running back and linebacker, as well as do-it-all junior athlete Diddy Robinson.
VIKINGS’ POSTSEASON HISTORYCracking the Class 6A playoffs last year marked the third such occurrence of this achievement in Forrest’s tenure. Danville maintains one of the oldest prep football programs in the area and state, its first postseason appearance dating back to 1975. A contingent of six different coaches has directed the Vikings to 23 playoff berths overall, with the best finish a Class 4A state runner-up showing in 1976 under Paul Shebby.
THREE VIKINGS TO WATCH1. Philip Shaw IV.
- Senior not only made the 2022 All-Area football first team at linebacker, but followed up with an All-Area wrestling first-team bid.
2. Caleb Robinson.
- Senior possesses some reliable linebacking talent on defense and also can carry the ball effectively out of the backfield.
3. Curtis Beasley. Senior earned a spot on the All-Area special-mention list as an offensive lineman, and he also stepped up at linebacker last year.