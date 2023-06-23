2023 SCHEDULE
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 25 vs. Central A&M 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 vs. Meridian 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 vs. Deer Creek-Mackinaw 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 at Tremont 7 p.m.
Sept. 23 vs. Red Hill 1:30 p.m.
Sept. 29 vs. Fisher 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 vs. Heyworth 7 p.m.
Oct. 14 at GCMS 1 p.m.
Oct. 20 vs. Fieldcrest 7 p.m.
2022 RECAP
Le Roy has been consistent in the last three full seasons under longtime coach B.J. Zeleznik. Unfortunately for the Panthers, that’s equaled a trio of 3-6 finishes. On the more positive side of things, Le Roy’s 2022 squad achieved that record with just seven seniors on its roster. Several juniors and even more sophomores were required to step up and accept meaningful varsity snaps — to varying results.
PANTHERS’ POSTSEASON HISTORY
Zeleznik’s run as Le Roy football’s leader will reach its 21st season this fall. He’s propelled the program to 11 IHSA Class 1A postseason appearances in that time, with the most recent occurring via a 5-4 regular-season outcome in 2018. The Panthers are trying to create a heyday similar to their 1996-2003 stretch, in which they captured a Class 2A state championship and three state trophies overall.
THREE PANTHERS TO WATCH
1. Matt Stuepfert.
- Senior fullback carried the ball 145 times to the tune of 4.7 yards per tote and eight rushing touchdowns last season.
2. Bo Zeleznik. Junior is shifting to quarterback, replacing Jasper Tarr
- . Zeleznik rushed 146 times last fall and piled up 737 yards.
3. Brody Bennett. Senior is a standout athlete on both sides of ball, excelling as a wide receiver and defensive back in the previous campaign.